24 unique 5-year anniversary gift ideas

The first few wedding anniversaries are always very exciting. You get to relive memories of that perfect wedding day, cheers to the years to come, and the traditional anniversary gifts are pretty simple to adhere to (paper, cotton, leather, and flowers, respectively). But when it comes to that fifth wedding anniversary, you may feel a little stumped with the theme: wood.

Although it doesn’t seem like a very romantic anniversary gift concept, wood actually represents wisdom, strength, and time. It’s also a symbol of the relationship beginning to develop roots that help it endure even the harshest storm. Taking the metaphor even further, the five-year wedding anniversary gift represents that the couple has grown together, in tandem, much like that of trees in a forest.

Keeping all of this symbolism in mind, finding a 5th-anniversary gift might still be tough. For something special to mark the occasion, check out these 24 wood anniversary gifts to help spur some ideas.

1. For the home cook: This cutting board

Rated the best wooden cutting board by our experts, the Teakhaus cutting board is, no surprise, made from teak wood (a high-oil wood that fights off moisture) which creates an ideal surface for all kinds of cutting, mincing, and chopping. Plus, its beautiful grain makes it a perfect addition to any kitchen decor.

Get the Teakhaus Edge Grain Carving Board from Amazon for $109.95

These sophisticated wooden cufflinks are the perfect accessory for those special occasions (like an anniversary dinner, perhaps?) and pair well with a variety of suit and jacket colors. Handmade from burl wood, they feature a silver-plated base and are polished to a smooth finish. With over 10,000 sales to the shop’s name, reviewers are raving about the unique design and high quality.

Get the Wood Cufflinks from Etsy for $24

3. For the one who loves puzzles: A personalized puzzle

If your significant other loves to try their hand at solving puzzles, try a customizable puzzle that features your favorite photo together. Pick from three-piece options (12, 60, or 252 pieces) while also personalizing the color theme and caption. Even better, it arrives in its own drawstring pouch inside a box with gold foil accents, making it perfectly presentable right out of the box.

Get the Chic Minimal Custom Puzzle from Minted for $42

4. For the one on the go: This insulated tumbler

Whether their favorite beverage is hot or cold, this tumbler will keep it at the perfect temperature all day long. Featuring a shatter-proof lid, gripped bottom, and flat sides for the ultimate comfort grip, this tumbler is also triple-insulated to keep cold drinks cool for 9+ hours and hot drinks at optimal drinking temperature for 3 hours. With over 250 5-star reviews, your sweetheart is bound to love it.

Get the Origin Tumbler from Corkcicle for $34.95

5. For the one who’s into astrology: A constellation map

Mark that special day five years ago, or any other important date, with a rendering of the stars’ formation on the exact day, time, and location. This constellation map is made from natural maple wood that’s sanded smooth on all edges then printed with the night sky along with your choice of a description underneath. A great reminder of pivotal life moments, this map comes in three sizes so it’ll look great perched anywhere in the home.

Get the Constellation Map on Wood from Etsy starting at $27.96

6. For the one who’s zen: This aromatic oil diffuser

Being one of the best diffusers we’ve tested, the Raindrop 2.0 would be a stellar 5th-anniversary gift for the significant other looking to relax a bit more. Its elegant droplet shape is only the start of its great features; being a waterless diffuser, there is no measuring involved so using it is super simple. They’ll also love how quickly the scent fills any room, big or small, in mere seconds.

Get the Raindrop 2.0 Nebulizing Diffuser from Amazon for $99

7. For the plant lover: This succulent box

If your sweetheart loves attending to their plants big and small, they’ll adore this thoughtful star-shaped wooden planter with its assortment of fifteen beautiful succulents. The wood of the box is made from rustic redwood and at 17 inches in diameter makes for the perfect centerpiece.

Shop all Harry and David items

8. For the musical one: A fun ukulele

Encourage their musical talents with a beautiful mahogany ukulele from Kala. This one’s particularly suited for beginners with its lightweight design and simple composition. With over 3,000 reviews and a 4.7 rating, it’s bound to make a fantastic 5th-anniversary gift for your loved one.

Get the Kala KA-15S Mahogany Soprano Ukulele from Amazon for $65

9. For the cologne-wearer: This wood and sage scent

With its aromatic earthy undertones, this rugged cologne has reviewers raving with over 500 ratings. And while not exactly “wood” per se, it fits right in with the anniversary theme in a metaphorical sense with wood and ambrette seeds as its top notes. Not too strong, the cologne is able to be worn on its own or layered with your other favorite scents.

Get the Wood, Sage & Sea Salt Cologne from Nordstrom starting at $63

10. For the one who loves trying new things: A woodworking class

If you and your beau like to get your hands dirty, try a beginner’s woodworking class either online or in-person in your local area. Not only will you both be trying something different, but you’ll get to learn a totally new and useful skill. You might even find your new favorite hobby together!

Book an online class with The Weekend Woodworker

11. For the gardener: A sapling tree

Giving a tree for the wood anniversary gift is the perfect way to honor the theme (quite literally, may we add) while also being a thoughtful present for the beau who can’t get enough of their yard and garden. The olive tree in particular is a symbol of abundance and peace and can grow to a maximum of 25 feet. Reviewers love that the tree came delivered just as pictured, with the bow and all.

