15 brands to support this Hispanic Heritage Month

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month! We recommend shopping at Latino-owned businesses all year long—just as we do with queer businesses, POC businesses, and AAPI businesses—but between now and October 15th, it's a great time to support Latino-owned businesses and brands to celebrate the occasion.

With that in mind, below are 15 Latino-owned businesses to support this Hispanic Heritage Month, from a top-rated apron brand to a cult-favorite skincare company.

1. Hedley and Bennett

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Hedley and Bennett's All Day Crossback Apron won our Best Overall pick when we tested aprons.

A good apron goes a long way, and Hedley and Bennett know that better than most. Ellen Bennett founded the company in 2012 in a restaurant kitchen, when she realized she needed a better working (and better looking) apron. After spending years working in kitchens from Mexico City to L.A., Bennett knew what the perfect apron needed to be: practical and long-lasting with deep pockets and ideally a range of eye-catching colors and fabrics. That’s exactly what a Hedley and Bennett apron is—and that’s why it’s our testers’ pick as the best apron out there.

Shop Hedley and Bennett

2. Lil Libros

Credit: Lil Libros Lil Libros has plenty of childrens' books celebrating Latin American culture.

Book brand Lil Libros was started by two mothers who couldn’t find books to read to their kids in both English and Spanish. The picture board books celebrate Latin American culture and important historical figures, such as Frida Kahlo and Celia Cruz. They're ripe with colors and illustrations that will draw your child in and make them want to read, and they're a great way to help make raising bilingual children easier.

Shop Lil Libros

3. Rizos Curls

Credit: Rizos Curls Rizos Curls is a cult-favorite brand for curly-haired cuties.

Because founder Julissa Prado couldn’t find the right cream for her hair, she spent her entire childhood hiding her natural curls. Every product she tried was worse than the last, so she decided to make one herself—one that works for all types of curls. Rizos Curls makes a variety of haircare products for curly-haired queens, from gels and creams to collapsable diffusers and detangling brushes. For full transparency, the website also lists out every single ingredient in each item along with why it’s used in said item. Sure, the products might be a little pricy, but your curls are worth it. Treat yourself!

Shop Rizos Curls

4. Eby

Credit: Eby Eby views lingerie and underwear as a form of empowerment, rather than one of seduction.

After spending two years studying under Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus in India, founder Renata Black came to a realization. She wanted to change the way lingerie was viewed: to shift it from one of seduction to a method of empowerment. Teaming up with Soﬁa Vergara, the two of them created Eby, a company that sells lingerie for a purpose. All of the undergarments—from briefs to thongs—are made with “no-slip technology” so your panties will stay in place. Bonus: 10% of the proceeds go to nonprofit organization Seven Bar Foundation, which works to “empower women out of poverty and into business.”

Shop Eby

5. Ceremonia

Credit: Ceremonia Ceremonia aims to create a loving ritual around your haircare routine, to change the way society views Latino hair.

Ceremonia is on a mission to create a sustainable ritual around haircare, using natural ingredients and treating your scalp like the goddess it is. Babba Rivera founded the brand at the age of 18 when she never saw herself represented in mainstream media or in the beauty industry. Ceremonia celebrates Latin American culture while also providing quality hair care products at reasonable prices. Some of the best-selling products include a scalp remedy oil called Aceite de Moska and weightless milky serum called Pequi Curl Activator.

Shop Ceremonia

6. Cuyana

Credit: Cuyana Cuyana is the epitome of quality over quantity.

Co-founder Karla Gallardo came up with the idea of “fewer, better” fashion, which is essentially the idea of quality over quantity: Own less clothes, but make sure those items are high quality and will last many years. This philosophy is what makes Cuyana so unique, in that all of its products are made to last with the highest standards in mind. Cuyana offers purses, jewelry, dresses, loungewear, and more. Although the pieces are on the expensive side, fans say they’re worth the investment. Plus, everything comes with a two-year warranty and can be sent back for free repairs within that time period.

Shop Cuyana

7. Honey Baby Naturals

Credit: Honey Baby Naturals You can find Honey Baby Naturals on the shelves of famous retailers like Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid and Sally Beauty.

You may have seen Honey Baby Naturals on the shelves of major retailers, such as Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, and Sally Beauty. Since 2016, founder and former chemical engineer Aisha Ceballos-Crump has worked hard to perfect the ingredients in her products. Inspired by her grandmother’s secret ingredient for perfect hair—honey—Honey Baby Naturals was born. The brand offers a variety of beauty items including body butter, leave-in conditioner, and styling mousse at affordable prices starting at $10.

