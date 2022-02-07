10 winter wedding invitations to send out in style

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s something particularly special about a winter wedding. Maybe it’s the chance of freshly fallen snow, the romantic candlelight décor, or the crisp air, which encourages you to cuddle up with your love. To highlight the magic of your cold-weather wedding, kickstart your celebrations with invitations for your guests to have and to hold – literally.

In terms of invitation design (a big decision in the wedding planning process!), you’ll want to select something that represents you, your wedding, and the season. Instead of bright florals, opt for moody blooms or winter greenery, or go for a bold design that focuses on typography. And remember: gold foil never hurt anyone.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite winter wedding invitations that’ll set the tone for your fête and get guests seriously excited to celebrate your big day.

1. Winter wonderland greenery

Credit: Papier This festive invite says 'tis the season!

A little modern, a little vintage, and a lot beautiful – these winter-friendly wedding invitations suit nearly everyone’s style. Adorned with greenery and a hint of red berries, they are a no-brainer match for a cold-weather wedding, especially if you’re mostly swapping out florals in favor of greenery. These invites are printed on textured Mohawk paper with a matte eggshell finish and come with (free!) plain white envelopes. If you choose to upgrade to a custom-colored envelope, though, you’ll receive free recipient addressing. It's a win/win.

Get the Winter Greenery invitations from Papier for $35 (for 10 invitations)

2. Bold and seriously beautiful

Credit: Minted Simple, yet elegant.

No matter what time of year you’re getting married, these refined invites put design – and your names! – front and center. Choose between a variety of background colors, from olive to ochre to dusty rose, and a variety of suite add-ons, such as table numbers, belly bands, and thank you cards. Years from now, when you look back at your wedding invitations or find one still magnetized to your friend’s fridge, you’ll be glad you chose something classic and nothing too trendy.

Get the Amara Wedding Invitations from Minted for $2.34/each

3. Florals that don't feel too springy

Credit: Paper Source This invitation from Paper Source has cool blue tones with subtle floral designs.

If you can’t get enough of Rifle Paper Co.’s sweet floral designs (raises hand!), opt for this navy wedding invitation that features their signature blooms in wintery wedding colors. These invites are printed on superfine white paper, which features a smooth finish that’s ultra-soft to the touch. Don’t forget to complete your invitation suite with the coordinating save the date, response card, menu, and program.

Get the Mandarin Grove Wedding Invitations from Paper Source for $2.20/each

4. Glam and gold-foiled

Credit: Papier A wedding invitation fit for a glamorous soirée.

If you’re going full glam for your big day – say, for a New Year's Eve wedding – consider these oh-so-elegant invites. You just have a few decisions to make. A pale pink background or a soft turquoise? Gold foil or rose gold foil? The good news is, there are no wrong choices. Your guests are sure to be enchanted by the chandelier-like design, which will have them counting down the days until your celebration to remember.

Get the Palmette invitations from Papier for $42 (for 10 invitations)

5. Woodsy wedding invitations

Credit: Nicolewhiddonstudio Take on a more rustic feel with this woodsy wedding invite.

Wedding invites don’t get much easier or prettier than this three-piece invitation suite featuring a watercolor misty pine setting. Here’s how easy: simply edit the font style, font color, and background color, then download. Ta-da! Then you can email your invitation to guests, or choose to have them printed, either by this Etsy seller or at your own favorite print shop.

Get the Woodsy Wedding Invite Set from Etsy for $25

6. Geometric and graphic

Credit: Minted These eye-catching invites are fitting for a creative couple.

What’s black and white and guaranteed to set the tone for a classy affair? These boldly graphic invitations are perfect for a winter wedding. Make them your own by customizing them in various ways, such as the option to personalize any text with foil or the four different silhouette shapes. Then choose between the three paper types (signature, recycled, or pearlescent) and endless color themes.

Get the Kenai Wedding Invitations from Minted for $2.34/each

7. A winning color combo worthy for any Valentine’s Day soiree

Credit: Papier Get in the mood for love with a perfectly paired pink and red wedding invitation.

Pink + red + white = the ultimate Valentine’s Day-themed wedding invitations ever. (Or any day, really.) The sweet scalloped design paired with the elegant sans serif font ensures these invites don’t veer too cutesy. Whether you’re getting married in the middle of February or not, this color combination would be extra easy to enhance on your big day, from your florals to bridesmaids’ dresses to a red velvet cake.

Get the Scallop Border invitations from Papier for $35 (for 10 invitations)

8. Show off your festive faces

Credit: Minted Put your best engagement photos on display.

We can’t think of a better opportunity to show off your beautiful faces than on your own wedding invitations, can you? The bold contrast of an affectionate black and white image with timeless fonts and an unexpected rounded silhouette makes for a winter wedding invitation that’ll have your guests swooning. As an added bonus, you can also use the design (for free!) on your wedding website.

Get Get the Soft Overlay Wedding Invitations from Minted for $2.34/each

9. An intricate watercolor design

Credit: Zola Watercolor invites for the artistic couple that likes to think outside the box.

There’s no going wrong with this fresh, painterly watercolor design, which borders classic typography. Choose from a square or rounded silhouette, as well as from one of eight paper types. For an extra dose of glamour: adorn your names in gold, rose gold, or silver foil. Best of all, the additional paper pieces, like the save the date and program, feature slightly different watercolor designs, making for a cohesive invitation suite.

Get the Oxley Lush invitations from Zola for $1.99/each

10. An elegant black background sets the mood

Credit: Minted Invitations with darker colors don't have to be boring–spice it up with a few splashes of coordinating colors.

Yes, you can feature florals on winter wedding invitations. Just be strategic about it. Anything too bright and summery will feel out of place, but this flowery design on a black background feels like the perfect mix of light and dark – just like cloudless winter days when the sun sets too soon. The personalization options are nearly endless with this design, so make it your own.

Get the Silky Way Wedding Invitations from Minted for $2.34/each

