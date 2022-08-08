15 best gifts for your daughter on her wedding day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amid celebrating a new bride, there are feelings of joy, but there's also a twinge of sadness and nostalgia. If you're a mom and your daughter is getting married, tell her how much you love and appreciate her with a thoughtful gift to give her on her wedding day.

From simple things that you know will settle her wedding jitters like a weighted blanket to a gift she can use for her honeymoon like an ideal carry on, we've rounded up the best gifts to give. Your daughter will be brought to happy tears of joy.

1. For every bride: Baies/Berries Diptique Candle

Credit: Nordstrom 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

The wedding morning is a whirlwind, and brides can feel it the minute they wake up (if they ever went to sleep, that is). Berry-scented anything is enough to ‘snuff out’ the stress, like this Baies/Berries Diptique Candle. It’s the perfect addition to the bridal suite and will leave her space smelling like fresh berries and roses. Nordstrom customers even remarked on how this scent filled their room even when the candle wasn’t lit!



From $38 at Nordstrom

2. For the bride who is no stranger to stress: Weighted blanket

Credit: Gravity 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

If she’s constantly worried about her big day, get her to nap under a weighted blanket. Not only are they cozy and warm, but the weight adds a gentle pressure to your body to release anxiety and tension. We named the Gravity Weighted Blanket our favorite for its high-quality material and the fact that it felt like being wrapped up in a hug (literally).

$250 at Gravity

3. For the bride who needs some comic relief: A something blue hankie (with great advice)

Credit: Amazon 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

The ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue’ bridal tradition that plays out on a wedding morning is usually something that takes place among a bride, her mom, sisters, bridesmaids, grandparents, etc., so we love it when a father or stepfather can jump in with something that's just right. Take this dad joke version of a Get the Keep Your S*** Together Something Blue Embroidered Handkerchief—it'll be sure to ease her wedding day jitters. It's loved by Amazon reviewers, too, for its beautiful embroidery and ability to add some much-needed comic relief on the big day.



$15 at Amazon

4. For the bride who is honeymooning later: Away Carry-On

Credit: Away 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

If she’s constantly struggling to fit her clothes in her old suitcase, treat her to a new one for her honeymoon. One of our favorite checked suitcases, The Carry-On, has a tough yet flexible polycarbonate shell so it’ll never get crushed or dented during travel. It also comes in various trendy colors and features 100 liters of packing space, mesh pockets, and a clip-in compression panel to hold two weeks' worth of clothing. Not to mention, it also comes equipped with a laundry bag and a combination lock.

$295 at Away

5. For the bride who loves memories: A photo book

Credit: Mixbook 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

Mixbook offers photo books to help memorialize your special moments. Give your daughter the gift of remembering your memories with her with a Photo Book. The designs are simple and classic which will look beautiful on any bookshelf or table. Mixbook makes creating a photo book easy with four steps: choose a design, upload photos, create the format, and add any finishing touches. If you're feeling crafty, you can choose a Blank Canvas Photo Book to design to your liking.

From $10 at Mixbook

6. For the bride who has lost someone special: Custom jewelry

Credit: Etsy 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

This Custom Handwriting Bangle can be personalized with a message in the handwriting of someone special: a parent, grandparent, sibling, best friend, etc. The jewelry shop has more than 310,000 reviews from impressed and inspired customers, but we were obsessed with this item, in particular. One bracelet owner remarks that after receiving it, she couldn’t stop crying, “the bracelet looks great, but the inscription...it looks so good. It’s amazing! I can now take my deceased mom's words with me everywhere.” And down the aisle is the perfect first trip, if you ask us.

$33 at Etsy

7. For the sentimental bride: PhotoShare smart frame

Credit: Amazon 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

While there is so much to look forward to after getting married, there’s also merit in looking back at the wonderful years and remembering all the good times you shared as a family. This Simply Smart Home PhotoShare Smart Frame can be prefilled with a slideshow of your daughter's childhood, wedding preparations, events, and more is magic. More photos can be added when the wedding pictures are ready, and the couple can keep adding to it as they build their lives together and start their own family—talk about a gift that just keeps on giving, generation after generation!



