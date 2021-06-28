23 great 3-year wedding anniversary gifts made of leather

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When you get married, a few things happen. First, you commit yourself to another person for the rest of your life. Second, your life mends with theirs to create a life together. And third, you now have a convenient outline of what to buy your spouse for each anniversary. When you’re dating or engaged, you may find that it’s difficult to know what to buy for your partner—hey, it’s normal—but when you’re married, there are age-old traditions that help nudge you along in the right direction.

When it comes to your three-year anniversary, it’s all about leather. That’s because, according to LeatherFacts.org, leather symbolizes “the durability, flexibility, and strength of your marriage.” A nice sentiment, right? Well, here’s the best news: Leather gifts are plentiful. Whether you’re looking to give your partner something personalized to memorialize your anniversary or something more practical that still symbolizes year three, the perfect gift exists. Here are 23 incredible three-year wedding anniversary gifts featuring highly-rated leather goods.

1. For the one who loves poems: Leather anniversary personalized poem wall art

Credit: ForeverMeGifts/Etsy Showcase your love on the walls of your home.

Looking to gift your favorite person a memorable three-year anniversary gift? This etched leather poem will do the trick. You can pick the size and color of the piece, as well as the personalized sentiment. So, whether you’d like to share a famous love poem, Bible verse, quote, or create your own words, you have the option to do so.

Get the Forever Me Gifts Leather Anniversary Personalized Poem from Etsy starting at $47.99

2. For the partner who loves candles: Engravable leather-scented candle

Credit: BeautifullyHC/Etsy Because scents have a strong impact on recalling memories.

Does your partner love to keep candles burning at all times? This Tuscan leather-scented soy candle will make them swoon. As if the scent isn’t enough to love about this gift, the black jar-housed candle can be personalized with a quote or note of your choosing. Just keep in mind that you’ll only have 512 characters to get your message across.

Get the Beautifully HC Tuscan Leather Glow-Through Soy Glass Candle from Etsy for $26.04

3. For the partner who lives in his slippers: Leather Ugg Slippers

Credit: Amazon They’ll think of you with every cozy step.

Not personalized, but still very much so a worthy option, suede leather Ugg slippers are the perfect gift for anyone who refuses to go barefoot in their home. And, because these shearling-lined slippers, which are sold in 12 colors, have durable rubber soles, they can be worn outside, too.

Get the Ugg Men's Ascot Slipper from Nordstrom for $54.96

4. For the one who's always on the go: Personalized leather dopp kit

Credit: SRPLLeather/Etsy So they always have a place to put their toiletries.

Tired of seeing your partner travel with a plastic bag filled with toiletries? Or perhaps they’re tired of feeling unorganized while on the go? Whatever the case may be, this leather dopp kit is a great three-year-anniversary gift idea. Sold in three sizes and four colors, the kit can be personalized with your partner’s initials or just bought plain.

Get the SRPL Leather XL Personalized Leather Dopp Kit from Etsy starting at $24

5. For the partner who needs a new wallet: Personalized leather wallet

Credit: StayFinePersonalized/Etsy Keep them from crumpling up their bills ever again.

Love monograms? You'll love this leather wallet, which is teeming with pizzazz. You can engrave it in multiple places, including the front, one side of the inside, both sides of the inside, or the front and both sides. In other words, you have lots of options. As for colors, it’s only available in two: black and brown leather.

Get the Stay Fine Personalized Personalized Leather Wallet from Etsy starting at $19.99

6. For the partner who writes love letters: Leather engraved pen

Credit: Amazon They’ll love how smoothly it glide, and how sentimental it is.

Small but sentimental, this leather pen will show your partner that you acknowledge their love of handwritten letters and encourage them to write even more. The pen is hand-crafted in California and is compatible with Cross-style refills.

Get the Kate Posh 3 Years Down, Forever to Go Engraved Leather Pen from Amazon for $14.95

7. For the one who always loses their keys: Leather valet tray

Credit: MUUJEEGifts/Etsy A convenient keyholder and a simple reminder of love.

