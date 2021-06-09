9 best places to buy plus-size wedding gowns

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Wedding dress shopping can be an amazing experience, but there’s a lot more to it than just the happy tears of finding the dress—especially if you’re a plus-size bride. Plus-size wedding dresses can be expensive and difficult to find, making the whole process disheartening when you should be celebrating the process.

Not many retailers stock wedding dresses in sizes above 14, and because wedding dresses tend to run smaller than typical clothing sizes, this is problematic. But don’t fret, we did the work for you. After scouring the internet to find the best retailers that sell plus-size wedding dresses, here are 9 reliable options for you to shop, from classics like David’s Bridal to game-changing retailers like BHLDN.

1. David’s Bridal

Credit: David's Bridal David's Bridal is a classic retailer for wedding dresses and, of course, they have a vast, inexpensive plus-size selection!

Prices: 💍💍

Sizes: 0X-5X; 14W-30W

Selection: 477 dresses

There is a variety of plus-size wedding gowns and pantsuits at David’s Bridal. Dresses range from $70 to $1,999, with plenty of quality dresses for under $1,000. Choose from a selection of different silhouettes like mermaid, A-line, or ballgown. You can order online, but there are also so many store locations nationwide that you can have the “Say Yes to the Dress” experience in person!

Be warned though: A lot of David’s Bridal’s plus-size collection is listed as “item(s) that need to be special ordered” so make sure you have plenty of time before your wedding to order the dress, get it altered if needed, and even find a new one if that one doesn’t fit your liking.

Plus-size Wedding Dresses at David's Bridal

2. Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom Shop the best plus-size wedding dresses.

Prices: 💍💍💍

Sizes: 12L-4X+

Selection: 587 dresses

The great thing about Nordstrom is their selection of sizes and styles. Sizes run from 0 to 4X+ so you will easily find your best fit. Prices also run from $41 to $5,520, to fit every need. Choose from a selection of crepe ballgowns or asymmetric cocktail dresses. Either pick up your dress at a nearby store or have it conveniently delivered to your home. Nordstrom has a policy of free returns and shipping, and outside of designer or custom items, these dresses can be returned or exchanged with no cost.

Plus-size Wedding Dresses at Nordstrom

3. Asos

Credit: Asos Shop the best plus-size wedding dresses.

Prices: 💍💍

Sizes: 12W-26W

Selection: 24 dresses

You'll feel like a whimsical fairy in these beautiful bridal gowns at ASOS. With a selection at 24 dresses, you'll find stunning styles at prices that range from $120 to $600. With styles like a satin structured off-shoulder wedding dress to a delicately embroidered bodice dress with a V back, you're sure to find something you'll love here.

Plus-size Wedding Dresses at ASOS

4. Torrid

Credit: Torrid Shop the best plus-size wedding dresses.

Prices: 💍💍

Sizes: 10W-30W (custom sizing available)

Selection: 8 dresses

Plus-size bodies aren’t necessarily shaped the same as straight-size bodies and that needs to be acknowledged, which Torrid does effortlessly. Though a limited collection of eight dresses, sizes are plus-size friendly and run from 10 to 30 with prices from $32 to $328. Choose from beautiful options like an ivory satin strapless dress or a lace-beaded mermaid dress. Torrid offers free shipping and returns.

Plus-size Wedding Dresses at Torrid

5. BHLDN

Credit: BHLDN One of the more pricy retailers, BHLDN's selection features dresses by popular designers.

Prices: 💍💍💍💍

Sizes: 16W-26W

Selection: 40 dresses

BHLDN, Anthropologie’s bridal sister site, has a lot of stylish, “bohemian” dresses that will make you feel like a princess. It’s on the pricier end of things—with most dresses around $1,000—but the selection comes from popular designers like Jenny Yoo, Whispers & Echoes, and Watters.

Thankfully, BHLDN’s return policy is forgiving. As long as you return the dress within 30 days with the tags still attached, unworn, and unaltered, you’re eligible for a full refund, or exchange if you’d prefer. Because the dresses aren’t made to order, they’re shipped out within a week and even sooner for an additional charge, if you’re really in a hurry. While there aren’t too many dresses to choose from, BHLDN is a reliable brand with a solid following.

Plus-size Wedding Dresses at BHLDN

6. Saks Fifth Avenue

Credit: Saks Fifth Avenue Shop the best plus-size wedding dresses.

Prices: 💍💍💍💍

Sizes: 0-18

Selection: 214 dresses

Saks Fifth Avenue has some jaw-dropping dresses that will truly make you stand out on your wedding day. Though these dresses come with a price tag, ranging from $189 to $10,990, you're sure to find something that fits your style with several options under $700. At Saks Fifth Avenue, designers like Zuhair Murad, Zimmerman, and Love Shack Fancy will ensure that you will wear a unique dress. Sizes range from 0 to 18, with options like gorgeous satin or tiered tulle dresses. Standard shipping is always free at Saks and returns are accepted for a full refund within 30 days.

Plus-Size Wedding Dresses at Saks 5th Avenue

7. Etsy

Credit: Etsy / BlushFashion BlushFashion is just one of the many plus-size wedding dress retailers you can shop on Etsy!

Prices: 💍💍(varies per seller)

Sizes: Depends on the seller

Selection: Depends on the seller

You can get just about anything on Etsy, including plus-size wedding dresses. There’s a variety of dresses available from retailers that specialize in plus-size fashion, including BlushFashion. This Etsy seller has sold over 18,000 wedding dresses and offers sizes up to 4XL.

BlushFashion can even accommodate custom sizing for an additional price. This is great so you’re not just getting an off-the-rack dress, but a hand-made dress that fits you. You can also chat with the seller before buying to make sure the dress is exactly as you imagine it. And by purchasing through Etsy, there’s the security of knowing your pricey purchase is protected—and knowing your dress is more unique than something bought at a chain store.

Plus-size Wedding Dresses at Etsy

8. Modcloth

Credit: Modcloth Shop the best plus-size wedding dresses.

Prices: 💍💍💍

Sizes: XS-4X (sizes vary)

Selection: 70

Though a limited collection of plus-size wedding dresses, Modcloth is a great option to explore. Prices range from $50 to $280, so it's very budget-friendly. You can find simple designs here that will make you look elegant on your big day.

Some items ship within one business day with expedited shipping, but processing time is normally one to three days. They will accept returns of unwashed, unworn, unused items in an as-issued condition for a refund within 28 days of the shipment date to be eligible. However, final sale items are not returnable.

Plus-size Wedding Dresses at Modcloth

9. Adrianna Papell

Credit: Adrianna Papell Shop the best plus-size wedding dresses.

Prices: 💍

Sizes: 14W-30W

Selection: 9 dresses

If you're looking for a price-friendly wedding gown, then look no further than Adrianna Papell. Though the selection is limited at 9 dresses, the price ranges from $81 to $279. Sizes are from 14 to 30, with options like an elegant sequin-accented mermaid gown or Jacquard tea-length ivory dress. At Adrianna Papell, plus-size wedding gowns were designed with elegance in mind, accented with details like hand-beading to lace patterns.

Plus-size Wedding Dresses at Adrianna Papell

