Sorry, you're grilling your food wrong

Whether you're already a grilling and smoking pro or you're hosting an end-of-summer cookout for friends and family for the first time, there's a good chance you have more to learn about outdoor cooking. With that in mind, here are some incredibly common grilling mistakes you might be making—know how to avoid them, and make sure you're using the best grilling equipment, and you'll get the most flavorful grilled food you've ever had.

Credit: Getty Images Direct contact with fire looks cool, but it doesn't yield better flavor.

1. Not cleaning your grill properly

Though this is especially true if your grill has been in storage, you need to properly clean your grill every time you use it. Those charred bits from last week's cookout aren't "flavor"—they're just gross. Need a great grill brush? This 18-inch brush from Alpha Grillers is one of our favorites.

2. Not pre-heating your grill

Look, we get it: you've got a hot grill, a rumbling tummy, and some uncooked food. But putting food on the grill before it's hot enough just means you're likely to burn the outside and/or undercook the inside. Grill it right, grill it once.

3. Using lighter fluid to start charcoal

Everyone loves fire, and nothing makes starting fire easier than lighter fluid—or as one of our dads troublingly refers to it, "boy scout water"—but lighter fluid can give your food an acrid taste. If you're cooking with charcoal, just use a chimney starter (we recommend this basic Weber one) and do it the right way.

Credit: Getty Images A BBQ fork is perfect for use when slicing and plating, not for flipping.

4. Not positioning (or re-positioning) food correctly

Though grills seem simple enough, most grills give you a few different temperature zones based on where the heat source (burners or charcoal) is located. Moving food around at the right time—especially from a high-heat to a low-heat area—ensures food doesn't burn or dry out.

5. Flipping meat using a BBQ fork

Most grilled meats need to be flipped at some point while cooking, but there are better ways to do it than putting holes in the otherwise perfect meats. In most cases, a spatula or tongs are better choices for the job, ensuring your meat gets evenly cooked without getting punctured.

6. Not using the vents to control heat

The vents on a charcoal grill are there for a season: Oxygen needs to come in the bottom to fuel the charcoal but the smoke need to escape so the fire won't smother—and the process also helps draw in more oxygen.

If you never touch your vents, it's likely your grill isn't working as well as it should. If the vents seem like a complete mystery to you, then leave the exhaust at least halfway open and just adjust the bottom until you get a feel for your grill.

Credit: Getty Images Meat is great, but grilled veggies can be even tastier.

7. Opening the lid way too much

"Is it done yet?"... "How about now?" We get it. You're hungry. But meat doesn't cook faster when you stare at it. In fact, it'll cook a lot slower because the grill can't retain enough heat without the lid. Leave the lid on. Trust the process.

8. Not using indirect heat

One of the most common mistakes people make while grilling: thinking only the open flames are cooking the meat.

In reality, flame-licked food can taste bad, and most things need at least some time away from the direct heat in order to cook through evenly. If you're only cooking food with direct heat you're more likely to burn it, undercook it on the inside, or just dry it out.

9. Not grilling enough vegetables

Grilled vegetables are amazing. If you only think about meat when it comes to grill you're not thinking big enough. Even if you are planning on cooking cut-up vegetables, wrapping them in tin foil or using a grill pan can let you get even more utility out of your grill.

If you only think about grilling meat, you're not thinking big enough.

We also like to chop up an onion, a bell pepper, and maybe some asparagus. Toss in oil, salt, pepper, garlic, rosemary, and a dash of balsamic vinegar. If you're feeling crazy, toss in some baby tomatoes. Use tin foil or a grill pan and roast over direct heat until it's just soft. It's a delicious side to any meat dish.

10. Cooking kebobs with vegetables and meat on the same skewer

Kebobs are frequently advertised (and sometimes sold) as having big chunks of chicken, beef, and vegetables on them, but they don't cook well like that.

Cook your meat and vegetables properly and then put them on skewers—you'll be way happier with the results. Oh, and invest in some metal skewers so you're not eating charred wood with your meal.

11. Sticking to only burgers and dogs

Everyone loves the classics: burgers, dogs, sausage, and steaks. But there is a world of other kinds of meat out there to enjoy. Don't be afraid to try something new—it might become your new favorite meal.

For starters? Don't just grill wings or thighs. Whole or spatchcocked chicken on the grill, cooked with indirect heat, is incredibly juicy and delicious. This recipe by Sandra Lee is our favorite. You can substitute any citrus juice concentrate for pineapple if you can't find it.

12. Overcooking your meat

This is the big no-no of any grill. Overcooked meat can still be good, but it often lacks the depth of flavor you get with properly cooked meat.

Worse, it can be dried out, chewy, and difficult to eat. Get a proper meat thermometer—our top pick for best meat thermometer is the ThermoWorks ThermoPop—and make sure your food is cooked just enough.

Also, if you haven't had lamb cooked over a charcoal fire then you've really never had the best version of lamb. You don't need to get fancy. Just add some oil, salt and pepper, and chopped rosemary and garlic and you're off to the races.

13. Putting sauce on too early

It may seem counter-intuitive when we just finished saying how bad dried out meat is, but sauce should be the last thing you put on meat before it finishes up. Sauces can burn very easily and completely change an otherwise perfectly cooked piece of meat. Add it last—use a silicone brush—and you'll be much happier.

14. Not letting your meat rest

Though the phrase "hot off the grill" evokes all kinds of memories of summer cookouts, in practice you need to let meat rest after it's been cooked. According to Chef J. Kenji López-Alt at The Food Lab, this is because the muscle fibers in meat tense up while they're being cooked.

Credit: Getty Images Let your meat rest for 10 or more minutes before slicing so the juices don't spill out.

The hottest outside fibers tense up so much they push moisture to the middle of the food. Cut the meat too early and that moisture just dribbles out onto the plate. If you let the meat rest in a warm place, the fibers relax and that moisture will be more evenly distributed in your food—rather than on your plate. Proper resting can take 10 minute or more depending on what you're cooking, so plan ahead!