Does your giftee always lose its keys? Give them this personalized valet tray and they’ll finally have a special place to put them as soon as they walk in the door. The tray is available in four colors and can be engraved. If you opt for engraving, just know that you only have 500 characters to write your message.

Get the Muujee Gifts Leather Valet Tray from Etsy for $34.99

8. For the one who loves flowers: Bouquet of leather roses

Credit: 839Leathercraft/Etsy They’ll last a lot longer than the real thing.

Sure, fresh red roses are gorgeous, but they don’t last. These leather roses, however, will. While creating an entire dozen will cost you (given they’re $25 a pop), you can still create a memorable bouquet for your partner with just a few custom roses. Notice how we said custom? That’s because you can get dates etched into each rose. So, whether you opt for just your wedding date or choose to commemorate a few of your most special days together, these leather roses are sure to make an impact.

Get the 839 Leathercraft Bouquet of Leather Roses from Etsy for $27

9. For the one who loves to lounge around in slippers: Ugg Scuffette II Slippers

Credit: UGG They’re so cozy!

More of a slide slipper person than someone who wears loafers? Look no further than these suede leather slides, which earned our top pick as the best slippers for women. Sold in four colors, these shearling-lined slippers are so comfortable that they won’t want to take them off. While they do have a rubber sole, it’s significantly thinner, so while they can be worn outside, there’s a chance that the fur could get wet or dirty. It’s something to keep in mind in case your partner likes to wear their slips out in public.

Get the Scuffette II Slippers from Ugg for $90

10. For the one who likes to crack a cold one: Customizable leather bottle opener

Credit: MooseOliverDesigns/Etsy They’ll think of you whenever they kick back and relax.

Make sure your partner is equipped with the proper tools to always be prepared to kick back and relax with a beer. Instead of getting a plain bottle opener from the store, check out this classy leather option. It’s sold in eight colors and can be personalized on one or both sides with your own message or from a list of nine pre-thought-out quips.

Get the Moose Oliver Designs Leather Bottle Opener from Etsy starting at $15

11. For the partner who loves leathery scents: Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Credit: Nordstrom You can never go wrong with Le Labo.

While the bottle will eventually run out, as soon as your partner gets a whiff of this cult-favorite leather-accented fragrance, they’ll want it to become their signature scent for the rest of their life. It truly smells that good and makes for an easy gift in the future when they do run out.

Get the Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum from Nordstrom starting at $88

12. For the one who likes to dress up: Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt

Credit: Nordstrom It will go with just about any outfit.

Anyone who likes to get dressed up—whether for a business casual look or a more refined ensemble—needs a high-quality belt. We’re pleased to say that this one fits the bill. Sold in two colors, this genuine leather belt is made in Spain and is top-quality, according to reviewers who gave it an average 4.6-star rating.

Get the Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt from Nordstrom for $150

13. For the partner who loves to read: Customizable leather bookmark

Credit: ShowstopperSupplies/Etsy Help them hold their space.

Is there anything worse than losing your spot in a good book? (Well, yes, but it doesn’t feel like that at the moment.) Help ensure your partner is always at the right place in their story by gifting them this personalized leather placeholder. The sentimental bookmark, which reads “To Many More Chapters Together,” will mean so much to them that they’re sure to never misplace it. But if you’re not a fan of that saying, there’s the option to create your own.

Get the Showstopper Supplies Personalised Leather Bookmark from Etsy for $28.71

14. For the one who has more membership cards than they know what to do with: Kate Spade Braelynn Large Continental Wallet

Credit: Kate Spade Help them stay organized where it matters most.

This top-rated leather wallet, which is sold in three colors, is a great three-year anniversary gift. The front of the wallet is embellished with a simple gold spade and a back slip pocket, and the inside features 12 credit card slots, an interior zip pocket for coins, and slip pockets for bills. In other words, their physical finances will never be more organized.

Shop all Kate Spade leather

15. For the partner who likes keychains: Leather photo keychain

Credit: Cowhidea/Etsy They’ll be able to carry you with them wherever they go.

Sure, your partner already emotionally carries you with them wherever they go, but with a personalized leather keychain, they’ll be able to bring you along physically, as well. The keychain is available in eight colors and features a hidden flap design that protects a photo and/or messages inside. That said, you can also get the outside engraved if you so choose.

