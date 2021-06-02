The 5 best places to buy Pride flags online

Pride Month is here! After a year of being cooped up indoors, the LGBTQ+ community is finally ready to burst out of the closet and out into the streets. Although the pandemic is still happening, numbers are dropping and more and more people are becoming vaccinated. With this in mind, many cities are allowing Pride Parades to occur as usual. No matter your sexuality or gender, it’s always good to have a Pride flag on hand.

There are so many different Pride flags for most people in the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone wants to feel seen and these flags help to do just that. In case you don’t already have a flag to flaunt your queerness (or support) to the world, here are some places where you can buy a wide variety of them—and make sure you have the flag that’s right for you.

1. Pride Flags

Show your state pride and LGBTQ+ pride with flags from Pride Flags!

What more appropriate place to buy Pride Flags than from Pride Flags? To give you a chance to get even more personal, Pride Flags has a large amount of very specific flags for different U.S. cities and states combined with gender and sexuality flags. So if you’ve ever wanted to rep your home state at a Pride Parade while also fitting in with the colorful rainbows everywhere, Pride Flags has got you covered with literally all 50 states as Pride flags, plus D.C. and other major cities.

Shop Pride flags on Pride Flags

2. Etsy

You can find just about anything you want on Etsy, and if not, there's definitely a seller who can make a custom for you!

Etsy has a plethora of queer merch from LGBTQ+-sellers, and Pride flags are everywhere. There are flags of all shapes and sizes, designs you’ve never seen before, and prices that’ll make you click “Buy it Now!” Etsy’s platform empowering small businesses also gives you a chance to get to know the maker behind the flag.

Shop Pride flags on Etsy

3. Rad Pride

Get your flags in whatever size you want at Rad Pride!

Like Pride Nation, Rad Pride has a ton of variety when it comes to flags. You can choose from different state flags combined with Pride flags, flags with sayings and designs on them, and many more. Most importantly, almost all of the options come in a variety of different sizes—ranging from super small to huge—and prices start at just $3.50. It’ll make you want to buy flags for you and all of your friends.

Shop Pride flags on Rad Pride

4. Pride Nation

There's a ton of variety at Pride Nation for flags to fit almost every identity/sexuality!

With flags ranging from $10–$15, Pride Nation is a great place to shop for your Pride parade merch. You can create your own Pride flag with any design you’d like in a variety of sizes. The company also offers an option to create a combo flag where the background is one flag, and then there’s a heart design over it with another flag design (i.e. a non-binary bisexual flag, featuring both of the respective color combinations on one flag). Although it's a somewhat new retailer, the flexibility in its designs lets people who fit into multiple “labels” create their own flag specific to themselves.

Shop Pride flags on Pride Nation

5. Amazon

When in doubt, check Amazon.

When in doubt, check Amazon. Amazon has a ton of options for Pride flags of all varieties and sizes, from bi flags to lesbian flags to trans flags and more. They even have flags that can turn into wearable capes for when your hands are busy dancing and taking photos.

Shop Pride flags on Amazon

