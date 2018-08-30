The Best Electric Can Openers of 2018

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

For our readers without Popeye strength, we chose five highly-rated electric can openers and put them to the test by opening cans of all sizes, evaluating for speed, safety, and stability, among other factors. Our clear winner was the easy-to-use Cuisinart CCO-50BKN Deluxe Electric Can Opener ( available at Amazon for $17.95 ), which scored higher across the board than nearly all other electric and manual openers we tested. The Cuisinart easily attached to and cut through every can we gave it, and even managed to stay upright while latched onto a 48-ounce can of chicken broth. Some will say it’s physics, but I think it might be magic.

Electric can openers are the grown-up cousins of their manual counterparts—slim, stylish, and heavy-duty. They take the labor out of a task that is tedious for some and borderline impossible for others. While manual can openers are more durable and easy to store, electric openers are a major convenience for people who open many cans a day or have trouble using their hands—and how can you argue with that?

Best Overall Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Cuisinart CCO-50BKN Deluxe Can Opener Where To Buy $17.95 Amazon Buy $17.95 Home Depot Buy $17.95 Walmart Buy $22.38 Hayneedle Buy Cuisinart CCO-50BKN Deluxe Can Opener Best Overall The crown jewel of electric openers, the Cuisinart CCO-50BKN handled every can we threw at it (not literally) with grace and poise. The opener’s simple lever and sharp, precise blade pierced cans in the right spot every time, while its magnet and spurs held on tight throughout the quick duration of the opening process. There was no need to hold on to the lever—the Cuisinart did all the work and knew when to stop. After one full rotation, the lid popped off cleanly without splattering liquid, which made me (and my clothes) happy. What really sets the Cuisinart apart from the competition is in the design of its casing. The opener is narrower and taller than most other models we tested, and while that sounds like a recipe for tipping over and spilling cans, the protruding lip on its base kept it upright even while opening a 48-ounce can of chicken broth. Three of the four other electric openers we tested were either not tall enough or stable enough to open a can of this size and volume. Our only criticisms of this can opener are ones we have of most electric models—it's large, difficult to store and has plastic parts that look likely to break in time. If you need an electric opener that will get the job done, however, this Cuisinart is your best bet.

How We Tested

The Tester

I’m Cassidy Olsen, and I’m the food and kitchen writer here at Reviewed. While I like to use fresh foods as often as possible in my home kitchen, you can’t beat the price and convenience of canned goods. A crunchy tuna fish sandwich is one of my favorite lunches (sorry, haters!) and I’ve encountered some truly awful can openers in my pursuit of this meal, so I was excited to get to the bottom of which opener I should buy for my new apartment. I didn’t grow up using electric openers, so they weren’t as intuitive to use for me as they might be to others, and I took that into consideration throughout testing.

The Tests

We tested these electric openers alongside manual openers and ran them through the same can-opening obstacle course—with one exception. While we used all openers on three types of cans of different shapes and sizes, electric openers were given an additional, 48-ounce can of chicken broth to open, which helped us measure how likely they were to tip or spill when dealing with immense volumes.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We opened dozens and dozens of cans—from 4-ounce tuna cans to 48-ounce chicken broth cans—to find the best openers

We timed how long each opener took to open each can and took into consideration the ease and result of the process as a whole. Did the opener stay attached to the can’s edges? Did it know when to stop on its own? Did it need to be manually pressed the entire time, or just once? Did it splatter the can’s contents after one full rotation? I suffered through smelling a combination of tuna fish and tomato sauce for weeks to get to the bottom of these questions.

Traditional or Safety?

