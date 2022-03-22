8 gorgeous Easter tablescape décor ideas to try

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The first signs of spring are some of the most cherished times of year—especially for those of us who weather particularly chilly winters. The best way to celebrate the descent into the warmer months? A bright and cheery tablescape in time for Easter dinner, of course.

There are plenty of different avenues and themes to explore come Easter tablescape décor—but fresh spring flowers, bunny motifs, pastel hues, and farmhouse-inspired centerpieces are some of our favorite options. Below we’re rounding up a handful of gorgeous and playful options that will help welcome the warmer months.

1. This set of adorable Peter Rabbit-inspired linen napkins

Credit: Etsy

Nothing says Easter dinner like Peter Rabbit-inspired motifs—and this set of embroidered linen napkins is a great way to include a little hint of playfulness without venturing into kitsch territory. The set also allows you to add your own personalized embroidery—making it a great take-home item for dinner party guests.

Get the Embroidered Easter Bunny Linen Table Napkins from Etsy starting at $12.75

2. This farmhouse-inspired Easter Bunny centerpiece

Credit: Etsy

Looking for a subtle nod to the Easter Bunny to finish off your tablescape? This farmhouse-inspired centerpiece features a moss-covered bunny silhouette with black-and-white accents that will pair well with rustic tablescape designs and pastel-hued themes as well.

Get the Farmhouse Easter Mantle Decor from Etsy for $69.00

3. This gorgeous curation of colorful springtime tulips

Credit: The Bouqs

Tulips are an international sign of springtime—and this colorful curation will add a gorgeous pop of pastel-hued prettiness to just about any theme or style of Easter table. You’ll want to note that tulips will often naturally droop in a horizontal shape once placed in a case, so be sure to leave extra room on the table to accommodate the charmingly floppy nature.

Get the All the Rage Bouquet from The Bouqs starting at $49.00

4. This cheeky ceramic bunny dessert serving plate

Credit: Amazon

We love a cheeky Easter Bunny motif—but especially one that is subtle enough to use year-round. This ceramic dessert plate features a bunny-shaped base with a serving tray large enough to fit everything from cookies and cupcakes to full-sized cakes and pies.

Get the La Jolie Muse Ceramic Dessert Plate from Amazon for $29.99

5. This breezy pastel-colored anti-wrinkle linen tablecloth

Credit: Amazon

There’s something about a washed linen tablecloth that manages to look both polished and casual—but we particularly love using linen for its anti-wrinkle design. The breezy pastel-hued fabric won’t fade or pile over time while the naturally undone look means all you have to do is pull it out of the wash and spread it over the table. No ironing or fussiness is needed.

Get the TEWENE Rectangle Tablecloth Cotton Linen from Amazon for $31.99

6. These charming scalloped-edge polkadot placemats

Credit: Etsy

These charming scalloped-edge polkadot placemats are a great option for dinner party hosts looking for a colorful design that can easily transition for multiple dinners and springtime lunches. The polkadot design features a multitude of pinks, greens, blues, oranges, and yellows, making it easy to match with just about any tablescape colorway or theme.

Get the Easter Polka Dots Placemat from Etsy for $14.99

7. These pastel-hued decorative wooden beads

Credit: Amazon

You don’t have to spend a lot on knick-knacks or special serving plates to foster a gorgeous Easter tablescape. In fact—sometimes all it takes is a colorful set of beaded garland to set the mood. These pastel-colored decorative wooden beads are simple and fun to use: all you have to do is snake them around your centerpiece for an instant (and budget-friendly) pop of springtime color.

Get the Chuyau Easter Wood Beads from Amazon for $11.99

8. This pastel-colored arrangement of Easter egg branches

Credit: Etsy

Fresh flowers are great—but this cheeky pastel-hued arrangement of Easter egg branches will last you for years. The natural oranges and blues offer a sophisticated take on traditional Easter colorways and look particularly elegant when arranged in a clear vase or bottle.

Get the Easter Eggs Stem Easter Tree from Etsy for $10.90

