Here's how to make coffee even when you don't have a coffee maker

What You Need:
- Water
- Coffee grounds
- Small saucepan, teapot or microwave
- Strainer
- Coffee filters
Prep Time Needed:
None
Total Time Needed:
10 to 15 minutes
Difficulty:
Easy
If you’re anything like us, your morning coffee transforms you from zombie to human, and when a steaming cup of caffeine is an integral part of your routine, going without can be brutal.
If you’ve ever woken up to find your coffee maker dead or broken the glass carafe in a half-asleep state, you've probably experienced the panic of, "OMG, how will I make my coffee?" Don't fret! There are actually several ways to brew coffee without a coffee maker—all you need is a handful of common kitchen tools, and of course, those beautiful coffee beans.
How to make coffee on the stove
You can use either a saucepan or a standard tea kettle to make fresh java on your stovetop.
Step 1: Measure the ingredients
It helps to know your ideal grounds-to-water ratio when you use one of these alternative brewing methods. According to the National Coffee Association, the suggested measurements are 1 to 2 tablespoons of ground coffee for every 6 ounces of water. This may differ based on how strong you like your coffee and the type of grounds you’re using.
To get started, pour your desired proportions of water and coffee grounds into the saucepan or tea kettle.
Step 2: Turn up the heat
Put the saucepan or kettle over medium-high heat, and stir the coffee grounds until the mixture comes to a boil.
Step 3: Boil the coffee
Let the coffee boil for 2 minutes, then remove from the burner.
Step 4: Strain the grounds
Line a strainer with a coffee filter, then pour the mixture through it to filter out the grounds—you can even strain it right into your favorite mug. Then, all that's left to do is add your preferred add-ins and start sipping. That wasn't so bad, was it?
How to make coffee in the microwave
While we'd probably recommend the stovetop method for maximum flavor, you can also make coffee in the microwave if you're in a rush. This method has only three simple steps, and it will be done in a matter of minutes.
Step 1: Boil the water
Microwave an 8-ounce mug of water for about 2 minutes, or until the water is hot but not boiling.
Step 2: Mix in your coffee grounds
Add approximately 1 to 3 tablespoons of coffee grounds, depending on how strong you like your coffee. You may want to add a little more than you normally would, as this quick method doesn't extract as much flavor. Stir thoroughly.
Step 3: Wait a bit
Let the coffee sit for 4 to 5 minutes—enough time for the grounds to settle to the bottom of your cup. From here, you can either pour the mixture through a strainer, or simply sip carefully to avoid stirring up the grounds.
Alternative coffee-making methods
The methods outlined above will do in a pinch, but there are some other more efficient coffee-making gadgets that we'd recommend investing in—just in case.
For instance, cold brew coffee makers provide strong, flavorful beverages with no heat necessary! If you need your coffee to be hot, pour-over coffee makers are a budget-friendly backup to your full-size drip coffee machine. And of course, there's the French press, which some people actually prefer over drip coffee.
Once you're pleasantly caffeinated and thinking clearly, check out our guide to the best drip coffee makers to replace your fallen appliance. With the help of two-day shipping, you'll be back to your regularly scheduled morning coffee in no time.