Get the Olive Tree from 1-800FLOWERS for $54.99

12. For the wordsmith: A deluxe Scrabble game board

Challenge your S.O. to a game of Scrabble, but with a twist. This limited edition game board is made from solid wood with a mahogany finish with matching mahogany letter game pieces. Best of all, the game board sits upon a lazy Susan to make it easy for all players to see the board when it’s their turn.

Get the Scrabble Deluxe Edition with Rotating Wooden Game Board from Amazon for $119.95

13. For the one who loves sushi: Personalized chopsticks

Using takeout chopsticks will be a thing of the past. Gift your beau a pair of these amazing personalized chopsticks made from wood and bamboo that can be customized to say just about anything. For a little something extra, consider purchasing the leather pouch as well for safekeeping in between sushi stops.

Get the Personalized Chopsticks from Etsy starting at $10.95

14. For the one who prefers al fresco meals: This picnic tote

Some of the best gifts are multi-use, and this picnic tote is no exception. Your beau can carry their ideal picnic foods along with a favorite bottle of wine, then easily convert the tote into a small picnic table by opening the handles. You’re even able to personalize the tote with a name and special date for a truly cherishable present.

Get the Personalized Picnic Table Wine Carrier from Uncommon Goods for $180

15. For the world traveler: This wooden map

If they’ve traveled all over the world (or you’ve traversed the globe together) your partner will love this 3D birch plywood map that can be used as somewhat of a travel diary. They can put push pins in places you’ve gone together and plan for where you want to go next. This handcrafted map turns any wall into a piece of art by attaching each piece with provided double-sided tape that’s safe to use on walls. Reviewers love the way it looks, and can’t say enough about how easy it is to put together.

Get the 3D Wooden World Map from Etsy for $39.50

16. For the one who likes to curl up with a book: This cane armchair

Why not use the 5-year anniversary as an excuse to freshen up the furniture? Take this accent chair, for example, with its beautiful mid-century modern aesthetic. Highly reviewed and rated, you can choose from a variety of cushion colors to go with any decor and room of the home. Reviewers make note that the wood is real and the quality looks very high-end in person.

Get the Aleksandra Armchair from Wayfair for $309.99

17. For the baking enthusiast: This rolling pin set

Not all rolling pins are created equal! These modern, highly accurate, and extra-wide rolling pins are the gold standard of baking tools and have a 5-star rating on their company’s website. Choose from walnut, cherry, or maple wood as well as thickness (which is printed on the ends of the rolling pin so you’ll know which is which).

Get the Lovely Baking Rolling Pin Set from FOOD 52 starting at $25

18. For the timepiece-collector: This watch made from whiskey barrels

Surprise your loved one with this watch that’s actually crafted from reclaimed whiskey barrel oak and plated stainless steel. This unconventional accessory is perfect for those who have an affinity for bourbon and sharp-looking watches. With over 5,000 reviews, it’s hailed by reviewers as being a “timeless wardrobe essential” and “stunningly unique.”

Get the Barrel 42mm Watch from Original Grain for $299

19. For the podcast listener: Walnut AirPod case

Upgrade their listening with this unique wooden case for AirPods 1, 2, and even Pro. Made from 100% walnut or maple wood, the case gives full 360 protection for their delicate devices and even features a full-grain leather hinge for easy opening and closing. Reviewers note that the case is super durable and easy to maneuver from pocket to hand.

Get The Madera from Andar for $34

20. For the one into beauty: This detangling brush

Knots no more! This miracle detangling brush by Bachca gently smooths hair with its flexible and soft bristles. Made from beechwood, it has a wonderfully simple and neutral look to match up with any hair care routine. They’ll love, much like its reviewers, how it glides easily through all types of hair and leaves it super shiny.

Get the Bachca Paris Detangle & Smooth Hair Brush from Anthropologie for $36

21. For the mixologist: This barware kit

Whether they’re an amateur drink maker or a full-fledged mixologist, this kit has everything they need to keep their skills top-shelf. Its wooden crate holder houses all 11 tools (including a cocktail shaker, muddler, and a strainer) and even comes with its own rustic rope in case they decide to hang the set up on a wall for display. More than 1,300 5-star reviewers agree that this set met and exceeded their expectations for the ideal barware.

Get the Mixology Bartender Kit from Amazon for $40

22. For the outdoorsy type: An AllTrails Pro subscription

Hit the road (or trail) with an AllTrails Pro subscription that allows them to download trail maps from all over the country, informs them when they’ve gone off-trail, and is even able to keep loved ones aware of their location with its Lifeline service. It’s perfect for the partner who’d appreciate the peace of mind or to make hiking together easier and more carefree.

Get a Subscription to AllTrails Pro for $29.99/year

23. For the sentimental one: Personalized coasters

Engrave your family name and the date of your wedding onto these beautifully crafted bamboo coasters for a 5th-anniversary gift that’s both meaningful and stylish. Since they’re sold in sets of 4, 6, or 8, you’ll have enough for company, too.

Get the Custom Wood Coasters from Etsy starting at $28

24. For the romantic: A personalized tree carving

This one-of-a-kind piece of art takes you and your beau’s initials or family monogram and carves it into a piece of baltic birchwood made to resemble an actual tree. With two size options, it’s perfect for display anywhere in the home. One reviewer even raved that it’s “the most beautiful thing” she’s ever purchased.

Get the Personalized Tree Wood Carving from Uncommon Goods starting at $90

