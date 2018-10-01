The Best Thanksgiving Tools of 2018

The first time I hosted Thanksgiving dinner, I was a wreck. You would think that years of working in restaurant kitchens would have prepared me for the big day, but it really hadn’t. I didn’t have anything I needed and I resorted to barking out orders to my family members as if they were line cooks in my restaurant. Not exactly the way I wanted to spend my day off! After the chaos had dissipated, I reflected on the day to see what went wrong. It all came down to my cooking tools, and I didn't have what I needed to get the job done.

In addition to the intangible things (like making a to-do list, doing prep work in advance, and clearing out room in the refrigerator for all the turkey-day food), there are a few equipment necessities that will make your Thanksgiving Day go that much smoother. And, since we try not to recommend any unitasker tools that are only useful once a year, we tested 121 products (and researched countless more), to make sure you can put this stuff to good use all year long.

Here are the best Thanksgiving tools that we've tested here at Reviewed (many are our Editor's Choice winners!). I've also added a few of my personal favorites, too.

Roasting Pan: Viking 3-Ply Roasting Pan w/ Non-Stick Rack

Probe Thermometer: ThermoWorks ChefAlarm Probe Thermometer

Digital Thermometer: ThermoWorks ThermoPop Digital Meat Thermometer

Fat Separator: OXO Good Grips Good Gravy Fat Separator – 4 Cup

Poultry Shears: J.A. Henckels International Henckels Poultry Shears

Carving Knife: Mercer Culinary Renaissance Granton Edge Slicing Knife

Electric Carving Knife: Black and Decker EK500B 9-Inch Electric Carving Knife

Carving Board: Teakhaus Rectangle Carving Board With Hand Grips

Potato Ricer: Chef'n FreshForce Potato Ricer

Mixing Bowls: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 3

Glass Baking Dishes: Pyrex Basics Clear Glass Baking Dishes 3 Quart Oblong and 2 Quart Square

Food Processor: Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY Food Processor

Cast Iron Skillet: Lodge 12-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Cookware Set: Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set

Knife Set: Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Gourmet Classic 18-pc Knife Block Set

Baking Sheet: Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet

Baking Rack: Checkered Chef Cooling Rack Baking Rack

Pie Pan: Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish

Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish Rolling Pin: J.K. Adams Plain Maple Rolling Dowel