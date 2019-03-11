Here's how to make coffee even when you don't have a coffee maker

If you’re anything like us, your morning coffee transforms you from zombie to human, and when a steaming cup of caffeine is an integral part of your routine, going without can be brutal.

If you’ve ever woken up to find your coffee maker dead or broken the glass carafe in a half-asleep state, you've probably experienced the panic of, "OMG, how will I make my coffee?" Don't fret! There are actually several ways to brew coffee without a coffee maker—all you need is a handful of common kitchen tools, and of course, those beautiful coffee beans.

How to make coffee on the stove

Credit: OXO You can boil coffee in a saucepan or kettle.

You can use either a saucepan or a standard tea kettle to make fresh java on your stovetop.

Step 1: Measure the ingredients

It helps to know your ideal grounds-to-water ratio when you use one of these alternative brewing methods. According to the National Coffee Association, the suggested measurements are 1 to 2 tablespoons of ground coffee for every 6 ounces of water. This may differ based on how strong you like your coffee and the type of grounds you’re using.

To get started, pour your desired proportions of water and coffee grounds into the saucepan or tea kettle.

Step 2: Turn up the heat

Put the saucepan or kettle over medium-high heat, and stir the coffee grounds until the mixture comes to a boil.

Step 3: Boil the coffee

Let the coffee boil for 2 minutes, then remove from the burner.

Step 4: Strain the grounds

Line a strainer with a coffee filter, then pour the mixture through it to filter out the grounds—you can even strain it right into your favorite mug. Then, all that's left to do is add your preferred add-ins and start sipping. That wasn't so bad, was it?