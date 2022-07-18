8 great décor and gift options from QVC's Christmas in July sale

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

July is here, and any longtime viewers of QVC or HSN know what that means: Christmas in July has arrived. Christmas in July, a secondary Christmas celebration that has its rumored origins in an out-of-season celebration at a summer camp in 1933, is one of QVC's longest-running events. The long-standing tradition has been running for 35 years consecutively at QVC and features markdowns on Christmas decorations, holiday gifts, cozy winter staples and more.

We've checked out the QVC Christmas in July selection to see what products you should check out. Shop our picks, including a highly giftable gold watch, festive napkin rings, and more.

When is Christmas in July at QVC?

QVC's Christmas in July event takes place right now until July 31, 2022 at 12 A.M. ET. If you're interested in viewing special programming for the event you can check out the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming channel, or watch QVC through your cable provider.

1. Festive golden napkin rings

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Festive tableware is on sale for Christmas in July.

If shopping Christmas in July sales means that you're on the hunt for festive décor ahead of the holiday season, these eye-catching napkin rings may be just the ticket. The gold Design Imports napkin rings each come emblazoned with the word 'merry' and come in a set of six.

$34 from QVC

2. A cozy Christmas throw blanket

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Comfort is at a premium for Christmas in July.

Sometimes you still need to cuddle up during the warmer months. This Berkshire sherpa throw blanket comes in three different Christmas-themed patterns, including a snowflake pattern and tree pattern, and is currently on sale for Christmas in July. Reviewers loved the blanket's soft fabric, and several individuals mentioned they were pleased with its size.

$22 at QVC

3. A pinecone wreath

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Celebrate the season (early) with a holiday wreath.

Get ahead of the Christmas decorating game with a festive, pine cone-studded wreath. The Wicker Park berry and pinecone wreath is comparatively understated, with faux greenery and a muted color palette. Reviewers noted that the faux sprigs looked natural and that the wreath was a nice evergreen piece of décor that they could store out of season.



$42 at QVC

4. A velvet hallway bench for your entryway

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Shop home decor for yourself

If shopping for some new home furnishings is your aim with the Christmas in July sale, and you've been on the hunt for a storage piece for your entryway, this well-reviewed hallway bench with storage space may be a good pick. It even features a tufted, six-button lid that can be flipped over and used as a tray to welcome your guests with a glass of something festive.



$75 at QVC

5. A highly rated Christmas mantlepiece staple

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Infuse your home with a bit of Christmas nostalgia.

One of the best-reviewed decor items in the QVC Christmas in July décor selection may surprise you. This red Christmas tree-filled truck has over 170 five-star reviews at QVC. Reviewers loved the nostalgic look and feel of this decoration, and many people mentioned that they got multiples or got it as gifts for their family and friends.



$50 at QVC

6. A wearable, huggable Comfy

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Snuggle up ahead of the holidays.

The Comfy is a favorite here at Reviewed. When we checked out the Instagram-famous hoodie, we fell in love with its cloud-like lining and oversized fit. You can get a Comfy of your very own through the Christmas in July sale, discounted from its typical price of $64 to $40.



$40 at QVC

7. Elegant candle holders for any season

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Add a little ambience to your mantle, now and during the holidays.

If you're looking to keep your Christmas (and really, any season's) décor classy, these candle stands might do the trick. Available in a set of three, the faceted glass pedestals by Valerie can hold pillar candles. Reviewers loved the quality of these crystal pedestals, and several people mentioned that they used them as part of mantlepiece displays over the holidays.



$50 at QVC

8. A luxury gift for over $100 off

Credit: QVC / Reviewed Go big for the holidays ahead of time (and at a discount).

If you're shopping the QVC for Christmas in July, you may be on the hunt for luxurious gifts you can get ahead of time—or simply save on gifts for yourself now. The JBW watch line is on sale for the event, including this top-rated diamond and 18k gold-plated watch, which is currently more than $100 off of its list price.



$436 at QVC