Shop Honey Baby Naturals

8. Grl Collective

Credit: GRL Collective GRL Collective is a feminist, Latina-owned brand that sells sustainable clothes and home goods.

If you want fashionable, trendy clothes from a Latina-owned brand, Grl Collective is for you. All of the retailer’s products—clothing, jewelry, home goods, and more—are sustainably sourced. That means “no sweat shops, only the best materials, and eco-friendly packaging.” Plus, with an underlying feminist message that these items are “designed for girls who give a f*ck,” you’ll feel good supporting a company that gives back to the community.

Grl Collective says it donates 20% of its profits to fund girls’ education in India through The Sambhali Trust. Additionally, $5 of its Lucha tee is donated to Black Lives Matter and $5 of its kids Lucha tee is donated to Raices Texas, which defends and advocates for the rights of immigrants and refugees.

Shop Grl Collective

9. Chau Luna

Credit: Chau Luna Chau Luna has bilingual books for newborns to young adults.

Chau Luna works with publishers from Spain, Latin America, and the U.S. to bring diverse fiction books to bilingual children. With books ranging in ages from newborn to young adult, they're unlike what you’d find in a typical bookstore and are thought-provoking, artistically beautiful, and culturally appropriate all in one.

Shop Chau Luna

10. Yo Soy Afro Latina

Credit: Yo Soy Afro Latina Yo Soy Afro Latina aims to create a community that celebrates and honors Afro-Latinidad.

Bianca Kathryn grew up not feeling “Latina enough,” so she started taking trips to Mexico. Overjoyed at the sight of people who looked like her, she felt a deep passion to educate herself on the Black diaspora within the Latin American community. After realizing how widespread this is, she wanted to create a community that celebrates and honors Afro-Latinidad. Thus, Yo Soy Afro Latina was founded. Offering everything from dad hats and mugs to shirts and accessories, all of the products are made by and for Afro Latinas.

Shop Yo Soy Afro Latina

11. Luna Magic

Credit: Luna Magic This lifestyle and beauty company was featured on Shark Tank!

This indie lifestyle and beauty brand was founded by the Frías sisters, Mabel and Shaira. Combining their two skill sets, Luna Magic was born to celebrate Latin culture through beauty and glamour. The sisters even went on Shark Tank and got an offer to expand their company. Selling everything from eyeshadows and lipsticks to perfumes and nail polish, Luna Magic has it all—for surprisingly affordable prices.

Shop Luna Magic

12. Hija de tu Madre

Credit: Hija de tu Madre Hija de tu Madre has a ton of Spanish-language products that are meant to empower women.

In 2016, with only $500 in hand and a goal to make the fashion industry more inclusive for Latinas everywhere, Patty Delgado founded Hija de tu Madre. With everything from jackets and jewelry to mugs and candles, most of the items honor Latina culture through empowering phrases. You can shop jewelry, apparel, desk accessories, and more that aim to uplift Latina voices and the whole Latino community.

Shop Hija de tu Madre

13. Sunday Energy

Credit: Sunday Energy Sunday Energy specializes in premium jewelry that's meant to be more than just an accessory, but a part of you and your day.

Founder Melissa Flores believes that jewelry sets the tone for the day. To pursue her passion for accessories, she created Sunday Energy after gaining a successful Youtube following. Each piece of jewelry is curated for “individuals who want to live a purpose-filled life.” Flores encourages customers to give each piece an intention—whether that be “I will be happy today” or “I will take today on with bravery”—and then remember that each time you wear it.

Shop Sunday Energy

14. Muchacha

Credit: Muchacha This company empowers women and women-owned businesses along every step of the coffee-making process.

Diana Hoyos founded this coffee company with a mission to empower women all over the world. Originating from Colombia, the flavors of the coffee are described as peach, floral, and red apple. From cultivation, exporting, importing, and roasting, every step of the coffee-making process is run by women.

Shop Muchacha Coffee

15. Enid & Co.

Credit: Enid and Co Enid and Co. is a Latina-owned mother/daughter jewelry company that specializes in quirky earrings.

This jewelry brand was founded in Connecticut by a mother-daughter duo, Amanda and Lydia Enid. With adorably quirky earrings, Enid & Co. sells jewelry that aims to make women of all ages, sizes, ethnicities, and social classes feel beautiful in their own skin. All of the jewelry has a bit of a Latin flavor to it and start as low as $10 per piece.

Shop Enid & Co.