Traditional can openers—the ones you’re probably best acquainted with—attach to a can’s rim and pierce the lid from the top, resulting in a sharp, potentially jagged lid. On the other hand, safety openers allow the blade to cut through the side of a can near the top, resulting in the smooth separation of the can into two pieces with flat, even edges. Because cans have thinner lids than sides, traditional openers have to do less work than their safety counterparts and are generally more efficient and durable.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar A safety can opener—such as this manual opener from Kuhn Rikon—cuts around the perimeter of the can rather than the top of the lid, resulting in smooth edges

While we tested five popular manual safety openers, we didn’t feel the need to test as many electric safety openers. Why? The nature of electric openers makes the “safety” aspect a lot less relevant, because you aren’t handling openers directly and, thanks to the magnetized heads of nearly all electric openers, you don’t need to fish any lids out of cans.

While some may still prefer safety openers for producing even, clean lids free of jagged edges, we found that electric safety openers may actually be less safe than their traditional counterparts. Because of the way they operate, safety openers have trouble detecting one full rotation and stopping on their own, which means they’ll often continue going around the can until you remove it. This could produce small metal slivers that can fall into cans, a hazard that was reported in multiple Amazon reviews of the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener.

If your pet tries to get into your trash and lick cans clean, your child often helps you make dinner, or you just have health concerns about any potential nicks, we recommend choosing a manual safety can opener over an electric one to avoid these issues.

Other Electric Can Openers We Tested

Hamilton Beach 76380Z Where To Buy $19.99 Amazon Buy $19.99 Walmart Buy Hamilton Beach 76380Z This traditional electric opener from Hamilton Beach is a stouter, curvier version of the Cuisinart, with an all-metal cutting unit that removes for easy washing. In our tests, it gripped cans easily and stay attached throughout their rotation. There was no need to hold the lever down, and like the rest of the electric models, it comes with a standard knife sharpener attached. While it’s stout size makes it appear more stable than the Cuisinart, this Hamilton Beach couldn’t handle the size of the largest can we gave it without tipping forward. A few inches in height and a larger base lip might solve this problem, but as is, it simply appears to be a less versatile version of the Cuisinart.

Oster FPSTCN1300 Where To Buy $22.49 Amazon Buy $22.49 Walmart Buy Oster FPSTCN1300 With its stainless-steel finish, this Oster looks more stylish and expensive than most of the competition. Unfortunately, it doesn't have the build quality to back that up. While the Oster was the only other product stable and tall enough to handle a 48-ounce can without tipping, its many plastic elements that fix the magnet and blade to the opener's base look flimsy and likely to break, a theory that is supported by many of the product’s Amazon reviews. It sped through opening cans of all sizes and didn't have trouble attaching or staying put, but it often made a mess of the job, tearing up the edges of paper labels on cans into a confetti and spraying a bit of the can's contents around when the lids popped off. I was disappointed—the Oster can certainly get the job done, but not cleanly and probably not for very long.

Hamilton Beach 76607 Where To Buy $29.04 Amazon Buy $47.47 Walmart Buy Hamilton Beach 76607 The only electric safety opener we tested, the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch has everything going for it on the surface—sleek black-and-chrome exterior, all-metal cutting unit with no plastic parts to damage, and a substantial weight that screams "quality product." While it easily opened most cans without struggling, dropping or splattering of any kind, it was no match for the 48-ounce chicken broth (as with other openers, it has no protruding lip at the base to help it stay balanced). Unlike other electric openers we tested, this Hamilton Beach also made you manually press down on the opener’s lever the entire time it was in use. Additionally, the "safety" aspect of the opener may not be so safe after all. Because the Smooth Touch can’t sense when one full rotation is complete, it will continue moving around the can until you stop it, which can lead to the production of small metal slivers. Multiple Amazon reviewers mention finding these slivers in their food, and in testing we were able to reproduce their claims by letting the opener continue going around past one full rotation. While this is against the manufacturer's recommendation, it can be difficult to tell visually when one full rotation is complete, and it's very reasonable to assume not everyone is paying that close attention to their can openers. The manual says that you should stop pressing down on the lever when the sound of the opener goes up a pitch, but this is limiting for those who are hearing impaired or, again, not paying close attention. We don’t think this level of commitment should be necessary just to open a can of food without consuming metal slivers.