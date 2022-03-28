Is this specialty food basket worth the splurge?

iGourmet Gourmet Gift Baskets & Boxes Buy now at iGourmet

I could eat mozzarella sticks for dinner for the rest of my life and be completely satisfied. Actually, if my diet strictly consisted of cheese from here until forever, I would be beyond satisfied. When I heard about iGourmet and its savory gift baskets stocked with the trappings of an Instagram-worthy charcuterie board, I was intrigued. While my love for mozzarella sticks may not have set me up with the most sophisticated palate, I wanted to put these gourmet gift baskets to the test.

From artisanal cheese to specialty crackers, we tried all the goodies in a couple of iGourmet gift baskets to see if they were worth it. To give you the best assessment, we checked out different offerings, pricing, the ordering process and more.

What is iGourmet?

Credit: iGourmet You can choose from savory to sweet iGourmet food baskets to find the perfect gift for the foodie in your life.

iGourmet was started back in 1997 with the goal of sharing specialty foods found around the world with foodies and gourmands alike. Over the years, iGourmet has built long standing relationships with hundreds of food producers but pays close attention to mid-sized artisan food producers to ensure they deliver surprising specialty items you might not find anywhere else. As an online retailer, iGourmet does not have any brick-and-mortar outposts for in-person shopping right now.

How we tested iGourmet

We tried the Captivate the Crowd Gift Box for $119.99 with free shipping. This box includes four types of artisanal cheese: Two types of crackers, a jar of mixed Greek olives, and four sweet items (shortbread cookies, chocolate-covered almonds, chocolate-dipped shortbread cookies and Dutch chocolates).

There were some clear crowd-pleaser types of cheese here—the Frantal Emmental (basically an elevated Swiss cheese) and the Shamrock Cheddar (a smoother cheddar cheese), along with a Smoked Ammerlander cheese that was geared toward a more sophisticated palate.

The Australian Water Wheels were substituted with Rosemary Thyme Crisps, and I couldn’t have been happier. They were savory and delicious. Overall, the variety of crackers, sweets and easy-to-eat cheeses made this box pretty captivating.

Credit: iGourmet Winey Cheese Gift Crate from iGourmet.

The second box we tried was the Winey Cheese Gift Crate for $109.99 with free shipping. This box includes five types of cheese, a generous package of toast, a package of Puglian crackers that could have easily been a bag of potato chips because I couldn’t stop eating them, and a matte gold wine bottle opener.

I was slightly disappointed with this one. iGourmet states that if any item is temporarily out of stock, it will be substituted with a similar item of equal value. I received a silver cheese knife instead of a matte gold bottle opener and it just didn’t feel as chic as I was expecting. Other than that, the cheese was flavorful and definitely more unique than what you’d find at the grocery store. In particular, the Drunken Goat DOP Cheese stood out as something I wouldn’t normally choose but paired deliciously with the included Toast for Cheese by the Fine Cheese Co.

If I had to choose a favorite of the two options, I would choose the Captive the Crowd Gift Box based on my own tastes and preferences.

What we like about iGourmet

Credit: iGourmet Captive the Crowd Gift Box from iGourmet.

The temperature-controlled packaging really works

Both boxes I ordered were shipped in temperature-controlled packaging and everything was intact and fresh. There were large ice packs to keep everything cool and there was no leaking or dampness. Obviously this is super helpful in case you aren’t home when the box gets delivered or if you decide to have the box shipped to your home and then transport it to a friend’s home as a gift.

The reusable gift box is a simple perk

Receiving a typical gift basket can conjure up images of large wicker Easter baskets that can’t be easily integrated into home decor or really anything. The iGourmet signature Kraft boxes are pretty standard wooden boxes, but I love a good container so I have already repurposed them to organize my toiletries. They’re simple, sturdy, and a nice upgrade from a cheap basket that will probably end up living in your basement for years.

Labels for the amateur cheese connoisseur are very helpful

I also loved that each item was clearly labeled (especially the different cheese types) and you were sent an informational card with details on all the inclusions. I was unfamiliar with most of the specialty cheeses so it was super helpful to see what would pair well with each item.

The variety of spreads offers a tasty range

The boxes I chose were both pretty cheese-focused but I liked that there was still a balanced variety of items. Could I eat cheese by itself? Yes. But, if you are creating a charcuterie board with range, you want to have the crackers, something savory, and something sweet. These boxes definitely cater to the entire palate.

What we don’t like about iGourmet

Excess packing material can be messy

While the packaging was functional and definitely did the trick, there was a lot of loose packing material within the boxes that felt unnecessary. I was finding bits and pieces of material used to keep all the items secure in the gift box for a day or so after unboxing.

Food packaging is not resealable

The packaging for individual cheeses caters to large gatherings or parties where you will be serving the entire block of cheese (on a beautiful charcuterie board, of course). But, if you don’t happen to finish the block of cheese and would like to save it, you need to store it on your own.

How much does iGourmet cost?

The iGourmet gift boxes can be a bit of a splurge, but there is a lot to choose from. The prices range from $29.99 for a cute sea salt set with stand for $29.99, to an over-the-top Royal Treasures gift box for $999.99. While a treasure trove of cheese, biscuits, coffee, sweets, and more packaged in an actual treasure chest sounds like a dream, that price tag is not a reality for everyone. The most manageable gift boxes range from $99 to $200 and typically include four to 10 items across categories like cheese, meat, crackers, and sweets.

How expensive is it to ship iGourmet?

Shipping perishable items can always be a little tricky, or expensive. iGourmet’s website is very clear with delivery estimates, pricing, and even claim policies for any unexpected delivery discrepancies. Non-perishable and perishable items can ship as quickly as overnight for a fee of $39.99. Express delivery will deliver your goodies in two to three business days for $24.99. Standard delivery will deliver non-perishable items in three to five business days for $13.99.

It should be noted that perishable items are not available for standard shipping to ensure their freshness upon arrival. Because we ordered two of iGourmet’s Favorite Gift Boxes, shipping was free (this offer is only available for a limited time). While iGourmet guarantees high-quality products every time, you can submit a claim online or call customer service for any exchanges or refunds needed.

Should you order from iGourmet?

Yes, if you’re giving it as a gift

If you want to send someone a housewarming gift or a holiday gift to a host or hostess, these baskets would be great. You can spend about $100 on a complete gift (tied up with a metaphorical bow) and don’t need to go searching for any extras or add-ons. It is very simple. Plus, the baskets ship very quickly, so even if you forget you have a housewarming party coming up on Saturday and place the order on Tuesday, it should still arrive in time.

So, should you order from iGourmet? For the right person and situation? Yes. For yourself to snack on some new types of cheese? Maybe head to Whole Foods instead.

Shop gift baskets from iGourmet

