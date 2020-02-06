Here’s everything you need to make the perfect pizza

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Pizza is a food that doesn’t need to be improved upon—but there’s still a difference between good pizza and great pizza. And chances are, the best pizza you’ve had wasn’t one you made yourself.

But it doesn’t have to be that way! With the right tools like pizza stones and countertop ovens, you can make restaurant-quality pies in the comfort of your own home, no wood-fire installation needed. To celebrate National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, we rounded up all our favorite gadgets and ingredients needed to make the best pizza.

1. A stand mixer for homemade dough

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser A good stand mixer with a dough hook is all you need to knead dough.

It’s not really a homemade pizza unless you make the dough yourself. Grab your essential ingredients (flour, water, yeast, etc.) and get mixing with one of our favorite stand mixers, the Hamilton Beach Seven-Speed Stand Mixer. The included dough hook is all you need to knead your dough to perfection.



Get the Hamilton Beach Seven-Speed Stand Mixer on Amazon for $9791

2. The best baking pan we’ve tested

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser You might love your pizza stone, but we found this cast iron pan makes the best crust.

If you’re using a standard oven to bake your pizza, you might think a pizza stone is the way to get the perfect crust. But in our testing, we found that this cast iron baking pan from Lodge helped the crust get just as crispy as any stone, and it’s also more portable, versatile, and affordable than most stone options.



Get the Lodge Cast Iron Baking Pan, 14" on Amazon for $39.90

3. ...or this super-hot outdoor pizza oven

Credit: Gozney Roccbox The Gozney Roccbox pizza oven is the best we've tested.

Are you serious about making the best pizza possible? Then you might want to splurge on this $500 outdoor pizza oven from Gozney. We tested it recently, and loved how perfectly and quickly it cooked our pizza. In fact, this is the best pizza oven we've tested.

Get the Gozney Roccbox for $499

4. A grill spatula for moving hot pies

Credit: Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison Grill spatulas are perfect for moving your hot pizza off the grill—or out of the oven.

Whether you’re cooking your pizza on the grill or right in the oven, having some sturdy metal spatulas on hand will help you move the hot pizza safely and easily. We love this two-piece grilling set from OXO with both a grill spatula and tongs—the spatula is the best grill spatula we’ve tested.



Get the OXO Good Grips 2-Piece Grilling Set on Amazon for $19.99

5. This versatile wood cutting board

Credit: LeRoux Kitchen An extra large cutting board is great for both prepping and serving your pizza.

You’ll want to have a good, large cutting board at hand both when you’re making your pizza dough and slicing your final product. We love this massive teak cutting board for pizza, but also for cutting vegetables and slicing and serving meat and poultry.



Get the Teakhaus Rectangle Carving Board on Amazon for $100.45

6. Our favorite pizza cutter for even slices

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser What's a good pizza without a great pizza cutter?

When your pizza masterpiece is finally ready to sliced, make sure you have a good pizza cutter to cut through both crispy and doughy crust. Our favorite pizza cutter from PL8 is sturdy, stable, and able to cut through just about any pizza you throw at it.



Get the Progressive PL8 Artisan Pizza Wheel on Amazon for $19.90

7. Some delicious olive oil

Credit: California Olive Ranch Your pizza is only as good as the olive oil you use on it.

Your pie will only be as good as your ingredients, so you’ll want to use the best everyday olive oil, cheese, and tomato sauce you can find (or make). We asked restaurant owners and chef how to shop for olive oil and got a lot of helpful tips to apply at Reviewed.

This popular olive oil from California Olive Ranch has been celebrated by The Strategist and Bon Appétit—and it’s the oil I use most in my own kitchen. Why? It’s mild and versatile but not without personality, and I can pick up a bottle from my grocery store for $12.

Get California Olive Ranch Olive Oil (2 Pack) on Amazon for $24.98

8. These chef-favorite canned tomatoes

Credit: Harvest Foods These test-kitchen-approved canned tomatoes make the perfect sauce.

You might assume fresh tomatoes make the best sauce, but good canned tomatoes, harvested at peak ripeness and packaged by experts, are actually going to be more flavorful and yield a better base for your pizza toppings. After testing a whole lot of canned tomatoes, Bon Appétit recommends Bianco DiNapoli whole peeled tomatoes as the base for your tomato sauce.

Get Bianco DiNapoli Organic Whole Peeled Tomatoes, 6 Pack on Amazon for $38.99

