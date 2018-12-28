The Best Full-Size Dishwashers of 2019

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Here are all the dishwashers that we think are the best, in ranked order:

After testing hundreds of dishwashers and thousands of dirty pans, plates, and casserole dishes, we’ve found dishwashers that excel at everything. Today, our favorite dishwasher is the Bosch SHPM98W75N ( available at AppliancesConnection for $1,119.10 ). As a member of the elite 800 Series, we think the SHPM98W75N has the best design and performance. It cleaned everything from leafy spinach to baked-on cheese, all while being quiet enough to be welcome in a library.

But just because it's better than nothing, a bad dishwasher is still something you should avoid. We've tested enough dishwashers to spot the duds, and know what to look for in the great ones—noise level, stain removal, and spaciousness, to name a few.

It’s hard to understand exactly how good having a dishwasher is until it breaks. Sure, you can hand wash your plates but it’s scientifically proven that your dishwasher does a better job with less water.

Bosch 800 Series SHPM98W75N Where To Buy $1,119.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,124.10 Home Depot Buy $1,124.00 Abt Buy $1,124.99 Best Buy Buy Bosch 800 Series SHPM98W75N Best Overall We love all the Bosch 800 Series dishwashers. No matter which one you pick, our tests show you'll get excellent cleaning performance, good drying, sleek looks, and a highly desirable set of features. With easy-gliding racks and an optional "MyWay" third rack that fits soup bowls, you can choose the look you like best and configure the racks to make room for your dishes and pans. Best of all, it runs very quietly, at around 39 dBA, which is akin to the noise level in a library. As for performance, the Bosch SHPM98W75N is one of the few dishwashers we've tested with a Heavy Cycle that completely removed every stain (including difficult stains like baked on lasagna and burnt sugar) from our test dishes. If you want a quiet dishwasher that can get your dishes sparkling clean and look good doing it, the Bosch SHPM98W75N dishwasher is the one for you. Read the full review.

How We Test

Testing dishwashers is a dirty job, and we're happy to do it. We assess each dishwasher on the three major parts of the dishwasher experience—**Performance**, Features, and Usability.

Performance

• Stain removal —We put the three major cycles on a dishwasher (Quick, Heavy, and Normal) to the test by baking food and beverage stains—milk, spinach, egg, oatmeal, meat, and more—onto 15 to 20 dishes that are then loaded into the dishwasher per the manufacturer's loading directions. At the end of each cycle, we determine how much stain has been removed from each dish. Ideally, each dish is 100 percent clean, but that level of cleaning perfection can be harder to achieve in real life.

• Redeposit —Redeposit is the term for when, during the course of a dishwasher cycle, water jets remove bits of food from one dish, only to accidentally get it stuck on a second dish. Any dishwasher that shows little to no evidence of redeposit is a winner in our book.

• Number of dirty dishes —After a dishwasher cycle has finished, we count the number of dishes that are not 100 percent clean; if your dishwasher can't clean most of your dishes the first time, it's not doing its job correctly.

• Cycle time —Dishwasher cycles can run the gamut from 30 minutes to four hours. Shorter cycle times are much more convenient, especially when it comes to large dinner parties, where you may need to reuse dishes from dinner when it's time for dessert.

• Drying —Whether it's accomplished with rinse aid, a built-in heater, or a built-in fan, customers expect their dishes to be dry as well as clean. We penalize the dishwasher every time a dish comes out wet, whether it's sopping wet or just covered in a few water droplets.

Features and Usability

While all of the features in the world can't make a bad dishwasher better, they can really add the finishing touch to a dishwasher that does a killer cleaning job. We look at the various cycles, cycle options, and dishwasher specs and assess both how useful the features are, and how easy it is to actually use those features.

