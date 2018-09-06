The 10 most popular make-ahead breakfast ideas on Pinterest

The lazy afternoons and unhurried mornings of summer are drifting away away from us, and with them the simple pleasure of a sit-down breakfast. But all hope's not lost.

While the not-enough-time-in-the-day feeling is returning with a vengeance for fall, not every breakfast needs to be an hour-long pancake-and-eggs affair. With a little prep work, you can enjoy a real breakfast every day of the week before (or while) you rush off to work, school, or whatever responsibilities await you.

We rounded up Pinterest’s most popular make-ahead breakfast recipes to make your morning routine that much easier—and tastier.

1. On-the-go egg bites that will make you forget about Starbucks

Eggs are the perfect food, and they can be done a lot of different ways—but if you’re in a hurry, these quick egg muffins are the way to go. They combine all your favorite omelette ingredients (spinach, bacon, cheese, you name it) into convenient little packages that can be prepped in advance and quickly reheated. Store them in an airtight container like one from this Glasslock set, our top choice for storage containers.

Popularity: 36k+ repins

2. An easy baked oatmeal that reheats like a champ

While a big pot of slow-cooked, steel-cut oats is perfect for cool weekend mornings, nobody has that kind of time on a Tuesday. This easy baked oatmeal loaded with berries can be prepared on Sunday night and eaten throughout the week. If you don’t want to make a full casserole dish, try baking in individual muffin cups to make the oatmeal even faster and more portable.

Popularity: 60K+ repins

3. A lemony fresh twist on a childhood favorite

Kids love the gooey, sticky goodness of pull-apart monkey bread, but this version substitutes the cinnamon sugar spice with some lemon freshness, making it a bright treat to start their days. Need a new way to bake? Try our favorite Dutch oven from Staub, which narrowly beat out the Le Creuset in our testing.

Popularity: 12k+ repins

4. Better than Trader Joe’s breakfast burritos

The ultimate grab-and-go breakfast, these burritos can be cooked, frozen, and microwaved—and they’ll keep you full until lunch time.

Popularity: 6k+ repins

5. Perfectly balanced parfaits

The first thing I do when I get to work every morning is make a bowl of greek yogurt, granola, fruit and cinnamon—but not everyone can eat on the job. Whip up some of these parfaits in advance to keep your diet balanced during your commute.

Popularity: 2k+ repins

6. Breakfast enchiladas that can feed the whole family

If you prefer enchiladas to burritos, try making a tray of these in a casserole dish on the weekend to have for breakfast all week long.

Popularity: 30k+ repins

7. A Sunday morning favorite made bite-sized

Is there anyone in this world who doesn’t love cinnamon rolls? Try these cinnamon roll bites for a weekday treat.

Popularity: 6k+ repins

8. Fast, filling breakfast quesadillas

Popularity: Tortillas are a busy person’s best friend—try these breakfast quesadillas at your kitchen table or on the go.

9. Pizza? For breakfast?

Who said you can’t have pizza for breakfast? These personal English muffin pizzas are as easy and delicious as they get. Try cooking them on our favorite baking sheet, the Nordic Ware Half Sheet.

Popularity: 1k+ repins

10. Another Italian classic to slide into your routine

Pizza’s more convenient cousin, calzones are already a family favorite—why not introduce them to the breakfast table? Eggs, ham, and greens keep them filling and balanced.

Popularity: 12k+ repins