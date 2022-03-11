QVC is highlighting its best women-owned brands this month—here’s what to shop
Check out these popular brands created by Women at QVC.
Here at Reviewed, we’re all about testing the best brands and products out there—we’re talking thousands of products every year, from Ariana Grande’s makeup line to New York’s finest mini-cupcake establishment. This March, we’re taking the time to reflect on our favorite female-founded brands and products—and we’re not alone.
QVC is home to a number of women-owned fashion lines—like Katy Perry Footwear and Candace by Cameron Candace Bure—but it also sells products from some of our favorite smaller brands founded by women, like Maison 276 and Pacific Northwest Cookie Company.
From makeup to cardigans all the way to cookies—these are the best women-owned brands and products you can shop at QVC this March.
1. Barefoot Dreams
Founder: Annette Cook
Our favorite product: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Saddle-Sleeve Cardi—$135
Barefoot Dreams is known for its luxuriously soft blanket that notoriously flies off the shelves during the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but did you know Barefoot Dreams’ line of fashion and home décor is available on QVC? The brand was initially founded in 1994 by Annette Cook as a line of children’s products, but evolved into a powerhouse for fashion and home furnishings over the next several decades. Shop from the brand’s iconic cardigans, robes, sweaters, and tees, many of which are highly rated among QVC shoppers.
2. Tarte
Founder: Maureen Kelly
Our favorite product: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer w/Sponge—$27
Tarte makes some of the best makeup we’ve ever tested, including the best concealer we’ve ever tried and some of the best liquid eyeliner we’ve tested. The brand was founded by Maureen Kelly in 1999 and has amassed a passionate following (it’s got nearly 10 million Instagram followers). You can shop concealers, mascara, foundation, eyeshadow, face masks, bronzers, and more from QVC’s extensive collection of Tarte favorites.
3. IT Cosmetics
Founder: Jamie Kern Lima
Our favorite product: IT Cosmetics Anti-Aging Full Coverage Physical SPF50 CC Cream—$29.40
Jamie Kern Lima was never able to find the perfect skincare products for her unique needs—so she invented them. IT Cosmetics is beauty-editor and QVC-shopper approved—its popular anti-aging coverage cream has nearly 8,000 reviews on QVC alone. Shop the brand’s popular makeup, skincare, and beauty accessories, many of which are 5-star rated with thousands of customers singing their praises.
4. Girl with Curves
Founder: Tanesha Awasthi
Our favorite product: Girl With Curves Oversized Tunic Sweater—$59
Tanesha Awasthi’s brand Girl with Curves began as a blog in 2011 and has since evolved into a powerhouse fashion line sold at QVC. Fashion items are marketed toward women of all sizes, with pieces meant to accentuate and flatter different bodies. You can shop highly rated dresses, pants, sweaters, tops, and more.
5. Philosophy
Founder: Cristina Carlino
Our favorite product: Philosophy Super-Size Fragrance 3-in-1 Gel & Body Lotion Duo—$53.24
Philosophy is a favorite among skincare enthusiasts—including YouTube influencer Hyram. You can shop a massive assortment of fragrances, cleansers, lotions, and treatments on QVC, including products exclusively sold at QVC. The brand itself was founded in 1996 by Cristina Carlino and has grown substantially in the past 25 years.
6. Cleo+Coco
Founder: Suzannah Raff
Our favorite product: Cleo+Coco Charcoal Deodorant Duo—$29.50
Ever heard of a deodorant with a cult following? The Cleo+Coco deodorant has an avid fanbase of reviewers who swear by the charcoal-based formula. Cleo+Coco is a clean beauty brand that was founded by Suzannah Raff, a mother who wanted to use clean beauty brands in her routine, so she began experimenting with scents and formulas—and ended up launching her own brand.
