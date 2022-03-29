Everything to know about planning a spring wedding

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Spring weddings have a lot going for them. From the abundance of seasonal flowers and blooming natural flora to the uplifting feeling that winter is behind us and warmer months are on the horizon, the aroma of rebirth and rejuvenation that comes with spring lends itself perfectly to a romantic wedding day.

Whether you’re planning a farmhouse-inspired barn wedding or you want to execute a gorgeous backyard elopement, we spoke to a handful of wedding planners and photographers to get their insights on exactly how to plan a perfect spring wedding from the start to finish.

1. Consider your backdrop carefully

Credit: Trip Advisor Here's everything you need to know about planning a spring wedding.

“If you're planning a spring wedding or elopement, consider what weather you'll want or what backdrop you’d prefer,” says Sam Starns, photographer, and author of Elope Your Life. If you want gorgeous mid-60s to mid-70s weather, avoid towering mountain ranges that are still snowed in and inaccessible, for example, and opt for something slightly warmer with equally stunning views, whether that is a Palm Springs elopement or a weekend wedding at a cottage in the Catskills.

2. Think about the time change

“The number one tip I recommend is to consider when sunset is on your day and try to have your ceremony start about two to three hours before sunset if you are planning an outdoor ceremony,” says Kari Bjorn, wedding photographer. “I think it is also applicable for indoor ceremonies as people generally like their wedding portraits to be done outdoors.”

This is mostly easier in spring as sunsets tend to be between 7-8 pm as opposed to the later summer sunsets. What this does, according to Bjorn, is it allows your photographer to work in optimal light throughout your day to ensure you get the best possible pictures.

3. Do not overdo it on the florals

Credit: Amazon Here's everything you need to know about planning a spring wedding.

“In my experience, the biggest way to tie the season into the wedding is by incorporating natural elements,” says Camden Benoit, wedding expert, and CEO of Sustainably Off-Grid. “Flowers, leaves, and greenery are all a great sign of the season. These elements also represent signs of growth, which is a beautiful thing in a wedding. I recommend keeping table cloths, silverware, and glassware simple, as floral and greenery can be overwhelming.”

4. Have a rainy day contingency plan

Credit: Etsy Here's everything you need to know about planning a spring wedding.

“I think the one thing I see people overlook for spring weddings is that it's usually the rainy season, and people don't plan accordingly,” says Jessica Pridham, co-founder and wedding planner at Eloped. “Even if you're having a barn wedding and the ceremony is indoors, people still need to get from their cars to the building without getting wet and muddy."

Pridham highly recommends setting up walkways that will be non-slip and not muddy regardless of the weather and investing in a rain tent if you plan to have an outdoor ceremony or reception. She also recommends having aesthetically-pleasing umbrellas ready for the wedding party and guests or speaking to a wedding umbrella company in your area beforehand just in case it does happen to rain.

5. Choose decor that compliments the season

Credit: Etsy Here's everything you need to know about planning a spring wedding.

Leaning into the essence of springtime can be a theme in and of itself. Marie Kubin, CEO of Rent My Wedding, suggests using boxwood backdrops or floral backdrops behind the sweetheart table and cake table to instantly evoke spring wedding vibes. She also recommends selecting reception lighting in soft hues like light pink, light blue, and yellow, as using lighting in these colors creates a spring ambiance for the room.

6. Use seasonal flowers

Credit: Bouqs Here's everything you need to know about planning a spring wedding.

Florals for spring might not be ground-breaking— but we still think they’re an essential part of a springtime wedding. The number of different flowers that come into the season by spring afford options to suit your taste. Hydrangea, lavender, peonies, dahlias, and roses are all viable options available in abundance come spring.

Get Spring Flower Bouquets from The Bouqs starting at $38

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Incorporate spring colors

Credit: David's Bridal / Bouqs Here's everything you need to know about planning a spring wedding.

Incorporating spring colors is key to making a springtime wedding pop—but you don’t have to stick to pastels or creamy hues if that doesn’t suit your fancy. “Light colors work best for a spring wedding but you can always choose your favorite color palette, and simply make it a light shade of those colors,” explains Kubin. Springtime hues can easily be woven into everything from your bridal bouquets and bridesmaids’ dresses to your table linens and centerpiece decor.

8. Be aware of potential pests and allergens

Credit: Amazon / Betr Here's everything you need to know about planning a spring wedding.

“The first thing I would say when planning your location is to think about how much foliage is around the area. Springtime is when all the flying insects start to appear, and these will show up in photos,” says Megan Moore, wedding photographer and founder of Megan Moore Memories. “While some of these will look lovely on camera—especially butterflies and dragonflies—others may ruin photos, especially the unwanted interruptions from flies.”

The springtime is also notoriously bad for those who suffer from seasonal allergies—but planning for both uninvited flying guests and allergens floating through the air shouldn’t deter you from a spring wedding. Keep a variety of insect repellents, allergy medication, and citronella candles on hand to help ensure guests are comfortable throughout the ceremony. Turn to Livio Bisterzo, Jennifer Simone Hoffman, and Ellen Pompeo's company Betr Remedies for everything you'll need—especially if you're planning a backyard wedding or outdoor reception.





The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.