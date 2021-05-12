This knife block set is the retro touch you didn’t know you needed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are few things I love more than aesthetically pleasing kitchenware. From design-forward fridges to multi-purpose pans, I simply cannot resist culinary eye candy. Naturally, I own not one but two perfectly pastel Smeg countertop appliances (shoutout to my wedding registry): the two-slice toaster and the drip coffeemaker. And when I caught wind of a knife block set made by one of my go-to brands for cute-yet-functional cooking tools, I knew I had to try out this cutlery.

What comes in the set?

Credit: Smeg The Smeg knife set includes vegetable, utility, meat, santoku, bread, and chef's knives.

The set includes six stainless steel knives: a 7.4-inch chef's knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 7.4-inch serrated bread knife, a 5.9-inch meat knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, and a 3-inch vegetable knife. The seventh piece is the 6-slot acacia wood base, wrapped in a powder-coated, carbon steel body with an anti-slip grip on the bottom. The set comes in White, Cream, and Pastel Blue.

How much does it cost?

This knife block set definitely isn't a budget option, but nothing from Smeg is really ever is. (Remember the Dolce and Gabbana fridge collab?) The Smeg 7-Piece Knife Block Set costs $499, which isn't unheard of for knife sets—Wüsthof and Zwilling make a few knife sets we love in the $300 to $400 range.

But still, there are plenty of high performing options on the market for under $100 that include even more pieces than this one from Smeg, like the Cuisinart C77TR-15P Triple Riveted Collection 15-Piece Knife Block Set. If you're buying Smeg, you're typically buying for looks first, functionality second. Fortunately for Smeg fans everywhere, this knife set is pretty and functional!

What it's like to use the Smeg knife block set

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin This 5-inch utility knife is perfect for slicing citrus.

When it comes to knife storage, I prefer a magnetic wall strip because it leaves me with more valuable counter space. The Smeg knife block takes up a fair amount of room, measuring 13.5 inches by 7.63 inches by 6 inches, but it's not so big that I couldn't find a spot for it. And the no-slip grip on the bottom makes it easy to grab a knife without slinging the block across the kitchen.

I tested all the knives at least once, using the serrated knife to slice bread, the chef's knife for chopping veggies, and so on. Each knife was super sharp, lightweight, and comfortable to hold. I usually prefer Global knives because the handles to have a nice weight to them, but I still enjoyed using the Smeg knives despite the relatively light handles.

What we like

The serrated utility knife was particularly useful—I reached for it when I had to cut 14 limes for a key lime pie recipe, for slicing my afternoon snack of navel oranges, and for my morning English muffin. Sometimes a full-sized serrated knife is just too much, you know?

The chef's knife and santoku knife were the two I reached for second most, followed by the bread knife and vegetable knife. I barely used the meat knife and unless I'm slicing into a homemade loaf of sourdough, I rarely use a big serrated knife.

What we don't like

There's no pairing knife! I think this type of knife is essential to any knife combo, whether it's a 2- or 15-piece set. It's the knife I reach for when I need to peel potatoes, mangoes, and any other hand-sized fruit or veg.

Is the Smeg knife block set worth it?

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin As a longtime fan of Smeg appliances, this knife block set fit in perfectly with my existing collection.

If you're in the market for a knife block set that will undoubtedly elevate the cuteness of your kitchen, this is 100% the set for you. That is, as long as you don't mind the quintessentially hefty Smeg price tag. These stainless steel knives are sharp, comfy to hold, and are easy to hand wash. The block won't take up too much counter space, and it's also easy to wipe down with a damp cloth if you get it dirty.

Personally, I'll stick to my magnetic wall strip, but I think this knife block set would make a great addition to any kitchen. If you're curious about the breadth of similar products we've tested, check out these other knife sets.