Get the Cowhidea Leather Photo Keychain from Etsy starting at $24.50

16. For the one who loves '90s trends: Dr. Martens boots

Credit: Nordstrom Choose from three stylish colors.

Incredibly popular today, the ‘80s and ‘90s-style boots, which are sold in three colors, feature thick soles, easy lacing, and zip sides so they won’t have to constantly lace and re-lace their boots. Best of all, Dr. Martens are now made with thinner, more flexible leather uppers, so they’re less likely to cause blisters than their cousins from yesteryear.

Get the Dr. Martens Jadon Boot from Nordstrom for $200

17. For the sentimental couple: Custom leather relationship map

Credit: JWdesignStudio/Etsy Show where you’ve been and celebrate where you’re going.

Give the gift of special wall art with this sentimental love story map. The leather map is sold in three colors and framed or unframed. When creating the map, you can add locations (cities, states, countries, and islands), as well as dates, times, and messages. Warning: They’ll probably cry over this incredibly thoughtful gift.

Get the JW Design Studio Love Story Map from Etsy starting at $52

18. For the partner who prefers minimalist sentimental details: Custom leather bracelet

Credit: GiftStable/Etsy Give them a message that only they can uncode.

Perfect for the partner who loves dainty sentimental messages, this roman numeral-engraved leather bracelet is a must. The leather band is available in five colors, while the metal charm is available in two. You also have the option of engraving one side of the charm or both, so you’ll have plenty of room to share your love.

Get the Gift Stable Roman Numerals Bracelet from Etsy starting at $49

19. For the couple who still dances to their wedding song: Leather engraved music sheet

Credit: CorkCountryCottage/Etsy They’ll want to hang this on their wall.

For some people, wedding songs are just a vague memory from their big day. For others, it’s a tune that’s constantly played throughout the house. If your favorite couple holds their wedding song near and dear, then they’ll be absolutely smitten with this thoughtful gift. In addition to being a stunning piece of hangable sheet music, the art also features two names and a date to commemorate the wedding date.

Get the Cork Country Cottage Leather Engraved Music Sheet from Etsy for $44.10

20. For the one who loves wordy picture frames: Leather anniversary picture frame

Credit: Amazon Surround your favorite photo together in enduring words of love.

If you don’t have the words to tell your partner just how much you care, let this picture frame do it for you. This leather one has over 400 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It’s sold in two sizes, as well as vertical and horizontal options.

Get the Kate Posh Third Anniversary Engraved Rawhide Leather Picture Frame from Amazon for $19.95

21. For the one who loves to run from point A to point B in comfort: Vans leather slip-ons

Credit: Nordstrom They can be dressed up or down.

Practical and thoughtful, these best-selling leather slip-on Vans will show your partner that you care about the customary three-year-anniversary gift protocol, as well as their comfort. These stylish shoes are available in two color options—white and black—and have over 700 reviews from Nordstrom shoppers who are obsessed with the edgy kicks.

Get the Vans Leather Slip-Ons from Nordstrom for $64.95

22. For the person who loves to dress with an edge: Genuine Leather Jacket

Credit: Nordstrom It goes with everything.

Whether it’s spring, summer, fall, or winter, a genuine leather jacket is a go-to staple for many folks. If your partner is forever reaching for their leather jacket—or if they’ve always hoped to own one—your three-year anniversary is the perfect time to upgrade their wardrobe. This top-rated option features an asymmetrical front, notch lapels, a snap collar, and side zip pockets.

Get the Bernardo Leather Moto Jacket from Nordstrom for $219.90

23. For the couple who has been hoping to redecorate: Article Sven Leather Sectional

Credit: Article It’s so stylish and so cozy.

Pricey? Yes. Worth it? 100%. As someone who owns the velvet Article Sven Sectional (and whose friend owns this leather one), I can personally attest to the incredible comfort and chic style that these 100-inch-long couches offer. So, if you’ve been waiting to redecorate, consider this your joint gift to each other.

Get the Sven Leather Sectional from Article for $3,299

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.