Box graters make the best biscuits—here’s why

Caroline Schiff is a chef, recipe developer, writer, and consultant based in Brooklyn, New York. She is currently the executive pastry chef at Gage & Tollner and the head chef of Slow Up. She has over a decade of experience in the industry from restaurants and recipes to bakeries and cafes. Her first cookbook, "The Sweet Side of Sourdough," will be released Nov. 30, 2021, with Page Street Publishing.





Laden with creamy bites of roasted garlic and speckled with fresh, aromatic rosemary, these biscuits are little squares of luxury, and you 100% deserve them. A box grater keeps this whole biscuiting process tight and tidy—no need to work the butter in with your hands. You’ll use two sides of the grater to achieve the best texture and distribution for both the butter and cheese throughout this rich dough.

These biscuits could become a staple on your holiday table, and they make an over-the-top breakfast sandwich with soft scrambled eggs. You can freeze them raw and bake directly from frozen when needed… like at 2 am, as you eat them warm, while staring into the abyss of your dark kitchen thinking about life.

Before you get started, pop the butter in your freezer about an hour ahead of time and make sure the gruyere is chilled as well. You can roast the garlic yourself, or as Queen Ina Garten says, store-bought is also fine.

What You Need

Credit: An illustration of a box grater. A four-sided box grater is the key to making the best biscuits.

Ingredients

455 grams (3 ¾ cups) all-purpose flour, plus a little more for your work surface

30 grams (1 tablespoon) granulated sugar

18 grams (4 ½ teaspoons) baking powder

3 grams (1 tablespoon plus 1 ½ teaspoon) fresh rosemary, finely chopped

15 grams (1 tablespoon) kosher salt

2 grams (1 teaspoon) coarsely ground fresh black pepper

113 grams (1 cup) aged gruyere cheese, plus more for topping the biscuits

170 grams (12 tablespoons) frozen butter, in stick form

170 ml (¾ cup) buttermilk

170 ml (¾ cup) heavy cream, plus a splash for washing the biscuits

15 cloves roasted garlic, roughly smashed

Flaky sea salt to garnish

Tools

Box grater, like Reviewed’s favorite Cuisinart CTG-00-BG Box Grater

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

Set of mixing bowls

Whisk, like Reviewed’s favorite GIR (Get It Right) 11-inch Ultimate Whisk

Spatula

Rolling pin

Pastry brush

Optional: Digital kitchen scale (if you plan to measure ingredients by weight like a pro)

Time Needed

45 minutes

Difficulty

Medium

Yield

12 biscuits

How to Make Gruyere and Roasted Garlic Biscuits with Rosemary

Credit: Reviewed / Caroline Schiff / Tara Jacoby These gruyere and roasted garlic biscuits are great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Step 1: Prepare your baking sheet

Heat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with a piece of parchment paper and set aside.

Step 2: Combine dry ingredients

In a large mixing bowl combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, rosemary, kosher salt, and pepper. Mix with a whisk to evenly combine.

Step 3: Grate cheese

Place the box grater directly in the bowl, setting it on top of the dry ingredients. Using the side with the smaller shredding holes, grate the cheese directly into the bowl. Tap any extra cheese out of the grater and mix with a spatula to evenly combine the cheese into the dry ingredients.

Step 4: Grate butter

Place the grater back into the bowl and remove the butter from the freezer. Working quickly on the larger shredding holes, grate the butter directly into the bowl. If the butter starts to melt in your hands, pop it back into the freezer for a minute before continuing. Tap any butter off the grater and into the bowl, mixing with a spatula to evenly combine.

Step 5: Combine wet and dry ingredients

In a small mixing bowl, combine the buttermilk, heavy cream, and smashed garlic, mixing gently before adding all at once to the dry ingredients. Fold the mixture together using a spatula or your hands until a sticky, shaggy dough forms.

Credit: Reviewed / Caroline Schiff If you're not ready to bake the biscuits immediately, you can freeze them and bake later.

Step 6: Shape dough

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and with a rolling pin, roll it out into a 10-by-10-inch square. Fold the dough in half like a book and rotate it 90 degrees. Do this fold-and-rotate motion four times total, adding flour as needed. You can use a bench scraper as needed. After the last fold, roll the dough out into a rectangle, approximately 7-by-10-inches in size and about 1-inch thick. Using a dough cutter or large knife, cut the rectangle into 12 biscuits, slicing three by four.

Pro tip: If you’re not ready to bake immediately, you can transfer the raw biscuits to a container in a single layer and freeze for up to one month. When you’re ready to bake, no need to defrost—pop them directly in the oven and add five minutes to the overall baking time (listed below).

Step 7: Bake

Transfer the biscuits to your baking sheet and space them out evenly. Using a pastry brush, coat the top of each biscuit with a little cream. Use the smallest shredding holes on the box frater to top each biscuit with a little extra cheese, then finish each with a small pinch of flaky sea salt and transfer to the oven. Bake until fluffy and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Allow them to cool for 15 minutes before enjoying.