For example, a third rack that primarily holds cutlery can often be a game-changer when it comes to freeing up valuable real estate in the bottom rack. However, if the third rack is rickety, doesn't slide smoothly, or prevents the dishwasher from actually cleaning the cutlery, we would penalize the dishwasher, rather than reward it just for having a third rack. The whole point of a dishwasher is to save you from having to spend time scrubbing every dirty dish by hand; if a particular feature isn't going to make the process of using a dishwasher better or easier, then we don't want it.

The best dishwashers have short cycles, superior stain removal and drying power, and features that make the experience of using a dishwasher a painless one.

Bosch 500 Series SHPM65W55N Where To Buy $849.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $854.10 Home Depot Buy $854.00 Abt Buy $854.99 Best Buy Buy Bosch 500 Series SHPM65W55N Bosch's 500 Series dishwashers are popular for their quiet performance—as low as 44 dBA—but our lab tests show they're great at cleaning, too. Available with two handle options and three color options (stainless, black, or white), their hidden controls will fit any kitchen design. Every one features a third rack, an extra drying option, leak prevention, a quick wash cycle, and smooth-gliding racks. Speaking of the extra drying feature, it may prove unnecessary in some cases, since we found that the Normal cycle dried dishes as well as it cleaned them—almost perfectly. The Bosch SHPM65W55N not only cleans your dishes, but also ensures that they're completely dry, free of water stains, and ready to use again straight out of the dishwasher. Read the full review.

LG LDT7808ST Where To Buy $895.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $898.20 Home Depot Buy $899.00 Abt Buy $899.99 Best Buy Buy LG LDT7808ST If you're looking for a dishwasher that's truly impressive, you should consider the LG LDT7808ST. Quiet and stunning, it has every feature you've been wanting, including steam, adjustable racks and tines, and more. In addition to all of its bells and whistles, we were impressed with this dishwasher's performance. It did a solid cleaning job, especially on the steamy Heavy cycle, and dried dishes almost completely. Perhaps more impressive, though, is the Quick cycle. The Quick cycle is one of the toughest cycles to engineer; not only does it have to be fast, but it has to clean well and be relatively efficient, both water and electricity-wise. On average, the LG LDT7808ST got our test dishes 94 percent clean in just under an hour, which is nothing to sneeze at. Read the full review.

Bosch 300 Series SHXM63WS5N Where To Buy $1,029.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,034.10 Home Depot Buy $1,034.00 Abt Buy $1,034.99 Best Buy Buy Bosch 300 Series SHXM63WS5N The Bosch 300 Series continues to offer the same sleek look, quiet operation, and incredible cleaning prowess that Bosch is known for. We tested the SHXM63WS5N, which removed nearly 100 percent of the stains on the Quick, Normal, and Heavy cycles, an amazing feat which happens rarely in our test labs. On top of that, this dishwasher also has a third rack, foldable tines, an adjustable upper rack, solid drying, and an optional water softener. This dishwasher is worth every cent, and even offers more color choices than the pricier 500 Series. Read the full review.

LG LDF5545ST Where To Buy $569.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $549.00 Abt Buy $549.99 Best Buy Buy LG LDF5545ST The LG LDF5545ST may look futuristic, but behind its unique integrated handle is a quiet, efficient, stainless steel dishwasher with a plethora of cycles and features. Amazingly, this LG dishwasher has a cleaning performance that is comparable to that of our highest-rated Bosch dishwashers, but only costs half as much. The LDF5545ST has the best Heavy Cycle that's ever come through our labs—it removed 100 percent of the stains on every single dish, and showed no evidence of redeposit. The Heavy cycle took about two-and-a-half hours to finish, but we can hardly complain when extremely dirty dishes come out spotlessly clean. With a solid warranty and relatively low price, this dishwasher will give you a lot of bang for your buck. Read the full review.

