Use this smoothie hack to save time and money

When January dawns and we’re faced with the task of activating all those healthy habits we promised ourselves throughout the busy holiday season, it’s easy to get sidetracked if a lot of extra work is involved.

A smoothie that’s full of nutrient-rich fruits and veggies, plus protein powder and satiating nuts, is the healthy addition we all need right now. But it can take a while to put one together in the morning if the ingredients are spread out between your freezer, pantry, and fridge.

Enter: Smoothie bags. This little hack makes a morning smoothie routine quick and easy. With just a little bit of prep work you can have a cold, satisfying, and nutrient-dense smoothie in two minutes flat.

How to make frozen smoothie bags

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Prepping smoothie bags ahead of time will make quick work of smoothie-making any time the craving strikes.

Grab some quart-size freezer bags or reusable bags and your choice of smoothie ingredients. Pack ingredients into each bag, ensuring that they have a little space so it doesn't freeze into one giant mass.

It’s easy to assemble several at one time, and there’s no reason they all need to be exactly the same. Mix and match fruits and flavors to keep it fun and interesting. Just don’t forget to label the bags if you can’t tell them apart.

The bulk of your smoothie will likely be fruit, but it’s important to choose wisely, and to add in healthy fats and fiber to ensure your beverage will actually be filling, satisfying, and full of nutrients. Here’s what we suggest you add to each bag to make one to two smoothies.

Fruit and veggies:

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Fruit and veggies form the nutritious base of a good smoothie, and freezing them ahead of time improves the texture.

Banana (half or whole depending on preference)

A combo of your favorite frozen fruits (1 ½ cups). We like mango/pineapple for a tropical flavor and berries are always a crowd-pleaser. Just be aware that blueberries have extra thickening properties so you may need to add more liquid, and beware of blackberries with their seeds. Frozen peaches also work well for a fun flavor twist.

Kale or spinach (1 cup). We like the baby variety as it blends up a bit easier, but you can use whatever you have on hand—you can even opt for already frozen greens, but reduce the quantity slightly.

Healthy fats and protein:

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Adding nuts, seeds and protein powder boots the nutrition and satiating qualities of your smoothie.

Avocado (half to ¼)—it hides beautifully in smoothies so you’ll never taste it but it adds great texture and big nutrition

Nuts (¼ cup)—almonds and cashews blend particularly well and add satiating healthy fats

Flax seeds (1-2 tablespoons)—they blend away so you’ll never know they’re there but your body will love the potent nutrient boost

Protein or collagen powder of your choice

Flavor options (1-2 tablespoons):

Peanut butter powder—think PB&J with strawberries

Cocoa powder—go for black forest with cocoa and cherries or a chocolate/pb combo

Freeze it, then blend it up

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Making a smoothie takes less than two minutes when you have a smoothie bag all prepped and ready to go.

Store bags in the freezer where they'll keep for several months, although you'll likely use them much faster since they'll make smoothies an easy part of your routine. When you’re ready to make a smoothie, just grab a bag along with whatever liquid ingredients you’re using and dump them all into your blender.

We recommend a combination of 1 ½ cups milk of your choice and ¾ cup greek yogurt, plus two tablespoons maple syrup. You can even add a splash of vanilla and a sprinkle of spices to match the flavors you’re blending.

Be mindful that many blenders recommend putting liquid ingredients in first. Most blenders—even the most high-powered ones—take at least one minute to process a smoothie to a truly smooth consistency.

If your mixture is heavy on the fibrous frozen fruits such as mangos and bananas, you may need to add a bit more liquid as it blends to keep everything moving freely.

Smoothie bags make better smoothies and save money

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Freezing fresh blueberries helps them to blend better, and keeps them fresher longer.

In addition to the grab-and-go appeal, another great thing about freezing smoothie bags ahead of time is that you can use fresh or frozen fruit depending on what’s in season. Buying fruit when it’s in peak season is not only most delicious and nutrient dense, but often saves money. However, fresh fruit doesn’t necessarily make for the best smoothie texture.

Frozen fruit creates a smoother, creamier smoothie because the water content is reduced, and what remains readily whips into a frothy emulsion. So even if you have fresh fruit, it’s best to freeze it for optimal smoothie texture. Plus, frozen blueberry skins break down more easily, ensuring you don’t have any stray bits in your smoothie.

Freezing fresh fruit for smoothies also cuts down on waste because it preserves the fruit for much longer. How often does food go bad in the fridge before you get to it? Creating frozen smoothie bags ensures that pricy produce stays fresh until you need it.

Get a good blender

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi A good blender will ensure you can make smoothies a regular part of your routine.

If you’re going to be making smoothies on a regular basis, it’s best to have a reliable blender that’s up to the task. For smoothies, you can’t go wrong with any of the top blenders on our list, but our favorite is the Cuisinart Hurricane, which can make a perfectly smooth smoothie in one minute or less.

