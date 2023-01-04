Aiper's new pool vacuum robot aims to make cleaning easy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The prospect of inviting a robot into your home was once a grand idea from the future. But, these days, products like robot vacuums and voice assistants have become mainstream and very much of the present.

Aiper’s new line of pool vacuum robots makes the case that smart cleaning technology can be used even better outside the living room. The Seagull Series of smart pool vacuum robots are designed to keep pools sparkling clean with a minimum of effort on the part of you.

Unveiled this year at CES 2023, Aiper’s updated Seagull pool vacuum robot series includes three models: the premium Seagull Pro, the Seagull Plus, and the Seagull SE, as well as a special edition Elite Pro. Built with adjusted feature sets and different max pool sizes, the series offers a range of robots that are powerful enough to handle all but the largest pools.

The Seagull Pro leads the pack with a feature set that allows it to climb the walls of your pool and follow a custom waveform to systematically patrol your pool's surface, docking at the edge of the pool when the job is finished or the robot is ready for another charge.

With three hours of charge, the Pro can handle up to 3,200 square feet.

The Seagull Plus and Seagull SE are Aiper pool vacuums that are optimized for moderate to slightly smaller pools at 1,300 and 850 square feet, respectively. The Plus features 2.5 hours of battery life, while the SE delivers up to 90 minutes.

Both share the Seagull aqua-dynamic build that allows them to travel underwater with ease while cleaning, and both dock by the pool wall when the job is completed.

With 1,300 square feet of cleaning area the Elite Pro is a special-edition Aiper pool cleaner that offers some of the wall-cleaning features delivered in the Seagull Pro, with a reduced price and smaller surface-area capability per charge.

We love to see exciting new smart cleaning technology, and we think that these aquatic pool vacuum robots from Aiper are impressive tools, scrubbing your pool’s floor surface (and even its walls) automatically, without you needing to get wet. All in all this amounts to a huge savings in time and effort.

Enroll in Home Ec. Sign up for our newsletter for a full course in homeownership.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.