14 timeless 8th wedding anniversary gift ideas

Here’s to celebrating 8 years of marriage! This important milestone deserves to be recognized with an awesome gift, but where to start? There are plenty of general anniversary gift options, but if you want to go the traditional route, find a gift that’s synonymous with the 8th anniversary’s gift themes: bronze and pottery.

Bronze is chosen to represent beauty and durability-two concepts that are very important to a marriage as bronze remains beautiful and resilient from any weathered storms. Pottery, on the other hand, is symbolic of nature and simplicity. But listen, if you’re not exactly adept at throwing clay on the pottery wheel, don’t sweat it. Check out these ideas for a meaningful 8th-anniversary gift, minus the kiln.

1. For the cook: This 8-in-1 pan

Credit: Our Place Simplicity at its finest

Designed to replace 8 traditional pieces of cookware, the Always Pan is something any home cook will covet. We love that it’s lightweight and versatile, along with being one of the most aesthetically pleasing pans ever. They’ll be able to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, store… and more.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

2. For the gold jewelry-wearer: This celestial necklace

Credit: Etsy A gold necklace is a classic and theme-worthy gift

This 18-carat gold-plated brass necklace not only looks beautiful but keeps right in theme with a traditional 8th-anniversary gift. Although the style is categorized as chunky, the necklace itself is actually quite lightweight and only about 20 inches which makes it ideal for casual wear and dressing up.

Get the Gold Coin Moon and Star Necklace from Etsy for $24

3. For the wallet-carrier: This sentimental insert

Credit: Etsy Sentimental and heartfelt, this one may be a tearjerker

Now they can carry around your words in their pocket every day. This bronze wallet insert is fully customizable, so you can choose a favorite quote or simply write a brief message to your beloved that is then hand-stamped onto the material for a long-lasting, heartfelt gift. Reviewers note that the quality of the metal feels weighty and substantial, and the color is perfect for both a man and a woman.

Get the Bronze Wallet Insert from Etsy starting at $20

4. For the coffee drinker: This pour-over coffee maker

Credit: Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison The Hario pour-over is one of our top picks

Does your significant other wake up and need coffee STAT? This drip coffee maker can have its cup of joe ready in two minutes flat. In fact, it came in on top as our best overall pick for pour-over coffee makers among some tough competition. Because it’s ceramic, it retains heat very well which keeps the coffee nice and hot for an even brewing process, plus it’s small enough to store easily away.

Get the Hario V60Ceramic Coffee Dripper from Amazon for $24.25

5. For the one who enjoys a hot beverage: An Ember Mug

Credit: Ember The Goldilocks of mugs, the Ember keeps your coffee just right

If their coffee and tea always get cold too quickly, they’ll adore this electronic smart mug that keeps beverages at the user’s preferred drinking temperature. Plus, it can maintain that chosen temp for a full hour and a half with just its built-in battery (or longer with the included charging coaster). Plus, with the Ember app, they can set their perfect drink temperature from their phone and even get a notification when it’s ready.

Get the Ember Mug²: Metallic Collection from Ember for $149.95

6. For the one who loves to match: This matching set of mixing bowls

Credit: Etsy Use 'em for cereal, to mix up a recipe, or as decoration.

These handmade ceramic mixing bowls will look great in any kitchen, not to mention these bowls are also dishwasher, oven, and microwave safe. This Etsy seller allows you to customize the order as well, so you can order in a color of your choice all you have to do is ask. Take it from this shop’s 5-star review and over three thousand sales: your beau will love them!

Get the Ceramic Mixing Bowl from Etsy starting at $45

7. For the musical one: A set of wind chimes

Credit: Amazon The low tones of this wind chime have a unique appeal

These wind chimes are a lovely gift for the 8th anniversary, not only because of the beautiful music they produce but also for their bronze coloring that goes right along with the traditional theme. With over 2,200 reviews and a 5-star rating, many note the chimes’ gorgeous deeply-toned sound as well as the thoughtful craftsmanship that went into making them.

Get the UpBlend Outdoors Wind Chimes from Amazon for $31.94

8. For the baker: This classic bakeware set

Credit: Great Jones They'll never need another bakeware item

If they live for vintage aesthetics and can be found turning out fruit tarts on the weekends, then this bakeware set from Great Jones is for them. We found that it’s great for sweet and savory baked goods, plus there’s no icky residue left behind post-bake (like your average bakeware) due to everything being totally non-stick.

Get the Fully Baked Set from Great Jones for $215

9. For the plant parent: A set of ceramic planters

Credit: Etsy Minimal and perfect for any space

If like me, they’re always buying new plants and running out of planters to repot them into, this set of 3 ceramic planters would be a perfect 8th-anniversary gift. While the pots are 100% ceramic, they’re actually made to be 50% lighter than the alternative planter, which makes repositioning and carrying super easy. Their versatile design makes them perfect for any decor setting, too.

Get the Set of 3 Ceramic Planters from Etsy for $69.94

10. For the one who enjoys minimal design: These Nordic style mugs

Credit: Etsy The Scandinavian minimal style will blend into many decors

Inspired by Bauhaus, these ceramic coffee cups feature a matte glaze and a perfectly balanced ergonomic handle for an optimally-enjoyable cup of coffee (or hot chocolate or tea or anything, really). The mugs come in eight muted colors, so you can either purchase a set in the same color or choose to mix it up with an eclectic set of different shades. v

Get the Scandinavian / Nordic Style Ceramic Coffee Cup from Etsy starting at $11

11. For the pie lover: This cult-favorite pie dish

Credit: Amazon The Emile Henry pie dish cooks evenly and produces delicious bakes

Being our best overall pick for pie dishes, the Emile Henry leaves nothing to be desired. From its beautiful design to its ability to withstand high temps so you can use it for broiling, there’s not much we didn’t like. Your sweetheart will be able to make her favorite pies, casseroles, and crumbles with this one, then toss it in the dishwasher for a super easy clean-up. Win-win!

Get the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish from Amazon for $39.99

12. For the outdoorsy type: A bronze fire pit

Credit: Wayfair Cuddle up around the fire pit to make some s'mores and lasting memories

Meaningful for the 8th anniversary and also functional? Win-win. This fire pit is made from weathered steel with gold details, making it a great addition to a variety of outdoor aesthetics. Included with the price are a fire poker, spark screen, and log grate-everything you need to start making s’mores side by side ASAP.

Get the Charlton Home Flanigan Outdoor Fire Pit from Wayfair for $213.99

13. For the one who loves to grill: A Big Green Egg

Credit: Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison The Big Green Egg is iconic among grilling enthusiasts

If they’re looking to take their grilling game up a notch (or 10), give them the gift of the Big Green Egg. Able to be a charcoal grill, a smoker, or even a pizza “oven,” these grills have a cult following not many can compete with. Although they’re not necessarily cheap, fans of the Big Green Egg proclaim it’s definitely a smart investment for any grill enthusiast.

Get the Small Big Green Egg for $569

14. For the one who eats clean: This ‘healthy’ cookware set

Credit: Caraway Cooking will never be easier, or more stylish

Say goodbye to harmful chemicals with the Caraway cookware set that’s non-toxic, nonstick, and stovetop agnostic (meaning it’s safe for induction, gas, and electric stovetops). It performed well in our tests, cooking both eggs and even NY strip steak evenly and deliciously. Your beau will also love any of the varied color choices from cream to safe to “perracotta,” a clever combo of pink and terracotta.

Get the Cookware Set from Caraway for $395

