6 meal kits that can help you cook Thanksgiving dinner

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If spending an entire day preparing a full Thanksgiving meal for you and your quarantine pod sounds like too much right now, these meal kits have you covered. Sure, you could labor over homemade side dishes, hand-crafted desserts, and fresh-baked bread, or you could let one of our favorite meal kit services do most of the work.

While we can’t guarantee the dishes in these boxes will taste as good as Grandma’s, we can assure you the easy-to-follow meal kit recipes will leave more time for fussing over the family Zoom call your mom asked you to coordinate. (A note to my mom if she’s reading this: Please don’t ask me to coordinate our family Zoom call.)

One thing to remember: These boxes save time when it comes to grocery shopping and assembling your mise en place, but you’ll still need your own kitchen and dining equipment. Check out our picks for the things you need if you’re hosting Thanksgiving for the first time, then make sure to order your meal kit in time for Thanksgiving delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to know before you order a Thanksgiving meal kit delivery

You’ll need to create an account with the brand of your choice in order to view and order their Thanksgiving offerings. And in some cases, like with Purple Carrot, you’ll need to be an existing meal plan subscriber. With most meal plans you can cancel at any time, so you’d be able to ditch these deliveries post-holiday—just make sure you remember to cancel!

1. HelloFresh

Credit: HelloFresh Choose between a turkey or beef tenderloin for your HelloFresh Thanksgiving dinner.

For the second year in a row, the folks at HelloFresh have festive meal kits to make your Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving celebration stress-free. This year you can choose your own adventure: Select the Turkey + Sides Box (feeds six to eight guests for $160 plus shipping, or $16 per person) or the Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box (feeds four to six guests for $135 plus shipping, or $22.50 per person) depending on the size of your party.

Both boxes come with four sides and apple ginger crisp for dessert, so you’re sure to have something to please every palate. And while we didn’t try this year’s HelloFresh Thanksgiving Box, we did test last year’s HelloFresh Thanksgiving Box and thought it was a great solution for holiday meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The HelloFresh Turkey + Sides Box includes:

Roast Turkey and Classic Gravy with a Garlic Herb Butter Rub

Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Sour Cream

Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage and Cranberries

Smoky Maple Brussel Sprouts with Lemon

Cranberry Sauce with Orange and Cinnamon

Jazz Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble

The HelloFresh Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box includes:

Peppercorn-Crusted Beef Tenderloin with Sherry Thyme Jus

Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Garlic and Sour Cream

Ciabatta Stuffing with Chicken Sausage and Cranberries

Smoky Maple Brussel Sprouts with Lemon

Cranberry Sauce with Orange and Cinnamon

Jazz Apple Ginger Crisp with Cinnamon Pecan Crumble

HelloFresh Thanksgiving boxes must be ordered by Nov. 19.

Get the HelloFresh Thanksgiving Box starting at $135, plus shipping

2. Home Chef

Credit: Home Chef The Home Chef à la carte options will compliment the family favorites on your Thanksgiving table.

If you’re planning to cook your aunt’s corn casserole from scratch but you’d like a little extra help with select dishes, then Home Chef, which happens to be the best meal kit we've tested, can help. All of their Thanksgiving offerings are à la carte and serve six people, so you can customize your order by selecting your favorite sides ($16 each), dessert ($16), and of course, turkey ($50).

Home Chef Thanksgiving dishes can be ordered through their website and will be shipped the week of Nov. 23. Stay tuned for more holiday meal kit options from Home Chef (Think: Christmas meal kits featuring ham, loaded mashed potatoes, dessert, and more).

Home Chef Thanksgiving à la carte options:

Turkey Breast Roast

White Cheddar and Sage Biscuits with Honey Butter

Pecan, Sage, and Cranberry Stuffing

Caramelized Onion Green Bean Casserole

Loaded Mashed Potatoes with Cheddar, Bacon, and Green Onions

Apple Cranberry Crumble

HomeChef Thanksgiving kits must be ordered by noon EST on Nov. 20.

Get the Home Chef Thanksgiving meal kits

3. Purple Carrot

Credit: Purple Carrot Purple Carrot is the only meal kit delivery service we know of offering an entirely veg-friendly Thanksgiving.