7. Susan Graver
Founder: Susan Graver
Our favorite product: Susan Graver Essentials Liquid Knit Bateau Neck Top w/Elbow Sleeves—$34.65
Susan Graver is QVC’s own in-house fashion designer whose line, Susan Graver, features dozens of comfortable, flattering styles for women. Susan goes through her favorite designs and new drops during her QVC series Susan Graver Style, but you can find all of her clothing on QVC’s online storefront. Shop tops, jackets, dresses, and accessories, many of which are backed by Susan’s avid followers.
8. Mented Cosmetics
Founder: KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson
Our favorite product: Mented Skin Foundation—$30
Mented Cosmetics is an incredibly popular Black-owned makeup brand whose popularity has skyrocketed within the past several years. The brand was co-founded by KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson, who sought to create a beauty line that catered to all skin shades and types. The brand has nearly 300k Instagram followers and recently began selling on QVC.
9. Women with Control
Founder: Renée Greenstein
Our favorite product: Attitudes by Renee Regular Como Jersey Elbow Sleeve Maxi Dress—$26.53
Women with Control is another in-house QVC fashion brand founded by designer Renée Greenstein. The brand offers shapewear and comfy clothing (for both men and women), including loose tees, colorful leggings, flowy dresses, and pants with no side seams.
Shop Women with Control at QVC
10. Pacific Northwest Cookie Company
Founder: Callie Carpenter
Our favorite product: Pacific Northwest 12-pc Vegan & Gluten-Free Cookies—$47.61
Pacific Northwest Cookie Company doesn’t dabble in ordinary baked goods—its cookies are 100% vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free. And according to the brand’s avid following, they’re incredibly delicious. QVC shoppers give these cookies a unanimous 5-star rating, noting that they err on the chewier side, a rare cookie texture for gluten-free treats.
Shop Pacific Northwest Cookie Company at QVC
11. Eu’Genia Shea
Founder: Naa-Sakle Akuete
Our favorite product: Eu'Genia Shea 12-oz Pure Shea Butter & 2-oz Lavender Shea Butter Set—$55
Eu’Genia Shea is clean beauty brand that specializes in shea butter moisturizers. The brand was founded by Naa-Sakle Akuete in 2014 with the help of her mother, who was the former president of the Global Shea Alliance. The brand employs women in Ghana to make its moisturizers—and donates 15% of its profits to an education fund for its employees. Eu’Genia Shea’s moisturizers are highly rated among QVC shoppers (and make an excellent gift for Mother’s Day).
12. Candace
Founder: Candace Cameron Bure
Our favorite product: Candace Cameron Bure The Sunkissed Garment Dyed Linen Blend Tee—$32.98
That’s right, Candace Cameron Bure of Full House fame has a fashion line at QVC—and people are obsessed with it. The line is full of fun, colorful items in a range of sizes (the line runs from XXS to 5X). Shop tops, cardigans, pajamas, pants, and joggers in a variety of colors and designs.
13. Chicago French Press
Founder: Kris Christian
Our favorite product: Chicago French Press (5) 3-oz Bags Ground Coffee Variety Pack—$34.13
Chicago French Press is a Chicago-based coffee brand founded by Kris Christian. The brand sells a number of unique and flavorful blends, like Maple Pecan, Chocolate Blueberry, and Coconut Crème. You can visit the physical storefront in Chicago, but you can also shop an assortment of flavors at QVC.
Shop Chicago French Press at QVC
14. Maison 276
Founder: Angel Cornelius
Our favorite product: Maison 276 Ultra Rich Body Butter—$25
Maison 276 is a popular Black-owned and woman-founded brand by Angel Cornelius. It’s sold at Amazon, Macy’s, and came to QVC thanks to The Big Find. Reviewers love the brand’s rich body butter, which has a solid 4.9-star rating. Reviewers also praise the fragrance and the softening effect it has on their skin.
15. Lug
Founder: Ami Richter
Our favorite product: Lug Cosmetic Case –Trolley—$51
Experts are predicting a massive surge in travel this spring and summer—and if you need a new bag, Lug has you covered. The brand sells a line of stylish and effective bags for travelers, helping them feel chic and safe while they traverse the world. You can shop totes, wallets, caddies, and more ideal for all modes of transportation.
