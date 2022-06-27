QVC is spotlighting LGBTQ+ businesses this month

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

June is nearly over, which means that another Pride month, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and the right to live authentically, is nearly at its close. Plenty of retailers have been giving back for Pride month, donating to LGBTQ+-focused nonprofits, and organizations and spotlighting queer-owned and -led businesses to celebrate, among them QVC.

QVC is celebrating Pride not only by highlighting the queer creators and business owners in its roster, but by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention organization, dedicated to providing LGBTQ+ youth with crisis intervention resources, counselors, and more. You can find more information about the Trevor Project on its website.

You can learn more about the creators QVC is highlighting for Pride month and shop them, as well as other small queer-owned shops at QVC, this month and all year round.

1. Beekman 1802

Credit: QVC The co-founders of Beekman 1802 place self-love at the core of their brand.

We've talked about Beekman 1802's gentle line of goat-milk soaps before; the popular self-care focused brand is home to luxurious skin care, bar soap and body wash, shower gel, and more. The brand was founded by Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell. When asked about their brand, they noted: "Kindness is at the heart of everything we do at Beekman 1802. We believe being Proud of who you are is an act of self-kindness."

Shop Beekman 1802 at QVC

2. Michael Todd Beauty

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Michael Todd is home to some of QVC's most highly rated skincare solutions.

Michael Todd Beauty was founded on the principle that high-quality beauty care at home should not be out of reach. When asked about Pride, co-founder Michael Friend said that he was "honored to be part of the LGBTQ+ community and support this celebration of self, in all its beautiful forms." The brand is home to some of the most well-reviewed beauty products at QVC, including a derma-planing peach fuzz removal system and an antimicrobial brush that each have more than 400 five-star reviews.

Shop Michael Todd Beauty at QVC

3. Bazzle Baby

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Get your early childhood staples from Bazzle Baby.

Bazzle Baby makes childcare products, from blankets to teething rings and mittens, that focus on what founder and CEO Michaelene Cadiz calls, "moments that turn into milestones." The brand features large gift sets, too, so if you're in the market for a baby shower gift or need multiples of baby staples like feeding mats and bibs, you can find them at Bazzle Baby.

Shop Bazzle Baby at QVC

4. IHKWIP

Credit: IHKWIP Shop luggage, travel essentials, and more at IHKWIP

"We feel so fortunate to be a part of the inclusive QVC family and to share our pride, passion, and love of fashion with everyone," said Baylen Edwards-Miller and Anthony Nota, cofounders of IHKWIP (pronounced like "equip"). The luggage and carry-on bag brand is home to handbags, and RFID wallets—including a well-rated convertible crossbody wallet that functions almost like a fanny pack.

Shop IHKWIP at QVC