Whether you’re a vegetarian like me or just looking to try a meat-free Turkey Day, you might want to order this meal kit from Purple Carrot. At $75 per box, each meal kit serves four people and is entirely plant-based.

ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Carrot promises to make your all-veg Thanksgiving as simple as possible—and it’s also the only plant-based meal kit delivery service that we know of offering Thanksgiving boxes. All of their Thanksgiving meals will ship the week of Nov. 23, and could arrive as late as Nov. 25 (the day before Thanksgiving).

The Purple Carrot Thanksgiving box includes:

Hasselback Butternut Squash with Cider Glaze and Rosemary Pistachio Dukkah

Rustic Ciabatta Stuffing with Root Vegetables and Herb Sausage

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Oyster Mushrooms and Garlic Kimchi Butter

Pear Cranberry Crisp with Walnut Crumble

Classic Gravy

Cranberry Sauce

Order your box by 11 p.m. EST on Nov. 17.

Get the Purple Carrot Thanksgiving meal for $75

4. Blue Apron

Credit: Blue Apron Blue Apron teamed up with award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan for their Thanksgiving box.

Blue Apron is offering its first-ever Thanksgiving dinner in an effort to help ease the stress of reimagining the holidays. After testing multiple meal kit services, we found Blue Apron meals to be quick and easy to follow. The company has teamed up with the James Beard Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan to bring the Blue Apron Thanksgiving to life—the menu is Southern-inspired and feeds six to eight people.

My personal favorite part of Blue Apron is the option to add a wine pairing to any order, and they’ve even curated a Holiday Feast Favorites wine box. All Blue Apron Thanksgiving meal kit orders will ship the week of Nov. 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Apron x Edouardo Jordan Thanksgiving box includes:

Spice Roasted Turkey Breast

Pimento Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Sage Gravy and Cranberry Relish

Roasted Carrots in Ginger Syrup

Mushroom-Braised Collard Greens

Skillet Poblano Cornbread

Peanut-Glazed Apple and Persimmon Crumble with Maple Syrup and Quatre Épices

Blue Apron meals and must be ordered by Nov. 16.

Get the Blue Apron x Chef Edouardo Jordan Thanksgiving meal for $134.99

5. Gobble

Credit: Gobble Gobble guarantees quick and easy dinners with minimal cleanup.

With dinner kits designed to be cooked in 15 minutes using one pan, Gobble’s Thanksgiving Holiday Box might just be the answer to the fastest Thanksgiving dinner prep ever. Their holiday spread serves four, so this box could be for you if your quarantine pod is on the small side or you’re spending the holiday alone and you still want plenty of leftovers.

Their side dishes come prepped and portioned, and their all-natural Diestel turkey breast comes in a BPA-free “Cook-in-Bag,” which makes for a super easy clean-up.

The Gobble Thanksgiving box includes:

Diestel Boneless Turkey Breast

Savory Turkey Gravy

Mushroom and Leek Stuffing

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Shallots

Roasted Yams with Pecans and Brown Sugar Crumble

Balsamic Brussels Sprouts with Red Onions

Nancy's Famous Cranberry Sauce

Freshly Baked Biscuits with Maple Butter

Order your box by 11:50 p.m. EST on Nov. 18.

Get the Gobble Thanksgiving box for $149.95

6. Freshly

Credit: Freshly If you're looking for Thanksgiving dinner for one, look no further than Freshly.

If you’re celebrating Thanksgiving solo or exclusively via Zoom with family and friends, consider the single-serve Freshly’s Carved Thanksgiving Dinner with Green Bean Sauté and Toasted Pecans. Freshly is serving up its lean and tender turkey on top of creamy, skin-on mashed potatoes with garlicky gravy, plus their lightened up take on green bean casserole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep in mind, you have to meet their order minimum of four meals per box (or grab as many as 12 while you’re there!) in order to secure your Freshly Thanksgiving dinner. But if you’re like me and would prefer to laze around as much as possible during the holidays, this is more of an added bonus. Freshly offers over 30 meals to choose from, and when we tested Freshly we liked the variety, high-quality ingredients, and portion size.

Order your Thanksgiving meal by Nov. 12.

Get the Freshly Thanksgiving dinner starting at $8.49 per meal

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.