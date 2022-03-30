9 personalized wedding favors that your guest will love

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s a lot that goes into planning a memorable wedding ceremony and reception—and that includes the tokens of appreciation that your guests get to take home at the end of the night. Wedding favors come in all shapes and sizes.

However, you want to opt for wedding favors that check all the boxes: practical enough where the guests can use them, but personal enough to emphasize your and your significant other's specific taste, plus, you want them to match your wedding theme. In truth, selecting your wedding party favors can be daunting—which is where we come in.

Below, we have rounded up curations of classic wedding favors and unique gifts that will suit any wedding theme and couple—from coffee lovers and wine fiends to Parisian-inspired treats and board games.

1. This elegant vessel for macarons and other sweets

Credit: Etsy Celebrate your special day with these nine personalized wedding favors.

Are you planning a sophisticated Parisian-inspired celebration? This elegant pastry cube is large enough to hold two standard-sized macarons—but the artificial sprig of pine, ribbons, and personalized thank-you tag make the experience much more refined. Also, keep in mind that these ribbons are available in a spectrum of colors to suit your specific theme.

Get the Personalized Wedding Favor Boxes from Etsy starting at $16.16

2. These tropical personalized playing cards

Credit: Etsy Celebrate your special day with these nine personalized wedding favors.

Whether you’re planning a Las Vegas elopement, a destination wedding down south, or you and your partner love board games, these tropical personalized playing cards are a great idea. Available to be customized, these beachy playing cards are a fun and cheeky approach. Add your wedding date, future last name, or even a quote you both love.

Get the Palm Leaf Playing Card Favors from Etsy for $28.95

3. These cheeky yet practical personalized hand sanitizer bottles

Credit: Etsy Celebrate your special day with these nine personalized wedding favors.

We get it: hand sanitizers aren't exactly the sexiest wedding favor. Still, they will be the most practical option on the list, and these offer up versatility. These customizable hand sanitizer bottle labels are made to fit on either Purell or Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer bottles, making it easy for you to swap out the labels seamlessly.

Get the Share Love Not Germs Sanitizer Labels from Etsy starting at $7

4. This set of ultra-sweet candy favor bags and labels

Credit: Etsy Celebrate your special day with these nine personalized wedding favors.

Let your personality shine through with this customized set of candy favor bags and labels. This set of three candy bags allows you to fill one with your favorite candy, one with your partner’s favorite, and one with a candy the two of you love. Do note: these labels are sold either as “hers and hers” or “his and his" to suit all couples.

Get the His And Her Favorite Wedding Treat Bags from Etsy starting at $5.52

5. These classic and elegant customized matchbox favors

Credit: Zazzle Celebrate your special day with these nine personalized wedding favors.

Matchboxes have been one of the most common wedding favors for decades, and with good reason. The classic matchbox is an elegant and sophisticated favor that can be put to practical use or preserved as a keepsake. We love this personalized matchbox in particular for its monochromatic colorway and minimal design.

Get The Perfect Match Wedding Matchbox from Zazzle for $36.95

6. This set of monogrammed miniature Patron bottle labels

Credit: Etsy Celebrate your special day with these nine personalized wedding favors.

We love a boozy wedding—but especially one that sends guests home with a little something extra to enjoy in the hotel room (or as the hair of the dog the next morning). These adorable personalized labels fit seamlessly on miniature Patron bottles and make a great keepsake (even as an empty bottle).

Get the Monogram Personalized Patron Size Stickers from Etsy for $17.99

7. These apothecary-style personalized candles

Credit: Amazon Celebrate your special day with these nine personalized wedding favors.

These apothecary-style personalized candles are slightly more expensive than the average wedding favor—but the soy-based candle is super high quality and clean burning. Looking for a slightly more budget-friendly alternative? We also found this set of personalized tin candles that come out to about $5 per candle (and you can even select the scent you like best!).

8. This super practical customized crystal wine stopper

Credit: Etsy Celebrate your special day with these nine personalized wedding favors.

You can never have too many wine stoppers—especially personalized keepsakes. This customized crystal wine stopper will fit into any wine or Champagne bottle and allows you to etch a personalized engraving (whether that's both of your names, your wedding date, or something else) right onto the crystal surface.

Get the Personalized Wine Stopper from Etsy for $15.83

9. These clever linen paper coffee pouches to fill up with your favorite beans

Credit: Etsy Celebrate your special day with these nine personalized wedding favors.

If sipping a good cup of coffee in bed together on a Sunday morning is your version of heaven, this personalized wedding favor is right up your alley. The linen paper coffee pouches can be customized with your name, wedding date, or special message and hold up to 1.5 oz of whole coffee beans. The FDA-approved bag comes with an inner lining to protect from natural oils and keep the beans fresh for weeks.

Get The Perfect Blend Coffee Wedding Favor Pouch from Etsy starting at $34

