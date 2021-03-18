13 festive Easter decorations that reviewers love

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you celebrate Easter, you know that decorating the house with bunnies, gnomes, and colorful eggs is all part of the fun. And now, it’s time to prepare your home with all the pastel eggs and rabbit-shaped tchotchkes you could possibly find. Not only do Easter decorations provide a delightful way to refresh your home for spring, but they're also a great way to get the whole family in the Easter spirit.

Whether you’re preparing for a festive Easter Sunday brunch, an egg hunt, or just wanting to enjoy the upcoming spring season, there are so many adorable Easter-themed pieces of decor that you’ll love. We’ve compiled some of our favorite decorations to help you welcome the Easter bunny to your home.

1. This garland of twinkle lights that feature colorful bunnies

Credit: Kandice These lights can add festivity to any room.

Every home could use more twinkle lights. This is just a true fact of life. While stringed lights are usually associated with the Christmas season, rest assured that there’s literally no rule that says you can’t hang them up all year long.

These string lights look like adorable bunnies and will provide a magical glow to your home. String them above a door frame, around a mirror, over your bed, or anywhere your home could use a little twinkle. Amazon reviewers give them a solid 4.6 stars.

Get the Easter String Lights from Amazon for $13.99

2. This delightful throw pillow that looks great on any couch

Credit: Mathilda Love throw pillows? This Easter-themed one is for you.

Speaking of throw pillows, you can’t stop at just one. Now that you have a cute lumbar pillow to relax on, why not take your comfort to the next level with a throw pillow that celebrates the Easter season?

Of course, this pillow wouldn’t be complete without a cute “every bunny welcome” pun, but the graphic bunny ear design is a little more grown-up than your typical Easter decor items. If you’re looking for something Easter-appropriate without going overboard, look no further.

Get the Mathilda Every Bunny Welcome Throw Pillow from Wayfair for $40.99

3. This adorable lumbar pillow that is both supportive and endearing

Credit: Ketcham / Wayfair This adorable pillow can add a pop of color to your space.

People underestimate the value of a good throw pillow. They can transform a plain (or slightly uncomfortable) couch into your favorite place to sit in the house. And frankly, we all could use a little more comfort and support.

But during the Easter season, it’s always fun to switch up your couch pillows to fit the season. Stow away your usual throws in favor of this adorable lumbar pillow decorated with pastel bunnies and the phrase “Hoppy Easter,” in big, bold letters. Not only will it support your back, but it’ll also make you smile. Who can resist a good bunny pun? This particular pillow comes from The Holidays Aisle, a merchant that has more than 650,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair.

Get the Ketcham Hoppy Easter Buns Lumbar Pillow from Wayfair for $38.32

4. This adorable centerpiece that looks like a vintage camper trailer

Credit: Michael's Throw this adorable wooden centerpiece on the table during your Easter celebration.

Every dining table needs a centerpiece, and this little trailer is up to the job. This pink and blue figurine is made to look like a full-size vintage camping trailer that people could hitch to the back of your car, but on a much smaller scale. But instead of hauling people, it’s hauling a bushel full of colorful eggs.

Part of the fun of decorating for Easter is that you can also use this time to celebrate the warmer weather of spring. Set this on your table and start dreaming of your next road trip with spring gets into full swing.

Get the Egg Shaped Camper Tabletop Décor from Michaels for $10.19

5. This Easter gnome light that doubles as a festive, seasonal night light

Credit: Gehydy You can never own too many gnomes.

You can even use gnomes as part of your festive lighting motif this Easter. Perch this bearded little guy on your shelf for an extra bit of light and charm. He even has bunny ears on to celebrate the occasion with you.

And if you have children who are scared of the dark, using this little gnome light as a seasonal night light is an adorable way to decorate a child’s room for Easter too. Just be prepared for them to want it beside them all year long.

Get the Gehydy Easter Gnome from Amazon for $11.99

6. This festive garland that looks like you’ve just pulled some carrots from the garden

Credit: Etsy / DesignsbySheilaB This garland can go on doors, walls, and more.

Sometimes Easter decorations can double as spring decorations as well. Take a break from the bunnies and eggs and opt for this garland that looks like fresh carrots pulled straight from the ground. It’s a good alternative for people who aren’t into traditional wreaths and you can feel free to leave it up until summer if you wish (Easter wreaths are a thing and they're totally in right now).

Bonus: It could also double as garden or porch decor if you aren’t too worried about inclement weather where you live.