KitchenAid KDTM354DSS Where To Buy $747.90 Home Depot Buy $749.99 Best Buy Buy KitchenAid KDTM354DSS From design to performance, this all-new dishwasher is all about fluidity and grace. Perhaps most importantly, it's equipped with KitchenAid’s Clean Water Wash technology, which continually removes food particles from wash water. That means the KDTM354DSS helps clean dishes to actually stay clean by not spraying food removed from one dish onto another dish. Even with this new feature, it's still one of the more efficient dishwashers we've ever tested, with respect to both water and electricity usage. With a solid cleaning performance, heating drying, and additional spray jets for really tough stains, the KDTM354DSS is a workhorse that can get the job done right the first time. Read the full review.

Samsung DW80M9960US Where To Buy $1,079.10 Home Depot Buy $989.99 Best Buy Buy Samsung DW80M9960US When it comes to dishwashers, we love any feature that makes loading your dishwasher a breeze. So, naturally, we love the fact that all of the tines on the bottom rack of the Samsung DW80M9960US fold down completely. No more trying to jam spaghetti pots or large platters into a forest of tines and smaller dishes; you can just fold down what you don't need, and use a few select tines to keep your dish upright. Even better, this dishwasher makes unloading easy as well; the third rack has a removable silicone tray so that you can take the cutlery to the drawer, instead of needing to make multiple trips to and from the dishwasher. The dishwasher cycles did a good cleaning job overall, but we recommend using the Heavy cycle over the Normal or Quick cycles; the Normal cycle, which clocked in a nearly two hours, left behind enough food particles that we wouldn't recommend using that cycle for daily cleaning. If you need versatility and flexibility in your dishwasher racks, the Samsung DW80M9960US will allow you to easily clean even the most awkwardly-shaped items. Read the full review.

Bosch Benchmark SHE89PW55N Where To Buy $1,699.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,699.00 Abt Buy Bosch Benchmark SHE89PW55N The Bosch SHE89PW55N is one of the models in Bosch's flagship Benchmark series. While the Benchmark dishwashers may cost a lot more than other Bosch dishwashers, they do offer some niceties for more discerning customers. In addition to a 39 dBA rating—one of the quietest dishwasher ratings we've seen—the Benchmark series offers panel-ready designs, LCD touchscreens, telescoping racks, a deep third rack, and bright interior lighting. When it comes to performance, though, the SHE89PW55N is a real marvel. Not only were the Normal, Quick, and Heavy cycles all equally effective at removing more than 99 percent of all stains, but the cycles are also extremely efficient; they all use very little water and electricity. While you'll pay more up front for this dishwasher, you'll end up saving yourself from dirty dishes and high utility bills. Read the full review.

Miele Lumen EcoFlex G6885SCVIK2O Where To Buy $2,299.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $2,299.00 Abt Buy Miele Lumen EcoFlex G6885SCVIK2O A state-of-the-art dishwasher meant for a discerning buyer with an elegant kitchen, the Miele Futura Lumen dishwasher is in a class by itself. It cleans well and quickly, is whisper quiet, and has energy-saving features that make it the most efficient dishwasher that's ever come through our labs. Tapping on the door opens it, and it opens by itself at the end of the cycle. Not everyone wants or can afford to purchase a dishwasher like this, but with the Lumen G6885SCVIK2O, Miele has put in everything but the kitchen sink. Read the full review.

GE Profile PDT855SMJES Where To Buy $1,367.10 Home Depot Buy $1,367.00 Abt Buy $1,364.99 Best Buy Buy GE Profile PDT855SMJES If you hate sorting silverware, you'll love this GE dishwasher. Powerful water jets aimed at the cutlery basket blast off stains, even if you just throw all the spoons, forks, and knives in, without separating them. In addition to other features like Bottle Wash and a 40 dBA sound rating, this GE did a superb job getting dishes both clean and dry. We found the Express Cycle to be particularly notable, since it managed to remove more than 95 percent of the food stains in an astounding 32 minutes. Available in stainless, slate, and panel ready model, this GE does cost a lot—but its convenience is undeniable. Read the full review.

