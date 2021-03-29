10 best places to buy pre-made Easter baskets

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Easter is one of my favorite holidays, with its bright colors and brunch tablescapes. But it’s also one of the more stressful ones, especially if there are lots of kids in the family. Every child will need their own Easter basket, filled with specific treats you know they’ll love.

It can be a pain to go searching for all the individual fillings for each basket, so why not make it easy with pre-made Easter baskets for the whole clan? There are plenty of options that are perfect for every member of the family, from the tiniest of tots to the teens and beyond. Below are 10 retailers that sell pre-made Easter baskets to make things easier on you this year.

1. Gift Tree

Credit: Gift Tree From eggs to candies to bunnies, these baskets have it all.

Our favorite: Easter Parade Basket—$69.95

Grown ups want Easter baskets, too. The selection at Gift Tree offers the most sophisticated baskets we’ve seen, with some offering cookies and fruit while others keep it classic with chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs. Some baskets offer add-on options like flowers, a teddy bear, or even champagne. Whatever you choose, shipping will be free and fast.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at Gift Tree

2. Etsy

Credit: Etsy You know these baskets are made with love.

Our favorite: Ultimate Bunny Basket—$49.99

Go the unique route with a basket from Etsy, where everything is either vintage or handmade. You’ll find everything from themed baskets to ones made from vintage fabric. The options are endless, but time isn't. Since most everything off the site is made to order, we recommend ordering as soon as possible to ensure it arrives on time.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at Etsy

3. Harry & David

Credit: Harry & David The most gourmet Easter baskets out there.

Our favorite: Classic Easter Gift Basket—$59.99

We love Harry & David for its gourmet food items, which work well for Easter. There’s a fantastic range of baskets to choose from, with a wide variety of both snacks and gorgeous baskets to choose from. There’s certainly something for everyone on your Easter list, from grandma to grandson and everyone in between. As with anything time-sensitive, we recommend searching by arrival date to ensure your perfect pre-made Easter basket is delivered on time.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at Harry & David

4. Williams Sonoma

Credit: Williams Sonoma Peter Rabbit is in the spotlight for these baskets.

Our favorite: Beatrix Potter Basket—$109.95

The retailer mostly known for cookware also serves up a delightfully festive collection of Easter sweets, including many baskets that feature the most famous Easter icon, Peter Rabbit. Whether he’s appearing on an illustrated bucket filled with chocolate candies or as a stuffed animal in a Beatrix Potter themed basket, we love that the children’s story favorite is getting his time to shine. The Williams Sonoma website allows you to filter Easter baskets by whether they’ll arrive in time for Easter, will arrive next day, or can be ordered online and picked up in store for the ultimate convenience.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at Williams Sonoma

5. From You Flowers

Credit: From You Flowers This site offers more than just flower arrangements.

Our favorite: Sweet Treats Easter Gift Box—$66.49

Delight your recipient with a beautiful basket that’s chock-full of delicious goodies from From You Flowers. Their assortment of baskets doesn’t stop at chocolate—tea cookies, fruit, cakes, and jelly beans also make appearances. Make sure they know who the basket is from by writing a personalized gift message before ordering, a nice touch that’s included with your order.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at From You Flowers

6. Cheryl’s Cookies

Credit: Cheryl's Cookies Sometimes cookies are better than chocolate.

Our favorite: Enjoy Your Day Treats Gift Pail—$36.99

If someone on your list is a big cookie fan, you can’t go wrong with Cheryl’s. Brightly-frosted and arranged beautifully, the presentation of these baskets is definitely a wow factor, and they taste great, too. Baskets come in many sizes and shapes, including a classic woven basket, a cookie pail, a wooden basket, and even a plush unicorn basket. Cookies aren’t your only fill option, either. There’s also brownies, chocolates, popcorn, pretzels, and flowers.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at Cheryl’s Cookies

7. Gourmet Gift Baskets

Credit: Gourmet Gift Baskets Find a wide array of delicious candy here.

Our favorite: Classic Gourmet Easter Basket—$59.99

In the event that you’re looking for Easter baskets both for children and adults, Gourmet Gift Baskets has amazing options for both. Grab a “Gags and Games” basket for your nephew along with an “Epic Charcuterie Basket” for your sibling (or yourself, no judgement) all in one place. Plus, the site offers fast shipping, meaning you won’t have to worry about it getting to its destination on time.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at Gourmet Gift Baskets

8. Amazon

Credit: Amazon Get your pre-made Easter basket fast with Prime shipping.

Our favorite: Ivenf My First Easter Basket Playset—$25.99

As one might expect, the sheer number of products on Amazon is unmatched, and that certainly applies to holiday items like Easter baskets. Searching for pre-made Easter baskets will get you thousands of results, from Star Wars themed baskets to ones that are solely dedicated to the color pink. With so many options and Prime shipping, it’s the ideal place to look if you’re buying for multiple kids or grandkids. While they’re are many pre-made baskets to choose from, we recommend avoiding third-party sellers and to read reviews to make sure you’ll receive something of good quality.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at Amazon

9. See’s Candies

Credit: See's Candies The masters of chocolate have some egg-cellent baskets.

Our favorite: Easter Favorites Basket—$50

See’s Candies has been around for 100 years, which frankly makes the company an expert on all things candy. It’s no surprise then that its pre-made Easter baskets are great. Each basket features an Easter motif on the front, like bunnies frolicking in a field, and holds at least a pound of See’s chocolate goodies, depending on the size you purchase. Because the baskets are heat sensitive due to their chocolatey contents, See’s packages each one in insulated containers with cold packs to ensure they arrive in perfect condition.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at See’s Candies

10. The Swiss Colony

Credit: Swiss Colony Find a variety of baskets at The Swiss Colony.

Our favorite: Easter Splash Basket—$44.99

Whether you’re looking for gourmet snacks , sweets, or a combination of both, The Swiss Colony has an array of options for the perfect pre-made Easter basket. You can shop by filtering the exact kinds of fill you’re seeking (nuts, candy, snacks, etc) and some baskets feature sweet little stuffed animals (like a dinosaur) for the perfect touch.

Shop for pre-made Easter baskets at The Swiss Colony

