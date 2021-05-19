12 plus-size dresses to wear to a summer wedding

Raise your hand if you love a wedding? Just about everyone? We figured as much—after all, who doesn't love the chance to celebrate love, not us! In fact, the only thing we love more than watching our nearest and dearest start a new chapter is picking out our outfits—especially for a summer wedding.

Weddings in the summer notoriously have a bright, bold color palette. If you're like us, you can't wait to show off your signature style by way of the perfect summer wedding guest dress. Or can you? Unfortunately, if you're shopping for a plus-size wedding guest dress, the options are difficult to find and navigate—making this process less than desirable. But fortunately: all is not lost—or when following Reviewed, it won't be.

From subtle styles to statement-making silhouettes, we've rounded up 12 plus-size wedding guest dresses to wear to a summer wedding that will prove shopping can (and will be) a delightful experience.

1. This satin-blue wonder

Credit: Nordstrom A Cinderella dream satin dress.

Look cool in the heat with this Cinderella-like blue satin slip dress. It's flirty with a fitted bodice and a swishy pleated skirt, ideal for a warm summer wedding. The sweetheart neckline gives a soft feminine look that will accentuate your skin, which will undoubtedly be glowing in the sun. Have a pair of hot pink heels? Then add some flair as they will go seamlessly with this timeless dress. Or, you can go for an elegant look and pair this dress with some nude heels and gold jewelry.

Get the V-Neck Pleated Satin Slipdress from Nordstrom for $267

2. This T-shirt swing dress

Credit: Amazon A roomy swing dress with cut-out shoulders.

If you're looking for extreme comfort that will still make you look put together, you will love this T-shirt swing dress. The playful cold shoulder shows a hint of skin, while the flowy cut provides roominess. It has pockets to carry your bright summer lipstick and your phone, which will undoubtedly be out snapping photos of the wedding. The dress comes in 35 colors and patterns and in women's sizes from 14 to 26.

More than 9,000 reviewers on Amazon give it an average 4.4-star rating for its relaxed fit and versatility. They say "the pockets hit just right" and that it's easy to dress up with some statement jewelry to make it more "wedding-friendly."

Get the Nemidor Women's Cold Shoulder Plus Size Swing Dress from Amazon for $23

3. This dress with built-in shorts

Credit: Amazon A floral dress with a slit.

Dance the night away with this dress with shorts sewn right into it. The off-shoulder neckline lets your shoulders soak up some summer sun, and the thigh-high slit shows off some leg. The dress comes in women's sizes XL to 3X. The colors and patterns in this fun dress come in light green with flowers, blue with polka dots, and 14 other fun combinations. _Note: Many of its reviewers recommend going up a size or two to prevent the shorts from being too tight or riding up. _

Get the Biubiu Women's Off Shoulder Floral Rayon Party Split Maxi Romper Dress from Amazon for $26

4. This spaghetti strap maxi dress

Credit: Amazon A maxi dress with spaghetti straps.

With over 7,000 reviews, this dress made one fan "feel beautiful, sexy, and confident," all things she hasn't "felt like in a while." This praise-worthy dress is a summertime favorite among Amazon shoppers. Available in various floral and abstract palm leaf prints, it conjures up images of Hawaiian sunsets and romantic beach weddings. The dress boasts a sexy slit to show a little leg and a cold-shoulder neckline for an equally flirtatious top half. It comes in women's sizes L to 3XL.

Get the Milumia Plus-Size Cold Shoulder Bohemian Split Dress from Amazon for $33

5. This floral maxi

Credit: Amazon An elegant floral maxi wrap dress.

If you prefer to cover up but show off subtle curves, this floral maxi is for you. The feminine dress comes in a fun tropical print, a warm orange, or a classic black, along with 18 other designs and colors. The wrap closure feature leaves room for you to decide how cinched you want your waist to be. Sizes run from XL to 6XL. Reviewers found the dress "easy to wear," and "flattering to the belly."

Get the Flowy Maxi Dress on Amazon for $40

6. This gorgeously green dress

Credit: Reformation This gorgeously green dress.

Available in women's plus sizes 14 to 24, the full-length Jasen dress is fitted in the bodice and waist with a relaxed fitted trumpet skirt. It's an ethereal look that will look stunning with a red lip. Factor in the ruffle detailing and tie straps, and it's the romantic dress we all need.

Get the Jasen Dress Ens from Reformation for $298

7. This top-rated dress

Credit: Amazon An easy-to-wear black wrap dress.

This delightfully drapey dress has been praised as comfortable and chic. The tie for the wrap is adjustable to reveal as little or as much as you want. It comes in dark shades like black noir, burnt plum, or vibrant cobalt. One reviewer said the dress "has a lot of stretch," and another shopper said: "this city chic dress hits me exactly where I don't have to tug and pull all day to make it fit."

Get the Kiyonna Whimsy Wrap Dress from Nordstrom for $98

8. This floral print beauty

Credit: Amazon White flower embellished navy blue dress.

This dress has a V-neck, which lengthens the neck curve and increases the feminine charm. The short sleeves are flowy to allow your arms to breathe in the summer heat. A swing pleated bottom has the effect of tummy control with the belt. This dress also has white flowers, which stand out on the navy blue dress. Sizes run from 14 to 28 with 14 different colors and patterns, like a floral navy or a green peacock. Reviewers found the dress to be "perfect for an outdoor wedding," and another said the dress was "tailored to fit."

Get the V-Neck Floral Dress from Amazon for $34

9. This captivating dress

Credit: Amazon This sexy red dress with a slit.

This off-the-shoulder dress has a slit on the side and a bow on the waist, which will flatter any figure. It's a simple dress that allows you to customize the style to your liking. Colors range from army green, tea pink, royal purple, and seven other colors. This dress offers women's extended sizes ranging from 14 to 28." Reviewers found the dress to be "very stretchy and cool" with a full four-star rating.

Get the Off-Shoulder Red Dress on Amazon for $35

10. This elegant cape dress

Credit: Amazon A classy cape dress with a pencil skirt.

Look elegant as ever with this dress that has a sheer asymmetrical cape gracing over your shoulders. The plus-size pencil dress has a round neck and body con fitting that is Audrey Hepburn-esque. This dress is perfect for a late-night summer wedding where you don't have to worry about the black color trapping any heat. It's a sleeveless dress with a cool chiffon overlay, so you won't get too warm. There is a wide selection of 20 colors and patterns with sizes running from 0 to 24. Reviewers say the dress "hangs well without being too clingy, even without shapewear underneath."

Get the Elegant Cape Dress on Amazon for $37

11. This chic round-neck dress

Credit: Amazon A chic round neck dress.

Sometimes simplicity in a dress is the key to looking great. It allows you to shape an ensemble up with accessories. The round-neck summer dress is breathable while the knee-length cut keeps you comfortable. This dress comes in 38 different patterns and colors, including (but not limited to) burnt tea pink, crimson red, and floral designs. Sizes run from 14 to 26. One reviewer said the dress "lends itself to tons of possibilities with belts, cardigans, and tights."

Get the Chic Round Neck Dress on Amazon for $29

12. This cut-out dress

Credit: Nordstrom An elegant off-the-shoulder dress with cut-out detail.

You will turn heads in this dreamy black statement gown with a ruffled hemline. The one-shoulder on this dress is elegant, and the cut-out detail right below the chest is a fun addition. This ankle-length dress is ideal for an outdoor summer wedding, so you won't have to drag extra fabric around. Sizes run from 20 to 26. Shoppers found the dress to be a "nice material" that "fit perfectly."

Get the One-Shoulder Cutout Gown on Nordstrom for $100

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.