7 of the best recipes from our favorite meal kits

Pandemic fatigue is real, and for me, one of the most exhausting pieces of the weekly quarantine puzzle is meal planning. I! Am! So! Over! It! I’d be lying if I said I don’t order takeout more frequently than usual, but I call it “supporting local restaurants” (very important!) to justify my habits.

But for nights when I’m feeling slightly inspired and budget-conscious, I reach for one of these tried-and-true recipes from our favorite meal kit delivery services. That’s right: you can cook recipes from HelloFresh, Home Chef, and other meal delivery services without having to order the kits themselves! Read on to check out our picks for tasty, hassle-free dinners.

Home Chef

Home Chef is the best meal kit delivery service we’ve tested. We like it because it offers well-organized dinner prep, fresh ingredients, and yummy recipes.

Farmhouse Fried Chicken: Yes, you can make fried chicken at home! This recipe makes easy work of Southern comfort food. And we like that Home Chef also includes a side of something green here.

Hot Honey Salmon: This dish tastes like summer, so it’s a great go-to for cold nights. Plus, it’s super simple! We like this recipe because any leftover hot honey butter tastes great slathered on a warm piece of bread.

Wild Rice and Brussels Sprouts Harvest Bowl: Brussels sprouts are one of my favorite winter vegetables, and this hearty bowls pairs them with apples, goat cheese, fig preserves, and more seasonal goodness. We like this recipe because it’s vegetarian-friendly, and could easily be made vegan.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh is great because it has some of the quickest dishes of any meal kit delivery services. We also like that HelloFresh recipes are consistently flavorful and filling.

Bánh Mì Burgers with Vietnamese-Style Lemongrass Pork and Sriracha Mayo: This dish is an American twist on a Vietnamese classic, and it’s great for breaking out of your recipe rut. We like this dish because, well, carrot fries are the healthiest fry option around.

Tomato Tortelloni Bake with Crispy Parmesan Breadcrumbs: It doesn’t get much easier than a one-pan dish, and it doesn’t get much tastier than cheese and pasta. We like this one because of the especially easy clean-up.

Sun Basket

We love Sun Basket for its unique recipes, use of flavors common in South and East Asian dishes, and mostly organic ingredients.

Chicken Yakitori with Broccoli and Rice: If you need a family-friendly meal, look no further than this elevated chicken, rice, and veg situation. We like this recipe because it’s great for cooking with your kids.

Quick Curried Beef Khow Suey with Fresh Ramen Noodles: The base for this dish is a lightly spiced coconut-curry broth, which makes this ideal for warming up this winter. We like this recipe because it includes a mix of common ingredients and some that might be new to you, so you learn as you cook.

