This knife set is perfect for the minimalist home chef

Among the many possible cooking woes, a dull knife may top my list. To make life easier, we tried a knife subscription service that sends you freshly sharpened knives before your old ones become dull—but these knives still need your attention when it comes to daily use, as my husband would remind me if I forget to pat the knives dry immediately after wash.

The good news is, there may be a knife set that doesn’t require that much maintenance after all. Hast, formerly TheChefClub, promises that their knives are so sharp that no sharpening is needed, even while being dishwasher-safe. We tried these trendy knives to see how they performed.

What’s so special about Hast knives?

Credit: Hast These heavy-duty knives are dishwasher-safe.

Based in New York, Hast is a stylish knife maker that first became popular among a niche community of professional chefs, many of whom work at Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S. Having won seals of approval from its early backers on Kickstarter, the brand is growing rapidly among home cooks.

Frustrated by ugly designs and subpar quality, the founders wanted to bring a set of sleek, full-tang kitchen knives that bring joy to cooking. Using premium Matrix powder steel, Hast knives have excelled in durability and sharpness tests by Cutlery and Allied Trades Research Association.

Hast has an extensive selection of knives on offer: Chef’s Knife, Santoku Knife, Paring Knife, Utility Knife, Boning Knife, and Bread Knife. You can also buy them in a four- or seven-piece set. The knives are available in Gold, Stainless Steel, and Black finishes.

To find out whether Hast knives live up to these high expectations, I tested a four-piece knife set by using them to prepare every meal for a few weeks. I diced vegetables, chopped herbs, cut through chicken joints, and filleted fish—here’s what I think.

What we like

Credit: Hast I tested the four-piece knife set, which covers my basic cutting needs.

Every knife in the set is exceptionally lightweight. When I compared Hast’s chef’s knife against my personal favorite, Shun’s classic chef’s knife, I immediately noticed how different it felt. It’s lightweight enough that my hand wasn’t tired after slicing two sweet potatoes while still maintaining a firm grip.

Unlike traditional knives, these knives don’t have bolsters that connect thin blades with thick handles. Instead, they’re designed as a single piece, which makes the transition between blade and handle to be more smooth and ergonomic. Another benefit of having no bolster is that it eliminates the possibility of gunk getting stuck there, making cleaning a breeze.

The ultra-thin blades have advantages when it comes to precision-driven knife work. From separating membranes on a pork chop or filleting a whole fish, I was able to tackle intricate cooking tasks with ease. In terms of aftercare, I can simply throw the knives in the dishwasher as they’re dishwasher-safe.

Additionally, I’m impressed by Hast’s thoughtfully designed packaging—no plastic is involved, yet every ultra sharp knife receives the full protection it needed to arrive unscathed. Plus, safety guards were in place to prevent me from accidentally injuring myself upon opening the package.

What we don’t like

Credit: Hast The chef's knife's blade is on the narrow side compared to other knives we've tested.

Though I find the design of the chef’s knife visually pleasing, its blade could be a bit wider to make scooping chopped herbs a little easier.

The knives in Gold and Black are coated with titanium, which is a highly regarded material widely used in aerospace applications for its light weight and durability. Though I like the look of its luxurious finish, titanium isn’t the most scratch-resistant material. Therefore, Hast knives should be handled with care.

Are Hast knives worth it?

Credit: Hast Hast knives are among the most comfortable knives I've used.

If you’re searching for a set of knives that will get you started cooking right away, Hast knives are a great choice. They’re lightweight and exceptionally sharp, which makes food prep a lot easier than struggling with dull, heavy knives. Though they feel light, their handles offer sturdy support and good balance thanks to their slightly extended handle design.

In comparison to other knife sets we’ve tested, Hast knives are still relatively affordable, considering the cost of top-quality materials and the design that went into crafting them. If you prefer minimalist design and you’re looking for knives that will not only complement your modern kitchen, but will also help you prep meals with ease, then Hast knives will exceed your expectations.

