How to clean a coffee pot

Cleaning a dirty drip coffee maker

You probably rinse your coffee pot out after every use, but how often do you clean the rest of your coffee maker? If the answer is "not too frequently," you're not alone.

In addition to the carafe, other parts of your coffee maker—like the filter basket, water reservoir, warming plate and exterior—need a bit of TLC every once in a while. Otherwise, your morning brew may start to taste funky. Plus, those areas are hot-spots for germs, bacteria, and mineral buildup that can then drip into your mug in the morning.

The thought is certainly gross, but don't worry. It's actually quite easy to clean the inner workings of your coffee pot—just follow the steps below!

Oh, and if you're more of a Keirug fan than an old-fashioned drip coffee maker, we have a guide on how to clean and descale your Keurig, as well. The process is a little different from the steps below.

Step 1: Clean the removable parts

Put removable parts, such as the filter basket, in the dishwasher, or hand wash them with a sponge, soap and warm water.

Step 2: Add water and vinegar to the reservoir

Fill the water chamber with equal parts water and white vinegar. The exact amount will depend on the size of the reservoir, but there should be enough liquid for a full pot.

Step 3: Brew the vinegar and water mixture

Put in a clean filter and turn the pot on. Brew the solution halfway then turn the coffee maker off. After 45 minutes, turn the coffee maker back on to brew the remaining water and vinegar.

Step 4: Flush with fresh water

Replace the filter again, and run a full pot of fresh water through the coffee maker. You may need to repeat this step once more to fully flush out the vinegar taste.