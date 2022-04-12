10 simple bridal dresses for a backyard wedding

Lavish, over-the-top weddings might be acceptable for some, but not all. Some couples planning their upcoming nuptials might be more suited for a laid-back ceremony, perhaps something in their backyard, surrounded by their nearest and dearest. A small, intimate wedding can be just as timeless as a large soireé and relies heavily on the details, with one critical detail being the bride's wedding dress.

Enter: a simple wedding dress.

A simple wedding dress gravitates away from puffy skirts and heavy embellishments and instead relies on intricate detailing. These silhouettes pivot to hand-sewn beads or lace passed down through various generations. Understated yet elegant, these simple wedding dresses are sure to amplify even the most refined backyard wedding. Don't believe us? We've found ten simple wedding dresses to invest in this spring.

1. A simple midi dress with a surprise

Credit: Lulus

A simple dress can still have surprises, like the side cutouts of this midi. This dress is perfect for a backyard affair, especially since it's made with a stretchy crepe knit fabric that fits your curves just right. Besides the cutouts, it's hard to pick a favorite feature: we love the straight neckline, the A-line silhouette, and the sexy thigh-high side slit. This is a white dress for all kinds of occasions, whether a bridal shower, bachelorette party, or the big day itself.



Get the Only the Good Times White Sleeveless Cutout Midi Dress from Lulu's for $69

2. A tea-length ball gown dress

Credit: Davids Bridal

If you've always dreamed of the classic bridal ballgown silhouette, but want it revamped into a backyard wedding-appropriate style, let us introduce you to this sweet satin dress. Since it's tea length, you can comfortably mingle around the backyard and give it a good twirl come reception time without tripping over a train. Plus, the tapered waist makes this dress, which is available in extended sizing and flattering to all figures.



Get the Off the Shoulder Satin Tea-Length Wedding Dress from David's Bridal for $349.95

3. A glam dress with a hem full of feathers

Credit: BHLDN

Just because you're seeking a simple wedding dress doesn't mean it has to feel casual. This spring, up the ante with this sleek crepe midi dress with a flourish of floaty feathers on the hem. It's effortless, timeless, and oh-so glam, whether you're exchanging vows in your backyard, at a city hall, or anywhere else.



Get the Elliatt Kate Dress from BHLDN for $350

4. An easygoing wrap dress

Credit: Reformation

Wrap dresses are as flattering as they are comfortable as they are backyard wedding appropriate. This dress from Reformation comes with an adjustable waist tie, so you can wear it tight or loose, depending on how you like it to fit. The high slit gives you a sexy glimpse of leg, while the kimono sleeve is a particularly friendly cut whether you're marrying in the not-so-hot months or prefer more coverage on your arms without a constricting sleeve.



Get the Winslow Dress from Reformation for $278

5. A tiered dress made for twirling

Credit: Lulus

While simple wedding dresses stay away from layer after layer of tulle, how about subtle tiers of lace? This sweet dress proves that ruffles, multiple tiers, and lace don't have to be too complicated for a backyard wedding. We can picture this dress, with its plunging v-neckline and a high fitted waist that leads to the elegant tiered lace maxi skirt, twirling all night on the dance floor.



Get the Molinetto White Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress from Lulu's for $89

6. A lovely lace dress

Credit: Reformation

Are you looking for a dress that checks all of the boxes? Take a peek at this well-designed dress. It features an open back, deep-as-can-be v-neck (in the front), and a partially sheer skirt. Perfect for showing some skin but not too much, this romantic silhouette is a lovely choice for a backyard wedding.



Get the Aigio Dress from Reformation for $428

7. A versatile linen dress

Credit: The Linen Atlier

Are you in need of a versatile silhouette? Try this one. This dress features a deep v-neckline in the front and back, a gathered waist, and a structured shoulder design. It's made from medium-weight stonewashed linen, perfect for a casual backyard fete. And since it's handmade by an Etsy designer, you can send in custom measurements to ensure you get the fit perfected.



Get the Katharina Linen Wedding Dress from Etsy for $132

8. An elegant gown with floral details

Credit: BHLDN

Don't be fooled: backyard weddings can still be black-tie affairs. If upscale is more your style than casual, opt for elegance with this design by Jenny Yoo gown, featuring floral appliques and a slight train. The straps, also designed with the delicate floral design, offer you a few different looks: wear them on the shoulder, off the shoulder, or off altogether for a strapless dress. The style of your wedding is all yours, and so is the design of this dress.



Get the Jenny Yoo Willow Gown from BHLDN for $1,395

9. A gorgeous mermaid gown

Credit: Be Twins

Ooh, la la! The simple silhouette of this mermaid wedding dress skims your curves just so. Its clean construction is far from captivating details. (Like the boat neckline, deep v-back, and slight train.) Reviewers rave about the quick turnaround time and personalized service---a godsend if you're planning your backyard wedding on a tight timeline.



Get the Minimalist Mermaid Dress from Etsy for $693

10. A sleek standout jumpsuit

Credit: BHLDN

If you've never worn a dress a day in your life, your wedding day doesn't have to be the day to start. Forgo the dress idea, and surprise your guests with this sleek jumpsuit. It's deceptively simple in its construction, with the square open back, flutter sleeves, and wide legs. This satin jumpsuit would be a simple, modern look for a backyard wedding and flattering on all heights and sizes.



Get the Sachin & Babi Emmie Jumpsuit from BHLDN for $325



