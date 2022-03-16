8 Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dresses you can buy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

“On her wedding day, Grace Kelly gave new meaning to the word icon,” Oscar de la Renta famously said. The Princess of Monaco’s elegant approach to bridal fashion has remained in style for decades and has influenced famous brides around the world—from Kate Middleton to Paris Hilton.

Grace Kelly’s iconic dress was designed by Helen Rose, an Academy Award-winning costume designer, and reportedly cost about $65,200 to make back in 1956—but we’ve found a handful of Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dresses that are just as timeless and elegant, for a (very) small fraction of that price. Read on to find a selection of timeless designs suitable for all wedding themes and budgets.

1. This flowing high-neck sleeveless number

Credit: David's Bridal Shop this Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress from David's Bridal.

This flowing high-neck sleeveless wedding dress from David’s Bridal takes what we love about the Princess of Monaco’s iconic wedding dress and translates it for the modern bride with classic taste. The combination of the high neck lace and flowy chiffon skirt offers a sense of playfulness that doesn’t sacrifice elegance.

Get the High Neck Illusion Lace and Chiffon Wedding Dress from David’s Bridal for $499.95

2. This intricate embroidered mock neck wedding dress

Credit: David's Bridal Shop this Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress from David's Bridal.

Designed with ornate lace, illusion mesh, and tulle, this vintage-inspired wedding gown is the picture of elegance and romance. The cap-sleeve design makes the dress slightly more casual than a Grace Kelly replica—making it a great option for brides looking for a modern heirloom that doesn’t sacrifice comfort (especially for summer weddings).

Get the Embroidered Illusion Mock Neck Wedding Dress from David’s Bridal for $1,299.00

3. This custom-made long-sleeve lace wedding dress

Credit: David's Bridal Shop this Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress from David's Bridal.

Looking for something custom that you can have fitted to your exact specifications? This custom-made long-sleeve lace wedding dress from MuguetBridal requires an eight-week lead time—but rush orders can be accommodated for an extra fee. The gorgeous long-sleeve lace gown channels Grace Kelly elegance while the modern skirt offers a more playful take on the classic design.

Get the MuguetBridal High Neck Wedding Dress from Etsy for $1,388.77

4. This budget-friendly and handmade high neck number

Credit: Etsy Shop this Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress from Etsy.

You don’t have to spend a fortune to look like a million bucks on your wedding day—and this handmade Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress is proof of that. The striking closed-back dress is crafted from an elegant lace with a nude tulle, making the a-line silhouette look as though you’re swathed exclusively in fine lace and pearls.

Get TheCLASSYBridalVN Belamour Collection Wedding Dress from Etsy starting at $388.00

5. This beaded and embroidered lace wedding dress

Credit: Etsy Shop this Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress from Etsy.

This beaded and embroidered lace wedding dress by MuguetBridal is another custom-hand-made design that will require an eight to ten week lead time—but it is well worth the wait if you ask us. The elegant design combines a unique medallion lace and beaded pearl backing with intricate details that will stun even the pickiest bride. The built-in bra and v-neck design is also an excellent addition for brides looking for something with added support.

Get the MuguetBridal Classic Wedding Dress from Etsy for $1,067.89

6. This cheeky tea-length mock neck wedding dress

Credit: David's Bridal Shop this Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress from David's Bridal.

Looking for something a little more fun and cheeky to suit your casual wedding day? This tea-length mock neck wedding dress hits just below the knee—but the casual design offers just as much elegance as full-length ball gowns thanks to the lace mock neck and intricate embroidery throughout.

Get the Embroidered Mock Neck Tea-Length Wedding Dress from David’s Bridal for $799.00

7. This gorgeous folded skirt wedding gown

Credit: David's Bridal Shop this Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress from David's Bridal.

This striking long-sleeved wedding gown features little intricacies that make it one of the most gorgeous gowns on the list. The elegant design features over 5,000 hand-sewn beads and sequins and scalloped lace trim around the hemline. The best part though? The dress has built-in pockets—and what bride doesn’t secretly want that?

Get the Long Sleeve Beaded Lace Folded Skirt Wedding Dress from David’s Bridal for $1,999.00

8. This casual puff-sleeve mini wedding dress

Credit: David's Bridal Shop this Grace Kelly-inspired wedding dress from David's Bridal.

Suitable for casual weddings and elopements, this all-over lace puff-sleeve wedding dress hits comfortably above the knee. The soft white mini dress is complete with a scalloped neck and a slightly open-back design for added visual interest and style.

Get the Allover Lace Puff Long Sleeve Mini Dress from David’s Bridal for $149.95

