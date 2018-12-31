The Best Bosch Dishwashers of 2019

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

After months of exhaustive testing, we crowned the Bosch SHPM98W75N ( available at AppliancesConnection for $1,119.10 ) as the king of the hill. It contains the best of what Bosch has to offer.

At our state-of-the-art labs in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we’ve tested every series of Bosch dishwashers, from the budget-friendly 100 series to the much vaunted 800 series. We left no stone unturned, noting how smooth the racks slid out, measuring if the spray arms were a match for spinach stains, and everything in between.

The name Bosch conjures up images of tasteful stainless steel dishwashers that can bring a sense of elegance to a kitchen. These German-engineered plate-cleaners cost a premium because they offer quiet operation, top-notch stain removal, and sleek features. That’s why when you peruse real estate ads, the words Bosch dishwasher are used as a point of pride.

Bosch 800 Series SHPM98W75N Where To Buy $1,119.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,124.10 Home Depot Buy $1,124.00 Abt Buy $1,124.99 Best Buy Buy Bosch 800 Series SHPM98W75N Best Overall We love all the Bosch 800 Series dishwashers. No matter which one you pick, our tests show you'll get excellent cleaning performance, good drying, sleek looks, and a highly desirable set of features. With easy-gliding racks and an optional "MyWay" third rack that fits soup bowls, you can choose the look you like best and configure the racks to make room for your dishes and pans. Best of all, it runs very quietly, at around 39 dBA, which is akin to the noise level in a library. As for performance, the Bosch SHPM98W75N is one of the few dishwashers we've tested with a Heavy cycle that completely removed every stain (including difficult stains like baked-on lasagna and burnt sugar) from our test dishes. If you want a quiet dishwasher that can get your dishes sparkling clean and look good doing it, the Bosch SHPM98W75N dishwasher is the one for you. Read the full review.

How We Test

Testing dishwashers is a dirty job, and we're happy to do it. We assess each dishwasher on the three major parts of the dishwasher experience—**Performance**, Features, and Usability.

Performance

• Stain removal —We put the three major cycles on a dishwasher (Quick, Heavy, and Normal) to the test by baking food and beverage stains—including milk, spinach, egg, oatmeal, meat, and more—onto 15 to 20 dishes that are then loaded into the dishwasher per the manufacturer's loading directions. At the end of each cycle, we determine how much stain has been removed from each dish. Ideally, each dish is 100 percent clean, but that level of cleaning perfection can be harder to achieve in real life.

• Redeposit —Redeposit is the term for when, during the course of a dishwasher cycle, water jets remove bits of food from one dish, only to accidentally get it stuck on a second dish. Any dishwasher that shows little to no evidence of redeposit is a winner in our book.

• Number of dirty dishes —After a dishwasher cycle has finished, we count the number of dishes that are not 100 percent clean; if your dishwasher can't clean most of your dishes the first time, it's not doing its job correctly.

• Cycle Time —Dishwasher cycles can run the gamut from 30 minutes to four hours. Shorter cycle times are much more convenient, especially when it comes to large dinner parties, where you may need to reuse dishes from dinner when it's time for dessert.

• Drying —Whether it's accomplished with rinse aid, a built-in heater, or a built-in fan, customers expect their dishes to be dry as well as clean. We penalize the dishwasher every time a dish comes out wet, whether it's sopping wet or just covered in a few water droplets.

Features and Usability

While all of the features in the world can't make a bad dishwasher better, they can really add the finishing touch to a dishwasher that does a killer cleaning job. We look at the various cycles, cycle options, and dishwasher specs and assess both how useful the features are, and how easy it is to actually use those features.

For example, a third rack that primarily holds cutlery can often be a game-changer when it comes to freeing up valuable real estate in the bottom rack. However, if the third rack is rickety, doesn't slide smoothly, or prevents the dishwasher from actually cleaning the cutlery, we would penalize the dishwasher, rather than reward it just for having a third rack. The whole point of a dishwasher is to save you from having to spend time scrubbing every dirty dish by hand; if a particular feature isn't going to make the process of using a dishwasher better or easier, then we don't want it.

The best dishwashers have short cycles, superior stain removal and drying power, and features that make the experience of using a dishwasher a painless one.

Bosch 500 Series SHPM65W55N Where To Buy $849.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $854.10 Home Depot Buy $854.00 Abt Buy $854.99 Best Buy Buy Bosch 500 Series SHPM65W55N Bosch's 500 Series dishwashers are popular for their quiet performance—as low as 44 dBA—but our lab tests show they're great at cleaning, too. Available with two handle options and three color options (stainless, black, or white), their hidden controls will fit any kitchen design. Every one features a third rack, an extra drying option, leak prevention, a quick wash cycle, and smooth-gliding racks. Speaking of the extra drying feature, it may prove unnecessary in some cases, since we found that the Normal cycle dried dishes as well as it cleaned them—almost perfectly. The Bosch SHPM65W55N not only cleans your dishes, but also ensures that they're completely dry, free of water stains, and ready to use again straight out of the dishwasher. Read the full review.

Bosch 300 Series SHXM63WS5N Where To Buy $1,029.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,034.10 Home Depot Buy $1,034.00 Abt Buy $1,034.99 Best Buy Buy Bosch 300 Series SHXM63WS5N The Bosch 300 Series continues to offer the same sleek look, quiet operation, and incredible cleaning prowess that Bosch is known for. We tested the SHXM63WS5N, which removed nearly 100 percent of the stains on the Quick, Normal, and Heavy cycles, an amazing feat that happens rarely in our test labs. On top of that, this dishwasher also has a third rack, foldable tines, an adjustable upper rack, solid drying, and an optional water softener. This dishwasher is worth every cent, and even offers more color choices than the pricier 500 Series. Read the full review.

Bosch Benchmark SHE89PW55N Where To Buy $1,699.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,699.00 Abt Buy Bosch Benchmark SHE89PW55N The Bosch SHE89PW55N is one of the models in Bosch's flagship Benchmark series. While the Benchmark dishwashers may cost a lot more than other Bosch dishwashers, they do offer some niceties for more discerning customers. In addition to a 39 dBA rating—one of the quietest dishwasher ratings we've seen—the Benchmark series offers panel-ready designs, LCD touchscreens, telescoping racks, a deep third rack, and bright interior lighting. When it comes to performance, though, the SHE89PW55N is a real marvel. Not only were the Normal, Quick, and Heavy cycles all equally effective at removing more than 99 percent of all stains, but the cycles are also extremely efficient; they all use very little water and electricity. While you'll pay more up front for this dishwasher, you'll end up saving yourself from dirty dishes and high utility bills. Read the full review.

