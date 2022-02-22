Amazon Launchpad is featuring Black creators and brands this month—here's what to buy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Launchpad is Amazon's concerted effort to promote and highlight small businesses within its catalog of sellers. Right now, as part of Amazon's Black History Month focus, Launchpad is highlighting Black creators and businesses in order to increase their brand visibility and support their endeavors in Amazon's crowded marketplace.

We've explored the roster of Black-owned businesses and highlighted some the top-rated products from Amazon Launchpad's selection, from toys to books to extremely beloved skincare.

What is Amazon Launchpad?

Credit: Amazon Learn about the stories behind nine Black-owned businesses through Amazon Launchpad's virtual storefront.

We've talked about Amazon Launchpad before, but to recap, it's a virtual storefront that aims to generate visibility for smaller brands that sell their wares through Amazon, providing spotlight for creators that might otherwise get lost within the vast landscape of Amazon's products and services. For Black History Month, Black-owned brands and Black creators are being featured in the virtual storefront.

Which creators and products is Amazon Launchpad highlighting for Black History Month?

Credit: Amazon Meet the Black creators and founders behind Amazon Launchpad's lineup of brands.

Amazon Launchpad is giving nine Black-owned small businesses the spotlight this month. Among them are several brands focused on skincare and wellness, like popular skincare brand Mother's Shea, which was founded by Naa-Sakle Akuete, Grandma Sunshine, and Mom—generations of mothers, who came together to reinvigorate Akuete's mother's original bulk shea butter business. Now, Mother's Shea employs 10,000 sustainably paid pickers and works to support the communities the workers come from.

Mother's Shea skincare products are some of the most highly rated products in Launchpad's selection. The whipped shea butter in scents like lavender, rose, and more is one of the shop's biggest sellers thanks to its smooth consistency and clean, natural scents.

Also in the realm of skincare is vegan skincare company Natural Radiant Life, which has a robust catalog of chemical-free, reasonably priced skincare designed to help slow signs of aging. The company formulates their products with older women in mind, and is home to everything from facial cleansers to vitamin C serums. You can also find Game Face Grooming, a company that creates cleansing facial wipes for young men and athletes. Founder Phillip Williams said he got the idea for prioritizing young men’s skincare when he attended his daughter’s basketball game, and noticed that there might be a market for performance-driven skincare and cleansing products.

Essential home goods are big sellers on Amazon, and have been throughout the pandemic. If you've been getting your toilet paper delivered in bulk, you can explore Reel Paper, an earth-friendly paper product company that aims to reduce waste and encourage conscious consumerism. The Reel Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and is made with eco-friendly, zero plastic packaging. Co-founders Derin Oyekan and Livio Bisterzo leverage Reel Paper's success to support SOIL, a Haitian nonprofit that works to test and generate solutions for sanitation crises.

Playtime Edventures is another highlighted home goods company that creates fun, dynamic bedsheets for hospitalized kids and families. The products are designed with diversity in mind, according to founder and CEO Kevin Gatlin. He started the company in order to help make kids feel comfortable in hospital environments, while also highlighting diverse characters and stories.

Entertainment and toys have a big presence in Launchpad's storefront, too. You can find games that center Black voices at KultureGames, which was created by Ibiyinka (Yinka) Agbi to celebrate cultural diversity through games and storytelling. The shop's Black Legends and African Legends playing card sets have excellent reviews for their "beautiful historic artwork;" many people noted that they used the cards to teach their children and grandchildren about Black history. Inklings Games also offers educational games through Amazon, with a focus on math games for kids five and up. Founders Lauren and Joshua Dixon started the company when the pandemic set in, in order to provide tools for parents navigating the difficult time.

If books and toys for kids are on your list, shop with Orijin Bees or Cali's Books. Orijin Bees is a diversity-focused toy company that produces dolls that feature different skin complexions and hair textures, with the goal of cultural education. Cali's Books also has education in mind, created by Carinne Meyrignac for her daughter, with the intent of producing interactive books that would help kids fall in love with reading and learning at an early age.

If you’re interested in supporting Black creators and businesses, starting your search at Amazon Launchpad will help drive visibility for the highlighted creators, and you’ll also find a wealth of great products.

