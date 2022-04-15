8 pieces of bridal jewelry that will sparkle and shine

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Picking out bridal jewelry is an excellent excuse to try on all those gorgeous fine jewelry pieces and accessories with the bridal party in tow. That said, selecting the right bridal jewelry to suit the wedding theme and the bride’s personal style is nearly as important as choosing the right dress.

Most brides want something elegant that encapsulates the mood of the big day. Still, it’s equally vital to select something that will show up clearly in photos without appearing overly on-trend or rooted in a particular moment in fashion. Think about it like this: the bride’s dress is likely destined to hang in the back of her closet after the big day, but the right bridal jewelry can easily be pulled out and worn whenever she wants to relive the magic of her special day.

Shopping for the right bridal jewelry comes with an overwhelming selection of statement earrings and bracelets to choose from. Read on to discover some of our favorite bridal jewelry options—from freshwater pearl earrings to diamond tennis bracelets.

1. This minimal but elegant freshwater pearl bracelet

Credit: Blue Nile These are the top eight pieces of bridal jewelry worth the investment.

There’s nothing like a gorgeous strand of pearls when it comes to adding a touch of elegance—but the traditional beaded pearl necklace might come off a little too traditional for modern brides. This whimsical twist on the classic pearl bracelet offers a more contemporary aesthetic that can easily translate into everyday wear once the wedding is over.

Get the Freshwater Cultured Pearl Tin Cup Bracelet from Blue Nile for $325

ADVERTISEMENT

2. These sophisticated fair-mined gold statement earrings

Credit: Brilliant Earth These are the top eight pieces of bridal jewelry worth the investment.

Brides looking for an eco-friendly and ethical piece of statement jewelry should look no further than these decadent fair-mined gold earrings. Part of the Limited Edition Fairmined Collection by Brilliant Earth, a portion of all proceeds from these earrings will go toward helping the socio-economic development and environmental protection of small-scale mining communities and artisans.

Get the Fairmined Oro Earrings from Brilliant Earth for $990

3. This set of Kate Middleton-inspired sapphire stud earrings

Credit: Blue Nile These are the top eight pieces of bridal jewelry worth the investment.

Royal watchers and Anglophiles will particularly love this set of sparkling sapphire stud earrings. The pear-cut sapphires feature halos of diamond pavé that are reminiscent of the engagement ring Prince Charles had made for Lady Di—and later, the one Prince William offered to Kate Middleton. They might just be the _perfect _something blue.

Get the Pear-Shaped Sapphire Stud Earrings from Blue Nile for $1,450

4. These stunning blushing rose gold sunburst stud earrings

Credit: Blue Nile These are the top eight pieces of bridal jewelry worth the investment.

Brides looking for vintage-inspired accessories should take a closer look at these stunning rose gold sunburst earrings. The striking stud earrings make a serious impact thanks to the organic-shaped diamond clusters and retro design and are a great solution for brides looking for a statement earring that won’t get tangled in their hair.

Get the Sunburst Diamond Stud Earrings from Blue Nile for $2,500

ADVERTISEMENT

5. This classic diamond tennis bracelet

Credit: Blue Nile These are the top eight pieces of bridal jewelry worth the investment.

There’s something about the classic tennis bracelet. The design outdoes any other high-end bracelet, in terms of enduring style. The Premier Diamond Tennis Bracelet from Blue Nile is certainly an investment piece—but it’s something that the bride can continue to wear long after her wedding. The stunning design features a sparkling band of diamonds set in an enduring platinum bracelet that allows more of the diamond’s surface to shine through.

Get the Premier Diamond Tennis Bracelet from Blue Nile for $6,500

6. These pearls and recycled gold statement earrings

Credit: Brilliant Earth These are the top eight pieces of bridal jewelry worth the investment.

Bridal jewelry should err on the side of classic—but that doesn’t mean brides have to forego whimsical designs or unique shapes. These geometric pearl and recycled gold statement earrings are an excellent example of the culmination of elegance and whimsy. The slim gold hoop and edgy drop pearl design will suit most bridal styles and can easily be woven into her everyday wardrobe.

Get the Kai Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Hoop Earrings from Brilliant Earth for $595

7. This unique statement bracelet represents the impending nuptials

Credit: George the Jeweler / Etsy These are the top eight pieces of bridal jewelry worth the investment.

Brides looking for a statement piece with a deeper meaning will love this unique bracelet from George the Jeweler. The 14 karat gold bracelet features half delicate beading and half paper clip-inspired chains that join together to create a gorgeous union of two unique but complementary styles. Sound familiar?

Get the Half PaperClip Half Cassie Bracelet from Etsy starting at $189.99

ADVERTISEMENT

8. This minimal but timeless fair-mined gold chain necklace

Credit: Brilliant Earth These are the top eight pieces of bridal jewelry worth the investment.

Statement jewelry is great—but minimal brides or those looking for something more sentimental might want to consider a simple gold chain in place of more eye-catching pieces. This fair-minded chain necklace from Brilliant Earth looks exceptional on its own; but can also be used as the base for wearing sentimental family pieces, like heirloom pendants, rings, or crosses.

Get the Fairmined Chain from Brilliant Earth for $390

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.