Get the Easter Carrot Garland from Etsy for $49

7. This gorgeous wreath that looks stunning on your front door

Credit: RidgewoodDesignsCo We love a good Easter wreath.

There’s literally a wreath for all seasons, and this one is perfect for Easter. This traditional wreath showcases colorful eggs and bright spring flowers to make a piece of decor that is sure to turn the heads of anyone walking by.

What’s also nice about a door wreath is that they’re good for indoor use too. Hang it over the fireplace, on the inside of your front door, or anywhere in the house that could use some spring cheer. This particular wreath from RidgewoodDesignsCo has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after 215 reviews.

Get the Easter Egg Wreath from Etsy for $87

8. These Easter gnomes that bring some Scandinavian style to your table

Credit: Naladoo Put these gorgeous gnomes on your mantle.

Gnomes are part of Easter, too. Countries like Norway, Sweden, and Iceland have many legends about gnomes, elves, and trolls, and often these mythical creatures play a role in holidays throughout the year and are generally associated with bringing good luck to a house.

So, naturally, gnomes are getting even more popular for Easter as Scandinavian style becomes more en vogue. Honestly, who can resist these adorable, little guys? Not to mention, these ornaments are a break away from bunnies and chicks as mascots for Easter. One of our editors owns and loves these tiny gnomes, saying they stand on their own and have adjustable ears.

Get the Easter Gnome Bunny Plush Ornaments from Amazon for $13.99

9. These bunny-bottom ice cube molds that add a little humor to your Easter brunch

Credit: Joann These bunny bottom molds are great for Easter treats.

Decorations don’t need to be restricted to wreaths, ornaments, and displays for your home. You can also find an interesting and fresh way to decorate your dinner table using something a little more unique. Think of these bunny-bottom-shaped ice cubes as decoration for your drinks.

This mold contains 24 adorable bunny derrieres that will definitely make an impression on your Easter dinner guests. Who doesn’t like a little fun and whimsy on a holiday?

Get the 24 Cavity Silicone Mold Bunny Butt from Joann for $7.49

10. These wooden bunny figurines that look just like Peeps

Credit: Etsy / VarietyIsLife No, these aren't Peeps.

Easter just isn’t Easter without Peeps. Whether you love them, hate them, or just like to see them expand in the microwave, Peeps are as essential to the holiday as the Easter bunny himself.

Even if you’re not into brightly colored, sugar-coated marshmallows, you can’t deny that Peeps are irresistibly cute. So, instead of eating them, you can display larger, wooden versions of them on your table, shelves, mantle, or anywhere you can enjoy looking at them.

Get the Wood Bunny decor from Etsy for $12

11. This lovely doormat that will welcome your guests in a festive way

Credit: Wayfair This welcoming doormat is perfect for the Easter holiday.

Easter is a time to celebrate with the ones you love (as long as it’s safe). If you’re opening up your home to a few friends or family members this year, welcome them with a festive mat that is not only inviting, but also reminds people to wipe their feet. It’s a win-win.

Pro tip: If you’re not hosting an Easter gathering this year, you can also use this doormat for your back door or even use it in the kitchen as a cushioned mat for whoever will be making Easter dinner for the family.

Get the Hop On In Easter Doormat from Etsy for $19.80

12. This tabletop sign that looks like it belongs in a quaint farmhouse

Credit: Michael's This adorable sign looks great inside or outside.

Even if you don’t live in a farmhouse, you can still enjoy some farmhouse charm in your home. This tabletop sign can go anywhere from your kitchen and dining room to your backyard or garden.

While it’s made to stand on its own, it’s also very easy to hang this sign anywhere in your home. And since it’s only eight inches tall, it can be a cute addition to a powder room, bathroom, small bedroom, or any small space that feels a little empty.

Get the Cottontail Farms Tabletop Sign from Michaels for $5.99

13. This Easter gnome table runner that adds a bit of whimsy to your buffet table

Credit: Artwork Store Line your table with this gorgeous runner this holiday.

Don’t overthink using gnomes as your primary decoration of choice this year. They may not be prevalent in the U.S., but they seem to fit right in next to Easter baskets and chocolate bunnies. Decorating the dining table is one of the best jobs to do during a holiday and that starts with some seasonal table linens.

Roll out this runner any time you’re preparing the table for a sumptuous Easter dinner or even as a decoration for a buffet table. Reviewers say this 4.5-star runner is made from great quality and looks beautiful when laid out.

Get the Easter Day Cotton Linen Table Runner from Amazon for $12.99

