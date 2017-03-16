17 things you won't believe you can clean in your dishwasher

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Hand washing isn't just an irritating chore, it may actually be bad for the environment. But there's just so much out there that can't stand up to the onslaught of an automatic dishwasher—right?

Wrong. We tracked down some pretty unusual items that you probably didn't know were dishwasher-safe.

1. This wooden cutting board

Credit: Amazon Composite wood boards are dishwasher safe

Not all wooden cutting boards are dishwasher-safe, but these composite wood boards from Epicurean are. They're available with a natural wood or slate color, and in sets from two to five pieces. Plus, Epicurean says they're made using sustainable forestry and manufacturing standards, which is great for everyone.

2. The Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY food processor

Credit: Cuisinart Many parts of the DFP-14BCNY are dishwasher safe.

Time saved by using a food processor would be wasted if you had to wash off all the parts by hand. Cuisinart's DFP-14BCNY uses dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanup. Not only is it dishwasher-safe, it also proved itself to be the best food processor we’ve ever tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. This box grater

Credit: Reviewed.com/Lindsay D. Mattison Instead of slicing your hands and sponges, this grater can go into the dishwasher.

The Microplane Four Blade Four Sided Box Grate is dishwasher-safe. We found this out during our research and testing for our grater buying guide. No more shredding your sponge—or your hand—cleaning up after Taco Tuesday.

4. These BPA-free reusable sandwich bags

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar These sandwich bags can be spruced up by a dishwasher.

Sandwiches are great, but sandwich bags aren't. Lunchskins reusable bags are non-toxic, BPA-free, seal shut with Velcro, and—you guessed it—are dishwasher-safe. And there are three different designs to choose from. The one thing you might not like are the kitschy patterns. If you’re looking for something with a more subtle design, we’d suggest checking out our reusable sandwich bag roundup.

5. This non-stick electric skillet

Credit: Amazon The cooking surface of many electric skillets can be placed in the dishwasher.

Non-stick electric skillets are great for everything from bacon to chicken to pancakes. And now, the cooking surfaces of most electric skillets—including this one—are also dishwasher-safe. We recommend scooping out the bacon grease first, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. The interior of a slow cooker

Credit: Amazon Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, Stainless Steel

Slow cookers already make dinner a breeze, but did you know the interior—usually some form of stoneware—is also dishwasher-safe? Once it cools off, just stick it in the dishwasher for a clean up that's as easy as the cooking. Be sure to check out some of our favorite models.

7. George Foreman grill plates

Credit: Amazon George Foreman grill plates can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

A George Foreman grill is a pretty sweet alternative to standing outside in a snowstorm if you want grill marks on your chicken or burgers in December. But did you know those cooking plates are dishwasher-safe? Yep! Just detach them from the grill unit and stick them in the dishwasher for easy clean up.

8. These luxury chopsticks

Credit: Wayfair These fancy chopsticks can be cleaned in the dishwasher

Conventional American cutlery is usually dishwasher-safe, but now you can get some swanky chopsticks that can also be washed by machine. Made from natural lacquer and organic hardwood, these chopsticks are lightyears ahead of the cheap kind you get with your takeout.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. These stainless steel straws

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Reusable drinking straws only work if you can wash them properly

We hate it when a plastic drink straw splits, making it unusable. Save on waste—and feel really classy—with a set of stainless steel drinking straws that will spruce up any float, smoothie, or cocktail.

Not only are they dishwasher-safe, but they also come with a cleaning brush for when you aren't ready to run a full load of dishes. Based on our lab tests, we think the FinalStraw will suit the most people the best.

10. This Detachable high chair tray

Credit: Reviewed / Sarah Kovac A clean tray will help keep your kids safe.

Babies can make messes that would make even Jackson Pollock proud. The Fisher-Price Total Clean tray is dishwasher-safe, so it's one less worry for a busy parent. Not to mention, the seat pad can go in the clothes washer. Our testing showed that this high chair is easy to adjust, well-built, as well as easy to clean.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. These smiley face placemats

Credit: Amazon Sanitize these placemats in the dishwasher.

These adorable placemat/plate combos—available in blue, green, and pink—can suction right onto that high chair tray for a mess-free (well, who are we kidding—less messy) lunchtime with the little one. Plus, they're all BPA-free and FDA-approved.

12. Teething rings

Credit: Amazon Keep your child’s teething rings from getting gross by Sanitizing them in the dishwasher.

You've got meal time covered—now lets deal with teething time. Ike and Leo sells a BPA-, PVC- and phthalate-free set of teething rings that are also dishwasher-safe.

13. This Vicks Humidifier

Humidifiers make winter so much easier, but they're a pain in the neck to clean. You can never quite get all the water out, and good luck fitting your hand inside with a sponge. Unfortunately, the tank still can't go in the dishwasher, but the filter, medicine cup, and chimney can.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, this model by Vicks comes with a three-year warranty. We recommend checking the Vicks V745A because it placed first in our humidifier roundup.

14. These self-laminating stick-on labels

Credit: Amazon Labels that can survive a dishwasher cycle are super useful.

You might be asking yourself "Why would I care if a label is dishwasher-safe?" Well, how many times have you wondered which water bottle was yours, or if your kid couldn't find his juice cup at daycare?

If you said "never" then you're probably more organized than most people... or don't have kids. These labels are great for easily labeling something that would normally go in the dishwasher.

15. Waterproof glue

Credit: Amazon Waterproof glue can help save the day.

If you've glued the handle back onto your favorite dishwasher-safe mug, normally it would be banished to the sink for a gentler hand wash. If you glue it with Mod Podge, though, that might not be true: Mod Podge is a water-based sealing glue that can hold up to dishwashing. Head's up, though: they recommend 28 days of curing time.

16. Picture frame glass

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Keep your pictures looking crisp by cleaning the glass.

Picture frames hold and display some of our most precious memories. You can keep your photos looking great by removing the glass and placing it in the dishwasher.

17. Hubcaps

Credit: Getty Images / seewhatmitchsee

If the hubcaps for your classic ride are looking a bit greasy, a trip through the dishwasher can make them look fresh again. Just think, your greasy metal pans go through the dishwasher, so why not your hubcaps? At first you might think that they won’t fit, but even an 18-inch cap will fit into an empty bottom rack.