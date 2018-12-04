The Best Waffle Makers of 2018

Nothing is more delicious than a crunchy, crispy, tender waffle! But this is one item that you simply can’t make without a special piece of equipment—a waffle maker! A good one will churn out perfect waffle after perfect waffle until the whole crew is served.

Our favorite waffle maker for regular waffles, the Breville the No Mess Waffle (available at Amazon for $115.95), doesn’t come cheap, but it makes the crispiest waffles and lives up to its name, making it a pleasure to use. For thick fluffy Belgian waffles, we recommend the Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker (available at Amazon) which bakes up two at a time. For great waffles at a more reasonable price, we like the Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker and the Presto Flipside Belgian Waffle Maker.

To help you spend wisely, we chose 10 highly-rated waffle makers and used each one to bake a whole lot of waffles both from mixes and from a recipe.

Here are the best waffle makers we tested, ranked in order:

Breville the No Mess Waffle Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker – Round Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker Dash Mini Maker Waffle Presto FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker Black and Decker Belgian Flip Waffle Maker Hamilton Beach Flip Belgian Waffle Maker Calphalon Intellicrisp Waffle Maker All-Clad 4 Slice Belgian Waffle Maker Krups 4 Slice Belgian Waffle Maker

