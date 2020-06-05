This online nut shop offers the perfect gifts for dad

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for Dad doesn’t always inspire the most creative gift-giving. Sure, there are valid reasons for treating Dad to grilling accessories, golf balls, or whiskey accoutrements, but it’s possible for even the biggest barbecue fan to have too many novelty “grill master” tees.

And while we have recommendations for some of the best gifts for Dad for any budget, we also stand by a solid edible gift that can be enjoyed and used up before it’s time to find it a permanent home. Especially as we're all at home full-time these days, gifts that don’t take up space are key to minimizing clutter.

Since mixed nuts are a perfect accompaniment to the beer your dad already has in the fridge, I decided to try out online nut shop Nuts.com to see if their assortments of nuts and other snacks (pretzels, dried fruit, chocolates, teas, and more) were really at a giftable level. After all, how wowed could I really be? Well, color me shocked. Not only do I plan to become a regular Nuts.com customer myself, every assortment was so tasty and high-quality, that I have no problem wholeheartedly recommending them for Father’s Day, birthdays, and any other special occasion.

About Nuts.com

Later renamed Nuts.com, Newark Nut Company first started selling nuts in 1929 as a vendor in New York’s Mulberry Market. Nearly 100 years later, it’s still family-owned and operated, with nutty cartoon versions of the third-generation owners adorning every box shipped.

Nuts.com offers a number of snackable products. Yes, primarily nuts (and options abound), but also coffees, teas, dried fruits, snacks like peanut butter-stuffed pretzels and chocolate-covered espresso beans, seeds, grains, lentils, baking ingredients, candies, granola, popcorn, nut bars, and plant and protein powders to enhance smoothies. All products can be purchased individually and there is also an impressive selection of premade or DIY gifting options available.

What I like about Nuts.com

Credit: Reviewed / Meghan Kavanaugh Nuts.com offers hundreds of products including nuts, snacks, teas, protein powders, and more—many of which are shipped in resealable bags.

Products are high-quality while still remaining affordable

Anyone can pick up roasted or salted mixed nuts at the supermarket, but it takes a little something extra to make that worthy of a gift. I was genuinely surprised by how tasty the Nuts.com products are.

Plain cashews, almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, peanuts, pecans, pistachios were all fresh and more flavorful than any of their counterparts I’ve purchased off a store shelf in the past. And most have even more interesting upgrades, whether covered in chocolate or candied in a bourbon butter.

But you don’t pay a premium for that taste. A pound of roasted salted cashews, for example, costs $12.99, which is comparable (if not cheaper) than many competitors. But it’s the gift tray prices that really impressed me. For example, Dad’s Boozy Tray is a steal for $19.99 seeing as it includes a pound-and-a-half assortment of bourbon pecans, vanilla rum cashews, bourbon street mix, and truly unique rum cordials that burst in your mouth.

There is a huge variety of products available

Even having sampled some two dozen different products from Nuts.com, I feel like I haven’t even made a dent in their overall inventory, which includes more than 250 organic options. You can peruse snacks, ingredients for baking and cooking, coffee and tea options, plant-based and protein powders, and more.

I’ve enjoyed snacking on premade mixes (“The World’s Finest Mixed Nuts” is no exaggeration), and I’ve even used some of the plain nuts for cooking (chopped walnuts really put the finishing touch on a salad). Dried apricots have become a welcome new snack, and the peanut butter-filled pretzels are an upgrade from my favorite office snack that I’ve been missing at home.

Packaging is fun, with minimal waste

Credit: Reviewed / Meghan Kavanaugh Nuts.com packaging is a fun extra.

Online ordering may be popular this post-coronavirus world, but it certainly leaves something to be desired in terms of presentation. Having already shipped a few birthday gifts directly from a website to the recipient, I can say I wish I had been able to give the boxes a special wrap or design to make them stand out a bit from a shipment of toilet paper.

No matter how mundane your order, Nuts.com boxes are a delight to receive. Covered with cartoon nut characters and fun lettering, there’s no hiding what’s inside. It’s something to keep in mind if you’re trying to be secretive, but it can give the giftee a little extra chuckle as they dig into your present.

And once they do, they’ll find all boxes to be 100% post-consumer recycled cardboard, with biodegradable packing peanuts. I love that between the edible gift, reusable trays and tins, and recyclable materials, this is a gift that produces almost zero waste.

What I didn’t like

Some products aren’t resealable

Credit: Nuts.com Products like this Super Supreme Tray that come in a woven basket don't include a lid for resealing.

I love that Nuts.com offers the ability to build your own custom tray, and that it comes ready to eat in an attractive basket that I’ll definitely reuse. However, unlike other premade trays that come in a plastic container with a lid, once the plastic comes off on the tray, there’s no way to reseal it. I tried using some cling wrap, but it was never able to get a tight seal.

Nuts aren’t as perishable as fresh produce, so there’s some wiggle room when leaving them out on your counter (and you’ll likely eat them all before that starts to become an issue), but I still would appreciate the option to save some for later without having to manually move the contents of the tray to resealable plastic bags.

Nuts.com gifts for Father’s Day

Credit: Reviewed / Meghan Kavanaugh Nuts.com's Father's Day gift offerings include, from left, socks, Dad's Boozy Tray, and Father's Day Favorites.

While we’ve already talked about Dad’s Boozy Tray, there are a few other premade Father’s Day-specific items to consider.

Father’s Day Favorites features six snacks—peanut butter-filled pretzels, roasted cashews, roasted pistachios, a dried berry mix, a spicy Southern heat trail mix, and Turkish figs—in an attractive red and gold gift box with a bow.

The Super Supreme Tray is a colossal three-pound basket filled with roasted mixed nuts, roasted macadamia nuts, dried apricots, jumbo medjool dates, and jumbo Thompson seedless raisins. This is one of those products that comes without a resealable lid, so keep in that in mind when ordering.

A burlap sack of Summer’s Supply of Mixed Nuts arrives complete with a handy nutcracker to help you break into the shelled goodies. It’s a fun, if messy, activity, and quite affordable at just $30. When I questioned whether the effort was worth the payout, my boyfriend assured me that this was the perfect activity for watching a game on TV while drinking a beer—I’m sure dads would agree.

It wouldn’t be Father’s Day without a new pair of socks. Nuts.com socks are cute without being too promotional. Nondescript nut characters adorn the cuff and leg, and there’s a small Nuts.com logo on the toe. It’s a fun add-on to any nut tins you may purchase.

Should you order from Nuts.com?

Yes. I’ll be honest, I never thought a delivery of assorted nuts would be anything better than fine enough. But I was instantly wowed by the taste and presentation. Add in the variety of products available and easy shipping, and it’s a no-brainer to consider for any gifting occasion. Be sure to keep your recipient in mind when it comes to quantity and whether the products are able to be resealed, but rest assured that taste will always be on point.

