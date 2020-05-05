10 kitchen gifts mom actually wants for Mother’s Day

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s a hard time to be away from our friends and family—and you might not be feeling very celebratory. But whether your mom is in the next room or another country, you can make her feel special and loved this Mother’s Day with a gift that shows you appreciate her as much as her cooking.

Whether your mom’s a kitchen traditionalist, a gadget fiend, or obsessed with all things design, we’ve got a gift for her. Here are 10 of the best kitchen gifts for mom we’ve tested ourselves and absolutely love.

1. Our favorite Dutch oven

Credit: Food52 Staub makes our favorite Dutch ovens—and they comes in a range of beautiful colors.

Every home chef—including your Bon Appétit-obsessed mama—needs a solid Dutch oven. Why not give her one as stylish as it is practical? Of all the ones we've tested here at Reviewed, we found this Staub cast iron cocotte to be the best (yes, even better than Le Creuset). Whether your mom is braising meat or whipping up a hearty stew, the Staub can help her cook food evenly and, with its streamlined shape, it fits neatly both on the stove and in the cabinet.

Get the Staub 4-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte at Food52 for $290

2. This durable, stylish pepper mill

Credit: Food52 The Atlas Pepper Mill is backed by 300 years of Greek design.

Whether your mom has an eye for design or is obsessed with world history, she’ll love this gorgeous (and historically significant) pepper mill. The Atlas Pepper Mill has been manufactured in Greece for over 300 years, and it was the first mill to actually coin the term “pepper grinder.” Hand-cut steel burrs grind, rather than crush, the contents of the mill, resulting in improved flavor extraction and uniform grounds.

According to Gear Patrol, the Atlas Pepper Mill “is an adaptation of the portable coffee mills used by Greek soldiers in battle, which, in turn, were a riff on hand-cranked Turkish coffee grinders.” So if your mom is also a coffee snob, why not get her two? I recently purchased one in copper as a gift, but they’re also available in gold brass and chrome.

Get the Atlas Pepper Mill from Food52 for $80

3. Our favorite pie dish for elegant home baking

Credit: Emile Henry Thank your mom for all she does with a beautiful pie dish.

Every family has one—the amazing person who arrives at gatherings with a freshly-baked pie in their arms. If your mom is that baker in your life, thank her with the best pie dish we've tested, the Emile Henry Modern Classic Pie Dish. It's deep enough to hold plenty of filling and made with ruffled edges to support that perfect, flaky crust she’s looking for. Oh, and it's available in three gorgeous colors, so you can find one to match her Dutch oven or stand mixer.

Get the Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish at Crate and Barrel for $40

4. A delivery service that keeps the vino pouring

Credit: Firstleaf Firstleaf delivers tailored wine boxes right to your door.

Alcohol delivery services are incredibly popular right now, but they can be a lot more personable and giftable than Drizly. Would your mom enjoy a personalized box of pinots, cabernets, and sauvignon blancs delivered to her in a pretty package?

Enter: Firstleaf. This subscription-based wine club quizzes you about your taste, recommends six bottles direct from exclusive winemakers, and ships them to you for just $40. You can easily tailor the quiz to your mom’s taste and have them shipped to her doorstep, or send her a gift card.

After mom has enjoyed all the offerings, she can rate the wines, so her next box is even better suited for her. Deliveries can come every month, two months, or three months. The prices are discounted with a membership, but you can select individual bottles, too, if a one-time present is what you have in mind.

Get a Firstleaf gift card starting at $25

5. Coffee or tea to replenish her supply

Credit: Sips by / Blue Bottle Coffee Help your mom stock up on coffee and tea with these services.

You may not be able to take your mother out to her favorite cafe for an iced latte or mug of freshly-steeped tea. But you can help her make coffee or tea at home at home that tastes like it’s from a cool coffee shop.

If she’s a tea lover, consider sending her a Sips by box, which contains an assortment of caffeinated and herbal teas that you can choose yourself, or go with a pre-selected seasonal arrangement. If she’s all about java, send her some coffee that will make her feel like she’s sipping coffee somewhere that isn’t her kitchen, like Blue Bottle Cafe’s New Orleans Iced Coffee kit or Ily’s Italian espresso.

The coffee or tea should integrate nicely into an already-existing routine—and prevent her from having to take a trip to the store or do an online order herself—so she won’t feel like she’s being overloaded with stuff.

6. A delicious meal without the work

Credit: Freshly Unlike most meal kits, Freshly's meals are ready when they arrive, no cooking required.

No matter how much you love your mom’s cooking, she probably doesn’t want to labor over a hot stove every single night—especially when we’re all cooking so much already. Give her kitchen skills a break with a pre-made meal kit from Freshly.

We tested the service and loved that it provided delicious-yet-healthy meals like chicken parm, steak peppercorn, and cauliflower Bolognese that are sure to satisfy old-school and adventurous taste buds alike. Simply pop them in the microwave for a few minutes and enjoy! And don’t worry about that TV dinner taste—our editor thought they tasted so good that, if she didn’t know any better, she would expect they were fresh out of the oven.

Give Freshly as a gift starting at $49.99

7. This super-popular pressure cooker

Credit: Williams-Sonoma The Intant Pot Ultra is the best multicooker we've tested.

If your mom doesn’t already have an Instant Pot, now’s the time to introduce her to this essential kitchen gadget. Versatile and durable, the best Instant Pot can help her cook just about anything she could dream up, and in less time than in a Dutch oven. After months of testing pressure cookers, the Instant Pot Ultra emerged our favorite—the multi-purpose pot cooks food perfectly, from chicken to risotto, and it is intuitive to use and easy to clean.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra at Dillard’s for $129.95

8. A versatile, powerful blender for smoothies and more

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar A great blender can make great smoothies—and much more.

A blender versatile enough to blend up fruit and yogurt for smoothies or grind nuts for homemade peanut butter is a kitchen staple. Regardless of what mom is making, the supercharged and super-quiet Breville Super Q will impress her with its powerful 12-speed motor and sleek, intuitive design.

For simple on-the-go smoothies, we recommend the Nutri-Ninja Fit Personal Blender, which comes with a drinking lid to sip from.

9. An easy brewing system for her favorite lattes

Credit: Nespresso This is the best pod coffee machine we've tested.

If your mom is looking to leave her Keurig behind, the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville is the coffee maker to replace it. This sleek and easy-to-use machine is the best pod coffee maker we've tested, thanks to its speciality brewing system that makes delicious coffee every time.

Plus, you can use it to make espresso, lattes, and more, so she’ll miss her coffee shop runs a little bit less. Sorry, coffee snobs—pod machines are actually good now.

Get the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville at Sur La Table for $125.96

10. Our favorite pasta machine

Credit: Sur La Table The Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine is the best pasta maker we've tested.

Making homemade pasta is a great way to take your mom’s culinary skills to the next level, whether she’s a casual home cook or serious chef. And with a good pasta maker, it's surprisingly easy to turn out a pappardelle or linguine as fresh and delicious as what you'd get in Rome.

We found the Marcato Atlas Pasta machine is as well-built and easy to use as it is affordable, snagging first place in our roundup of the best pasta makers.

Get the Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine at Sur La Table for $99.95

