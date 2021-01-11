Does Samsung's design-oriented new air purifier perform?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Customization is a common theme across the home appliances Samsung will release in 2021. Its new Bespoke collection encompasses a number of products, from refrigerators to air purifiers, that allow consumers to personalize and stylize the item's appearances.

Samsung is also one of many companies, including X, Y and Z launching air purifiers at CES 2021, citing a growing need for cleaner air in the home due to people spending more time indoors, coupled with increased air quality concerns amidst the pandemic and increasingly-common wildfire smoke.

Enter: the Bespoke Cube, Samsung's all new air purifier. Superficially, these new air purifiers certainly have a great look with a small cube design in a range of four colors and two patterns that fits into just about any contemporary home's décor.

Credit: Samsung The Samsung Cube air purifier comes in four different colors and two different patterns.

Beyond its savvy appearance, the Cube claims to offer consumers a few features. Its Wind-Free system seems interesting, more so for its ability to keep air currents (and therefore chilly drafts) at a minimum.

The Cube also has technology that leverages lasers to detect particles in the air of your room. This allows it to send constantly-updating information about overall air quality to your app, as well as automatically adapt to changing conditions, similar to what Bose air purifiers do.

Like other air purifiers coming out in 2021, the Cube uses a combination of traditional HEPA filtration (stated as capable of removing 99.97% of 0.3㎛-sized dust) and an activated carbon filter to neutralize volatile organic compounds before they get to your lungs.

Other features include smart controls, always something we like seeing on modern devices. Specifically, these enable users to remotely start the device, check stats about air quality, and monitor the filter. You can even set it up with Amazon's Alexa or Google Home.

We can't wait to get this cutie into our labs to see if its performance measures up to its looks.

