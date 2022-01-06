These meatless crumbles contain only three ingredients

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s not just you; meat alternatives seem to be everywhere lately, from KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken to McDonald’s McPlant burger. And it’s not all just for vegans and vegetarians—more so-called flexitarians are swapping meat for plant-based meals for health, environmental, and ethical reasons.

But some of these products have their downsides—like a lengthy list of non-natural ingredients and a steeper price tag than traditional beef. That’s why Goodside Foods wants to offer a new alternative that makes plant-based meals as accessible and healthy as possible.

Goodside’s meatless crumbles, which made their debut at CES 2022, are a meat-alternative that contain only three ingredients (pea and rice protein, pea fiber, and pea protein). The main blend is fermented by shiitake mushroom roots (aka mycelia), which Goodside claims makes the product tastier and easier to digest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consumers deserve plant-based protein that is delicious, clean, and nutritious,” says Lisa Wetstone, director of innovation and growth strategy at MycoTechnology, Inc., the company behind Goodside’s fermentation technology. “Our protein doesn’t contain anything extra or unnecessary—just three simple ingredients that can work for a thousand and more of your favorite recipes.”

The product is also shelf-stable, a convenient distinction for consumers looking to stock up their pantry or free up some fridge space. And it’s fairly simple to prepare: Just add water to the dry crumbles while cooking, add seasoning, and enjoy it with anything from tacos to chili to bolognese. Plus, each bag contains about 11 servings with 17g of protein each—and at $10.99 a bag, that’s cheaper than its competitors (Impossible Ground Beef, for example, retails around $7 for three servings).

The crumbles are available to purchase on the Goodside Foods website now for $10.99 per bag.

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.