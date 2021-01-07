Using water, this biology-based air purifier claims to eliminate COVID-19

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As concern for COVID-19 stays imminent into 2021, many homeowners and businesses are turning to technology like air purifiers to potentially reduce the airborne transmission of the virus while indoors. With this growing consumer need, U.S.-based air purification company CleanAirZone is debuting its bio-based air purifier this year during CES 2021.

CleanAirZone likens the purifier’s patented technology to nature’s 3 billion-year-old process of cleaning the atmosphere by combining water, microbiotics, and enzymes. While many purification systems typically use physical filters to clean air, CleanAirZone says that through its unique natural process, it is able to filter out smaller particles that HEPA, ion, carbon, or UV filtration systems can’t.

The company also indicates that its newest air purifier captures and destroys air contaminants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, and other allergens and viruses like COVID-19, MRSA, H1N1, tuberculosis, and Influenza B.

ADVERTISEMENT

and has tested its abilities extensively in both lab (AssuredBio microbiology lab) and field settings. The findings: It's proven effective. We are curious to see how the product lives up to this data as 2021 progresses.

The CleanAirZone purifier provides purification coverage for approximately 700 to 1,200 square feet, depending on the environmental factors. It must be plugged into an outlet and requires a connection to a water line, or you can refill it manually.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.