[$137 at Amazon**]

8. For the bride who’s your best friend - sweet edition: A Precious Moments figurine

Credit: Amazon 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

The meticulously handcrafted and expertly painted My Daughter, My Pride, A Beautiful Bride Porcelain Figurine features a mother gazing lovingly at her daughter, with tears of joy in her eyes. It's something that every Precious Moments-collecting bride can treasure.



$61 at Amazon

9. For the bride who cherishes her childhood: A personalized music box

Credit: Etsy 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

For a 2022 wedding day gift, this Personalized Music Box is a beautiful new upgrade to one of her most cherished souvenirs of youth. The tiny, almost pocket design can be personalized with her birth date and initials (the ones she was born with!), and there are more than 60 tunes to choose from for the music inside, from the timely Wedding March to something a little more personal vis-à-vis Here Comes The Sun or Tale As Old As Time.



$34 at Etsy

10. For the bride with a love for vinyl: Victrola Vintage record player

Credit: Amazon 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

The Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player, in its something blue-worthy shade, is so classic; however, since it’s equipped with Bluetooth capabilities, it’s also a very modern machine—a huge draw for more than 3,900 reviewers on Amazon. Want to crank up the value of this gift? Combine it with a vinyl recording of your father/daughter dance song! She’ll love it!





$50 at Amazon

11. For the bride who likes friendly competition: A personalized hearts four-across game

Credit: Uncommon Goods 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

The Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game is hand carved from maple wood and features a field of incised hearts, of which four lines can be personalized with the couple’s names and their wedding date. Want to bring an immediate smile to your sweet child’s face since she’s been pacing in her bridal suite since sunrise? This will do it, especially if you go the extra mile with her wedding colors as this reviewer did. “I love that I was able to customize not only the board/rack itself but also the colors of the game pieces. I chose to match our wedding colors!”



$85 at Uncommon Goods

12. For the bride who jams hard to jigsaw puzzles: A custom heart puzzle

Credit: Minted 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

Minted makes it easy to customize a puzzle for the bride of honor. Choose a photo you’ve always loved and let the in-house artists bring your IRL bond to life. Made with luxurious matte paper and the highest-quality chipboard, the 252-Piece Custom Heart Puzzle is a stunning keepsake—plus it arrives in a patterned muslin drawstring pouch, packaged inside a beautiful hinged box with gold foil accents. So, you know, it’s wedding day ready.



Get the 252-Piece Custom Heart Puzzle $42 at Minted

13. For the bride who is bound to have the blues once the day is done: An instant photo printer

Credit: Amazon 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

To help ease those impending post-wedding blues, gift your daughter a Kodak Dock & Portable 4X6 Instant Printer that she can use straight away. With 5,200 ratings, customers love how fast it can be set up, with one reviewer mentioning it took them just 15 minutes to get started. It bodes well for brides who want to break it out at their post-wedding brunch and print out all their favorite hashtagged photos from Instagram!



$120 at Amazon

14. For the bride who will need something new to do after the ‘I Dos’: A plant from The Sill

Credit: The Sill 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

If you know your daughter will be at a loss for words post-wedding, you can gift her the Plant Parent Set from The Sill. 1.) It'll brighten up her newlywed home 2.) It'll bring lots of luck and fortune to the marriage (i.e. a money plant, a potted orchid, lucky bamboo, and more) and 3.) It'll give her something to plant practice with before the grandpuppy or grandchildren come one day (if they want to, of course).



$74 at The Sill

For the bride always experimenting with new recipes: Always Pan

Credit: Our Place 15 thoughtful gifts to give to your daughter on her wedding day

You’ve probably seen the Always Pan pop up on your social media. This top-rated pan is made of cast aluminum and replaces eight different pieces of cookware. It functions as a fry pan, steamer, skillet, sauté pan, saucepan, spoon rest, spatula, wok, and Dutch oven.



$145 at Our Place

