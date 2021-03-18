10 adorable Easter wreaths you need this season

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Easter is coming. That means no more winter and no more sad, melting snow. Instead, we can look forward to celebrating with egg decorating, chocolate candy, and opening our windows to let in that fresh, spring air. It also means decorating our homes with a little something to celebrate the Easter bunnies coming out for the nice weather.

An Easter wreath is the perfect thing to hang on your door to welcome guests and family members or just to add a little color as you walk in after hiding Easter eggs in the garden for the kiddos. Wreaths and decorations don’t have to just be about eggs and soft-eared rabbits—they can include beautiful silk flowers to represent the arrival of spring. We’ve picked out a few adorable, top-rated Easter wreaths that you can hang on your door to celebrate the holiday this year.

1. This incredible ribbon-based carrot wreath

Credit: SnappyPea / Etsy Why not a bright, celebratory carrot for your front door?

This classic Easter carrot serves as a wonderful doorway centerpiece. Made with bright folded orange burlap, tufts of artificial greenery, and a pretty beige bow, this carrot will attract all the burlap bunnies to your door. Its wire is discreetly hidden in the back and allows for angle adjustment. Artist SnappyPea has taken the precaution to offer UV protection for this adorable artificial vegetable, as burlap can fade in the sun. If you’ll be hanging this carrot indoors, the UV protection may not be necessary.

This wreath comes highly recommended by shoppers at Etsy. More than 1,200 reviewers give this ribbon carrot a solid 5 stars, noting that it’s just as cute as it appears in its picture.

Get the Farmhouse Easter Carrot Wreath from Etsy for $98

2. This gorgeous hydrangea wreath

Credit: Nearly Natural This lush hydrangea wreath reminds us of April rainfall.

Hydrangeas begin blooming in early spring, but luckily, we can have them even sooner with this gorgeous flower wreath. With lush blue and white hydrangeas, this wreath also stays on theme with April showers, but reminds us that May flowers are on their way soon. Some reviews mentioned that this wreath may be smaller than the 24” inches advertised, so if size is important to you, make sure to double-check your product when you buy. Since this wreath isn’t seasonally specific, this can be hung up for the Easter holiday and stay throughout the summer months.

Get the Nearly Natural 24" Hydrangea Wreath from Jo-Ann for $55.99

3. This wreath that looks like an Easter bunny

Credit: EverBloomingOriginal / Etsy A grapevine bunny and bow for your door.

This bunny is made of grapevine, adding a unique natural element to your front door. This wreath is customizable from the start with a selection of over 65 bow patterns and colors to choose from. With the grapevine, you can also decorate it with flowers from your garden tucked in between the branches, which makes for a nice personalized touch—but this wreath isn’t any less cute without the addition of garden flowers.

Get the Easter Spring Bunny Wreath from Etsy for $29.99

4. This bright, yellow spring wreath

Credit: Wayfair Celebrate the sun’s golden glow with this golden forsythia wreath.

While we’re celebrating Easter, we’re also celebrating the extra hours of daylight we get in the evening and the arrival of spring’s warm air. This ring of golden forsythia symbolizes the evening glow of spring and the anticipation of summer. This 4.7 average star-rated wreath would look fresh on a brightly colored door or wall and can also be used as a table centerpiece for an Easter dinner party.

Get the Faux Forsythia Wreath from Wayfair for $46.99

5. This adorably vintage egg wreath

Credit: DyJoDesigns / Etsy When Easter is over, this rustic egg wreath is perfect for the kitchen.

The highly prized Easter egg is honored in this beautifully crafted rustic-style wreath. This wreath is 19 inches in diameter and comes with a beautiful pink bow. Although these hand-painted eggs look realistic, they are not delicate. Reviews say that DyJoDesigns seller is easy to communicate with, and they make a number of other egg-wreath designs if this one isn’t quite to your taste. Although this is the perfect wreath for Easter, it’s easy to imagine it making the transition into the kitchen or breakfast nook after its time on the front door for the Easter holiday.

Get the Easter Egg Wreath from Etsy for $135.00

6. This beautiful, colorful wreath

Credit: Target A rich red peony wreath for a burst of color in your home.

To celebrate Easter, we dye eggs and add a splash of color with our holiday decorations. It’s clear the holiday is not only celebrating with food and new life, but celebrating with color. This peony wreath pays tribute to lauding dyes and hues with its rich reds and burgundy, and will add a bohemian richness to any decoration collection. Pink, white, red, and orange peonies only serve to inspire a burst of color for the household this spring. Put this wreath on your front door or hang it in a welcoming space to add opulent jewel tones to your space.

Get the Nearly Natural Peony Wreath from Target for $58.99

7. This precious bunny party

Credit: ChloesCraftCloset / Etsy Hang up this wreath to let every bunny know they’re welcome.

What’s Easter without cute little cottontails? This wreath features three bunny silhouettes with soft cottontails, serenaded by carrots on bows and burlap. The wooden welcome sign in the middle is ideal for welcoming family and guests into your home. Although this wreath is wonderful for the Easter holiday, it could certainly be displayed all throughout spring. The shop ChloesCraftCloset on Etsy sells a variety of Easter and holiday wreaths, so make sure to check out their wares if you find this wreath absolutely adorable.

Get the Spring Burlap Welcome Wreath from Etsy for $43

8. This gorgeous tulip wreath

Credit: ElegantWreath / Etsy For those looking to make a bright statement this Easter, this is the wreath for you.

Sometimes, you just have to make a big statement in color. This tulip wreath comes in a wide variety of sizes and colors, and the brighter and bigger the wreath, the bigger the celebration it will be on your front door. This wreath would also make for an incredible gift—as some reviewers have already found—and the addition of a monogram can make it just a little more personal.

Get the Spring Tulip Wreath from Etsy for $70

9. A precious green bunny wreath

Credit: Walmart This cute greenery bunny with a hydrangea tail makes for a unique doorway welcome.

This wreath gives you the best of both worlds: flowers and bunnies! This adorable wreath has a bunny made of lush artificial boxwood greenery and a bushy white hydrangea tail. To top it off, its burlap ears have a tinge of soft pink for a cute splash of color. Be sure to keep this 4.7-star bunny covered and dry if it’s outdoors.

Get the Cottontail Bunny Wreath from Walmart for $35.99

10. This bright daisy wreath

Credit: Collections, Etc. Colorful daisies that look like a midsummer flower crown.

Perhaps you want something more simple, but still want to include Easter colors and spring cheer. This wreath captures the bright colors of Easter with orange, white, and purple wildflowers and daisies amongst dense greenery. It’s reminiscent of a flower crown and will look beautiful hanging on your door in the spring for the holiday or long after for the summer months. This wreath measures at 19.5 inches in diameter and includes a hook on the back.

Get the Wild Daisy Floral Twig Door Wreath from Amazon for $27.98

