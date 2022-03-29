6 spring celebrity weddings and how to replicate them on a budget

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Celebrities know how to pull off seamless celebrations and events—whether it’s a Kardashian baby shower or a televised royal wedding, there’s something about these picture-perfect celebrations of grandeur that seem to go off without a hitch.

We might not all have the wedding budget to splurge on a springtime yacht in Malibu or a private ceremony in Windsor Castle—but there are still plenty of smart budget-friendly workarounds that’ll afford a gorgeous springtime wedding to be remembered.

Whether you’re looking for unique ways to share the spotlight with springtime florals or you’re hoping to find elegant solutions for a possible wedding day rain shower, here are some of our favorite spring celebrity weddings—and how to replicate them on a budget.

1. Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland

Credit: Bouqs / Amazon Recreate these spring celebrity weddings on a budget with these perfect pieces.

Preparing for a spring wedding involves taking precautions in case of rain—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be gorgeous all the same. Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland tied the knot in early March 2020, and the rainy Malibu wedding was absolutely stunning. Snow and Stanaland opted for stunning seasonal flowers woven with eucalyptus and lush vine arches to distract from the overhead rain protectors. The couple also leaned into tasteful see-through bird case umbrellas to protect from the dreary weather without sacrificing the elegant appeal of the woodland-inspired wedding theme.

2. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli

Credit: Bouqs / Etsy Recreate these spring celebrity weddings on a budget with these perfect pieces.

We can’t all have 25-foot flowing floral arches or private ceremonies at the Royal Chapel of All Saints—but the wedding of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli continues to make a case for leaning into an abundance of springtime florals. Princess Beatrice opted for matching pale pink hydrangeas in her bridal bouquet and the cascading floral arches outside the chapel. Seamlessly replicate this look with more budget-friendly seasonal florals like pastel-hued carnation bouquets and matching boutonnieres. A cascading string of artificial carnation garland will also help tie together a floral-themed spring wedding without having to dip into your honeymoon budget.

3. Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Credit: Amazon / Bouqs Recreate these spring celebrity weddings on a budget with these perfect pieces.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell tied the knot in a super intimate wedding ceremony at—true to form—the Australia Zoo. According to Irwin, the Boho-inspired spring wedding felt more like an elopement than a formal ceremony; the casual decor and colorful florals helped to foster a more laid-back and playful atmosphere. We loved the macrame wedding arch, particularly the abundance of potted palm trees and colorful-yet-organic bridal bouquets.

4. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Credit: Etsy Recreate these spring celebrity weddings on a budget with these perfect pieces.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green, England back in May of 2017—but the dreary springtime English weather only complimented the royal-adjacent wedding decor and theme. We love the idea of a pink, white, and green floral wedding arch as well as selecting all-white accessories for more than just the bride. Middleton opted for creamy white flower crowns for the flower girls and sweet white Peter Pan collared shirts for the page boys to help foster a sense of brightness against the foggy weather.

5. Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

Credit: Etsy / Bouqs Recreate these spring celebrity weddings on a budget with these perfect pieces.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, and husband Richard Lawson exchanged vows on a yacht on a sunny spring day in Newport Beach, California. The sumptuous ceremony was elegant and minimalist, thanks to the monochromatic colorway, extending further than the bride’s gown. The entire wedding party and guest list wore white, and the all-white theme also branched out to the abundance of florals—from the wedding arch to the bridal bouquet. The minimal, monochromatic decor only deviated when it came to the Champagne toasting glasses. In which case, the wedding toasts showcased sparkling gold Champagne flutes.

6. Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Credit: Amazon / Etsy Recreate these spring celebrity weddings on a budget with these perfect pieces.

There’s something about a spring wedding. It makes way for classic minimalism, making it without seeming dull or uninspired. Case and point: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s spring wedding, which let the natural surroundings shine. The couple opted for matching bouquets and nature-inspired boutonnieres, pairing it with an outdoor Malibu setting that allowed the natural springtime foliage to take center stage. Not planning a Malibu wedding? There are plenty of natural-inspired backdrops and decor items that’ll offer a similar Boho result: from pampas grass to artificial birch trees.

