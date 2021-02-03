6 tasty Galentine's Day gifts your pals will love

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've never heard of Galentine’s Day, let me be the first to introduce you this entirely made-up, completely magical holiday invented by Leslie Knope, the main character on NBC's Parks and Recreation. Knope introduced the fictional holiday in a 2010 episode of the show as a way to celebrate platonic love between female friends. Celebrated on the eve of Valentine's Day, this fanciful on-screen holiday has blossomed into an annual tradition and I'm 100% here for it.

My love language is food, so naturally I'm giving edible gifts this Galentine's Day. Read on to find out this editor's picks for the best treats to shower your gal pals with, and maybe even treat yo' self while you're at it.

1. A set of pink and red spices

Credit: Spicewalla Brand The Spicewalla Brand "Keepin' it Spicy" collection comes with six assorted red and pink spices, like Himalayan Pink Salt and Sumac.

This set of six spices is the gift that keeps on giving—your galentine will be able to season their food for months to come with Spicewalla's assortment of red and pink spices, including Himalayan Pink Salt, Sumac, and Pink Peppercorn.

Get the Spicewalla Brand Keepin' it Spicy Collection for $29.99

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Adorable mini cupcakes

Credit: Baked by Melissa When it comes to mini cupcakes, more is more.

True decadence is a pack of 25 mini cupcakes you don't have to share with anyone. That's right! Eat them all! Your galentine will cry tears of joy when they receive Baked by Melissa's Love Gift Box, and you'll be stoked because it's a delicious and thoughtful gift for under $50.

Get the Love Gift Box, 25 Pack from Baked by Melissa for $39

3. The happiest Blue Valentine

Credit: Pineapple Collaborative This festive collaboration features Pineapple Collaborative's The Olive Oil in blue and Blue Corn Biscotti by online cookie subscription, Internet Cookies.

If you've never watched the 2010 tear jerker Blue Valentine, featuring the dreamy duo of Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, you might not get this reference, but trust me, there's nothing sad about this limited-edition collaboration from Pineapple Collaborative. I'm a huge fan of this brand's olive oil and I absolutely love a monochromatic moment, which is why I love this celebratory cerulean pair.

Pineapple teamed up with Gaia Valdemarsdottir of the Instagram-famous cookie subscription Internet Cookie, whose contribution is Blue Corn-Piñon biscotti made with The Olive Oil.

Get The Blue Valentine Set from Pineapple Collaborative for $40

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Saucy bakeware from Great Jones

Credit: Great Jones Your gal pal will love the gift of Great Jones ceramic bakeware.

That's right, Great Jones just released its ceramic bakeware in a shade of red called "Marinara" to make this holiday saucier than ever. If your galentine is into making homemade lasagna or perfectly baked pies, they might fall in love with these scarlet dishes.

5. Tickets to a virtual chocolate and cheese pairing class

Credit: Jasper Hill Farm Learn how the pros at Jasper Hill Farm pair cheese with Dandelion chocolate.

This gift could be a fun thing to do together (virtually) with your galentine, especially if you'd typically celebrate with an elaborate dinner or wine and cheese night. The folks at Jasper Hill Farm are partnering with Dandelion Chocolate (the company behind the Tesla-engineered chocolate chips we love) for a cheese and chocolate pairing class on Friday, February 12 at 5:30 PM ET.

The cost of one ticket includes a tasting kit with everything you need for the tasting, to be shipped to your giftee so it arrives in time for the event.

Get a ticket to the Jasper Hill Farm Cheese and Chocolate Pairing Class for $120

ADVERTISEMENT

6. A bottle of celeb-owned wine via Drizly

Credit: Avaline / Sun Goddess Wines Wine is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially when you can order it online.

If your galentine is constantly texting you about the latest celebrity gossip, they'll probably appreciate a bottle of celeb-owned wine. We've rounded up our favorite bottles available for delivery via Drizly, the online alcohol marketplace.

To really lean into the girl power of Galentine's Day, send a bottle of Cameron Diaz's Avaline Rosé or Mary J. Blige's Sun Goddess Fruili Sauvignon Blanc.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.