Here are all the places you can buy Nespresso pods

Many coffee addicts will agree that, when it’s time for their first cup of the morning, the faster it hits their lips, the better. Speed is one of the big advantages of having a Nespresso machine. Pop in a pod and you’ve got hot coffee in one minute flat—it’s wonderful! Running out of Nespresso pods? Not so wonderful.

Nespresso pods aren’t sold as widely as the capsules or pods for other coffee makers. Running into any old convenience store to stock up, like you would for a can of instant coffee, isn’t going to happen. Finding Nespresso pods, especially in brick-and-mortar shops, can be difficult unless you know where to look.

To aid you in your quest for coffee, we’ve put together this list of Nespresso pod resources, which offers both online and brick-and-mortar retailers. But first, a quick word on compatibility.

The difference between Nespresso pods and Nespresso-compatible pods

Before you rush off to buy anything, you’ll need the scoop (pun intended) on the difference between Nespresso pods and Nespresso compatible pods.

Nespresso pods are manufactured only by Nespresso and sold in a relatively exclusive number of locations. They contain coffee that the company curates and optimizes for their machines. Nespresso-compatible pods, on the other hand, are manufactured by many third-party brands and can be purchased all over the place:

If you have a machine from Nespresso’s Original Line (which makes espresso only), your machine can use both Nespresso pods and Nespresso compatible pods. Feel free to shop from either section below.

If you own a VertuoLine machine (which makes espresso and coffee), you’ll need to stick to the first, much shorter Nespresso pod list. Nespresso compatible pods won’t work with your machine.