HexClad's first line of cutlery is Gordon Ramsay-approved

Whether you learned it from watching his intense TV show or his judgmental #RamsayReacts on TikTok, you're probably already aware that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has high standards (to say the least).

And now that he's partnered with HexClad—producers of our favorite cookware sets—to launch the brand's first line of cutlery, we have high expectations ourselves.

This premium Japanese Damascus steel knife line has been years in the making, and was finally brought to life after HexClad co-founders Daniel Winer and Cole Mecray, along with Ramsay, set out to create the most high-quality and aesthetically pleasing knives for home chefs and restaurateurs alike.

"It was important for us to create a set that was powerful, versatile, and handsome, so that consumers would experience the high-performance and high-design they’ve come to expect from HexClad,” says Winer.

Credit: Reviewed / HexClad “These knives slice so smoothly, it’s unbelievable," says Ramsay.

Each blade is made from 67 layers of Japanese Damascus steel and has a Rockwell Hardness Scale rating of 60 out of 65—resulting in intense durability and an incredibly sharp edge. And it doesn't end with the blade: Each knife features forest green pakkawood handles that are moisture-resistant, comfortable to hold, and—let's face it—cool-looking in the kitchen.

HexClad also wanted to prioritize sturdiness in each knife, boasting a well-balanced weight for optimal slicing. The knives are available in a 4-piece Steak Knife set—which features four steel steak knives—and a 6-piece Essential set—which includes a chef's knife, a serrated bread knife, a santoku knife, utility knife, and a paring knife.

You can also opt for the standalone 8-inch chef's knife, which is made of the same high-quality materials and works for a myriad of cooking tasks.

Ramsay says the knives excel in any food prep task—from prepping veggies to slicing bread to deveining shrimp.

Don't want to take Ramsay's word for it? The Reviewed staff will soon be testing this cutlery ourselves to see how it lives up to the hype—stay tuned.

Get The Damascus Steel 8-inch Chef's Knife from HexClad for $125

Get The 4pc Japanese Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set from HexClad for $150

Get The Essential 6pc Japanese Damascus Steel Knife Set from HexClad for $300

